Job Alert for the week of November 10: Law Enforcement, Medical, Maintenance, Warehouse

EMPLOYER: Camden Police Department

JOB TITLE: Police Officer

QUALIFICATIONS

To be considered for employment as a Camden Police Officer, applicants must meet the minimum following requirements

Citizen of the United States

High School graduate or GED equivalent

At least 21 years of age

No Felony convictions

Must pass a physical and psychological examination and drug screen

Must pass Police Officer Examination and be interviewed by the Civil Service Commission

Must pass an extensive background investigation

Must pass a physical agility test

Candidates should make themselves familiar with the Department’s tattoo, piercing, and body scarring policy.

On the Camden Police Departments physical agility test applicants must score an average of 3 to be qualified. See scores below.

HIRING PROCESS

Physical Agility Test Written Examination Oral Examination Background Investigation

BENEFITS

Starting salary range is $29K-$30K

Uniform allowance is $900 first year, $600 annually thereafter

Take home vehicle benefit after 1 year, for employees residing in Camden

Educational Incentive Pay up to 10% of base salary (based on college credit hours)

Certificate Pay up to 10% of base salary

Shift Differential Pay

Three weeks paid annual vacation (accrue 15 days of vacation leave annually)

Sick leave benefits (accrue 15 days first year of employment, 20 days thereafter)

Health and Life Insurance premiums for the employee and the majority of family coverage are paid by the City of Camden

Excellent retirement benefits

The city of Camden is an EOE.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply you can download an application here. Return completed applications to the Camden Police Department or City Hall.

EMPLOYER: Davita

JOB TITLE: Hospital Services Registered Nurse

JOB DESCRIPTION:

DaVita is seeking a Registered Nurse who is looking to give life to patients in an Acute Hospital setting. RNs in this role work autonomously alongside the hospital staff to assess, troubleshoot, and make sound decisions for the critically ill patients.

If you haven’t considered Nephrology nursing before, read on as we think that you should. Dialysis Experience is NOT required.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72205

You Must Have (aka. Requirements):

Current and valid Registered Nurse (RN) license in the state where practicing

Willingness to work a flexible schedule with mandatory overtime required due to the nature of the acute treatment you are providing.

Work long days without notice

Ability to travel to multiple hospitals within a given area (Be sure to ask your recruiter about the commute range for this position.)

Experience assessing, trouble shooting and making sound recommendations in stressful situations

Physical Requirement: nurses often have to push/pull large hemodialysis machines around the hospital with little or no assistance

Associates Degree in Nursing (A.D.N) from accredited school of nursing required; Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N); three-year diploma from accredited diploma program may be substituted for nursing degree

Basic computer skills and proficiency in MS Word and Outlook

You might also have (a.k.a. preferred, not required):

Hemodialysis nursing experience in an acute or chronic setting

Medical/surgical (Med/Surg), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Critical Care Unit (CCU), and/or Emergency Room (ER) experience

Certified Nephrology Nurse (CNN), Certified Dialysis Nurse (CDN) and/or Certified Hemodialysis Nurse (CHN)

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Harry Pepper & Associates

JOB TITLE: PPM Structural Welder

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Plan, lay-out, weld, install and repair all types of structural steel products in accordance with all applicable plans, specifications, codes, and industry standards. Will be working on new and pre-existing structures.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Follow established jobsite safety and regulations, work in a safe and efficient manner, and maintain a safe and clean work area. Identify safety hazards you or other employees may be subject to and take all necessary corrective action to eliminate or minimize hazards.

With regard to that portion of the work assigned, develop complete understanding of contract plans and specifications and plan, lay-out, install and/or repair all types of structural steel products in accordance with those plans and specifications.

Read and understand plans and specifications, including diagrams, prints. Visualize two dimensional drawings in three dimensions.

Use appropriate hand and power tools to properly measure, cut, assemble, weld, and install all types of structural steel components; install supports, valves, and other control equipment; test installed systems and install all other related items in accordance with the applicable plans and specifications.

Weld components according to specific process and code; cut and weld members to make alterations, using oxyacetylene cutting and welding equipment.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Education – High School Diploma (or GED or High School Equivalence Certificate) Preferred

Experience – Structural welding experience preferred; must pass welder certification test.

Must have a working knowledge of various welding processes, coeds, techniques and methods related to structural steel welding.

Must read and understand plans and specifications, including diagrams, prints, orthographic and isometric drawings and visualize two dimensional drawings in three dimensions.

Must be familiar with properties of metal machining, weld shrinkage and welding techniques.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated

JOB TITLE: Part Time Merchandiser/Stocker

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

What does Product Merchandising mean exactly? It means presenting all Coca-Cola products in a way that will attract the attention of consumers at our customer retail locations.

How will you do this? Bring to life our displays by turning all product labels to face the consumer and filling the store shelves with a variety of our refreshing products. Work independently and outside the confines of 4 walls.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Effective customer service & communication skills

Willingness to work in a fast-paced, demanding environment

Maintain a professional appearance

Follow appropriate food handling, safety, and sanitation standards

Share in our purpose – to serve others, to pursue excellence, and to grow profitably

Valid driver’s license for your state of residency (Motor Vehicle Report will be reviewed)

Personal vehicle available to use for work

Proof of insurance policy to verify current coverage of liability and property damage at no less than $50,000 per person / $100,000 per occurrence / $50,000 property damage effective from first day of employment

Ability to lift to 50 lbs. of product repetitively

Previous customer service experience

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Self-motivated with a high degree of integrity and be able to perform job duties with minimal supervision on a timely basis

Past job performance must reflect dependability, initiative, professional demeanor, and the ability to exercise sound judgment

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: