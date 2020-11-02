Job Alert for the week of Nov. 2

Editor’s Note: This article will be updated with new job listings throughout the week.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Assistant/Grounds

JOB DUTIES:

ASU-Beebe is seeking a full-time Maintenance Assistant for Grounds. The employee will be responsible for the following duties:

Mowing – riding lawn mower.

Weed eating.

Raking leaves and using the leaf blower.

Other campus cleanup as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Equivalent of a high school diploma or GED and the ability to work lawn care maintenance equipment. A valid driver’s license is required.

PAY: $23,086

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Electrician

JOB SUMMARY:

Performs specialized electrical maintenance work, such as, installing and repairing electrical systems and electronic components of industrial machinery and equipment; performs various types of general maintenance work, as required, and follows lockout procedures.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs specialized electrical maintenance work, such as installing and repairing electrical systems and electronic components of industrial machinery and equipment.

Troubleshoots electrical equipment and systems and replaces faulty electrical and electronic components of industrial machinery and equipment.

Performs general maintenance work, as required.

Sets up and operates machinery, such as saws, drill presses, pipe threader, and other machinery.

Performs preventive maintenance on equipment, as directed.

Follows lockout procedures for each piece of equipment serviced.

Ensures that safety and housekeeping standards are met and maintained.

Performs other duties as directed by the Maintenance Group Leader.

JOB LOCATION: Paragould, AR 72450

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: US Army Corp of Engineers

JOB TITLE: River and Harbor Maintenance Worker

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Serves as a member of the River Maintenance work group & performs the majority ofduties aboard floating plant consisting of towboat, crane barge and material barges.

Performs two or more of the following with towing, snagging, dredging, and normal or emergency maintenance on the McClellan-KerrArkansas Navigation System navigation channels, aids to navigation, dikes, and channel rectification structures: navigation locks and associated operating equipment; spillway structures and taintergates; & embankment dams:

Performs minor electrical repairs on work barge & other equipment

Performs sub-journeyman acetylene & electric cutting & welding

Diagnose mechanical problems and performs minor maintenance & repair

Operates one or more types of heavy equipment such as bulldozers, back hoes, or frontend loaders

Operates gasoline or diesel-powered trucks or truck tractor with semi-trailer

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

HOW TO APPLY:

Go to LRDistrictJobs@usace.army.mil to apply for this position. Follow the instructions included at the site, including how to submit an application.

By email to richard.d.jones@usace.army.mil

By phone at 501-324-6864

EMPLOYER: Revolution Company

JOB TITLE: Line Attendant

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Responsibilities We’re Hiring! Revolution Company is looking for multiple Line Attendants to join our team. This is a full-time job opportunity, with generous benefits, and overtime hours available. This position offers growth opportunities in a stable and safe work environment.

Assume responsibility for the finished product.

Fill in on any line.

Read and understand production orders.

Document quality checks on time verifying correct count and label.

Know packing materials and procedures.

Learn how to thread up all lines.

Distinguish between acceptable and unacceptable products.

Assists in taking line down and putting it back up.

Assists in changing screens and clean dies.

Keep work area clean and organized.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High School diploma or equivalent GED required.

Ability to work 12-hour rotating shifts.

Essential reading and writing skills required.

Minimum one year of experience in an industrial environment.

Experience with automated manufacturing equipment preferred.

Able to lift to 50dlbs with assistance.

Must be able to stand 8-12 hours during a shift.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72206

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.