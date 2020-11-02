Job Alert for the week of Nov. 2

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Assistant/Grounds

JOB DUTIES:
ASU-Beebe is seeking a full-time Maintenance Assistant for Grounds. The employee will be responsible for the following duties:

  • Mowing – riding lawn mower.
  • Weed eating.
  • Raking leaves and using the leaf blower.
  • Other campus cleanup as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
Equivalent of a high school diploma or GED and the ability to work lawn care maintenance equipment. A valid driver’s license is required.

PAY: $23,086

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Electrician

JOB SUMMARY:

Performs specialized electrical maintenance work, such as, installing and repairing electrical systems and electronic components of industrial machinery and equipment; performs various types of general maintenance work, as required, and follows lockout procedures.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Performs specialized electrical maintenance work, such as installing and repairing electrical systems and electronic components of industrial machinery and equipment.
  • Troubleshoots electrical equipment and systems and replaces faulty electrical and electronic components of industrial machinery and equipment.
  • Performs general maintenance work, as required.
  • Sets up and operates machinery, such as saws, drill presses, pipe threader, and other machinery.
  • Performs preventive maintenance on equipment, as directed.
  • Follows lockout procedures for each piece of equipment serviced.
  • Ensures that safety and housekeeping standards are met and maintained.
  • Performs other duties as directed by the Maintenance Group Leader.

JOB LOCATION: Paragould, AR 72450

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: US Army Corp of Engineers

JOB TITLE: River and Harbor Maintenance Worker

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Serves as a member of the River Maintenance work group & performs the majority ofduties aboard floating plant consisting of towboat, crane barge and material barges.

  • Performs two or more of the following with towing, snagging, dredging, and normal or emergency maintenance on the McClellan-KerrArkansas Navigation System navigation channels, aids to navigation, dikes, and channel rectification structures: navigation locks and associated operating equipment; spillway structures and taintergates; & embankment dams:
  • Performs minor electrical repairs on work barge & other equipment
  • Performs sub-journeyman acetylene & electric cutting & welding
  • Diagnose mechanical problems and performs minor maintenance & repair
  • Operates one or more types of heavy equipment such as bulldozers, back hoes, or frontend loaders
  • Operates gasoline or diesel-powered trucks or truck tractor with semi-trailer
  • Performs minor electrical repairs on work barge & other equipment

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

HOW TO APPLY:

EMPLOYER: Revolution Company

JOB TITLE: Line Attendant

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Responsibilities We’re Hiring! Revolution Company is looking for multiple Line Attendants to join our team. This is a full-time job opportunity, with generous benefits, and overtime hours available. This position offers growth opportunities in a stable and safe work environment.

  • Assume responsibility for the finished product.
  • Fill in on any line.
  • Read and understand production orders.
  • Document quality checks on time verifying correct count and label.
  • Know packing materials and procedures.
  • Learn how to thread up all lines.
  • Distinguish between acceptable and unacceptable products.
  • Assists in taking line down and putting it back up.
  • Assists in changing screens and clean dies.
  • Keep work area clean and organized.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • High School diploma or equivalent GED required.
  • Ability to work 12-hour rotating shifts.
  • Essential reading and writing skills required.
  • Minimum one year of experience in an industrial environment.
  • Experience with automated manufacturing equipment preferred.
  • Able to lift to 50dlbs with assistance. 
  • Must be able to stand 8-12 hours during a shift. 

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72206

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

