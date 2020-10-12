Job Alert for the week of October 12

JOB TITLE: Stocker / Backroom / Receiving Associate

JOB LOCATION: Newport, AR 72112

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Stocking, backroom, & receiving associates work to ensure customers can find all of the items they have on their shopping list. Depending on the shift you work, your job could include moving inventory in the backroom, unloading trucks, or helping customers while stocking shelves. From hot trucks in the summer to filling ice cream in the freezer, this fast paced job can be physically demanding — it’s like being paid to go the gym!

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Unload trucks

Sort products in the backroom

Stock products on shelves

Ensure aisles are neat and area is clean

Engage vendors and drivers with a positive attitude

Greet customers and answer their questions

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility

JOB TITLE: Utility Worker I

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Must obtain and maintain a valid Arkansas Class B Commercial Driver’s License with tanker endorsement within 90 days of employment. Responsible for completion of jobs assigned by the supervisor or crew leader. Responsible for maintenance of equipment, vehicles and tools assigned to them. Operate various types of light and heavy equipment. Perform manual labor. Must be able to operate the assigned truck in an efficient manner.

Email, fax or mail a resume to the employer. May also apply in person to complete an application.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year and 6 months

HOW TO APPLY:

In person at Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility, 1520 South Ohio St., Pine Bluff, AR 71601

By email to angie@pbwastewater.com

By fax at 870-535-6243

By mail at Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility, 1520 South Ohio St., Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EMPLOYER: W&W l AFCO Steel

JOB TITLE: Welder / Fitter

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72203

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This is a Temp-to-Perm opportunity thru The Hughes Agency for the first 90 days. All of these openings will be on our 2nd shift.

WELDER DUTIES AND SKILL REQUIREMENTS:

Pass all required welding proficiency tests.

Operates basic fabrication machinery.

Demonstrates ability to hand burn and to operate mechanical burning equipment.

Demonstrates an ability to organize work and use basic fitting tools.

Demonstrates ability to read and understand blueprints.

Performs other duties as assigned.

WELDER MINIMUM PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Walks over and stoops under workhorses.

Possesses ability to squat, stoop, bend and stand.

Possesses ability to lift 50 lbs.

Possesses ability to push and pull.

FITTER DUTIES AND SKILL REQUIREMENTS:

Must successfully pass all Welding tests plus Fitter exam.

Demonstrates ability to effectively lead and direct the work efforts of others.

Demonstrates ability to read and interpret blueprints for complex structures.

Demonstrates ability to produce parts of sufficient quality and quantity to warrant advancement to the Fitter category.

FITTER MINIMUM PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

Walks over and stoops under workhorses.

Possesses ability to squat, stoop, bend and stand.

Possesses ability to lift 50 lbs.

Possesses ability to push and pull.

HOW TO APPLY: