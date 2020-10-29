Job Alert for the week of October 29: Education, IT, Business, Maintenance and more

EMPLOYER: Central Moloney, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Information Technology

QUALIFICATIONS:

2+ years working experience in related field

High School diploma or GED

College degree is a plus

PAY: Depends on experience

HOW TO APPLY:

Email hiring@centralmoloneyinc.com to apply.

JOB TITLE: Academic Advisor/Outreach Specialist-Upward Bound

JOB DUTIES:

ASU-Beebe is seeking an Academic Advisor/Outreach Specialist for Upward Bound to provide an academic program that both remediates and advances high school student potential for post-secondary completion. A close working relationship will be established with personnel in the target high schools, and work will be conducted in the target schools approximately 3 days a week during the school year. The position also requires working approximately 16 Saturdays during the school year and a six week summer program that requires living in the residence hall with students during the week.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Plan and develop quality academic programs to ensure student achievement, and provide tutoring and mentoring to Upward Bound students in the target high schools, during the Saturday Academy, and during the Summer Session. Teach college prep classes to high school seniors and conduct individual sessions with seniors to finalize plans for completion of post secondary education, and teach classes during the Saturday Academy and the Summer Session. Coordinate with students regarding college admission applications, financial aid, and scholarship forms, and administer career assessment inventories. Develop, assess, and make recommendations regarding student IEP’s. Collaborate with Assistant Director in conducting recruitment interviews and selection of new students. Work with community organizations and target schools by providing materials, making presentations and distributing applications. Plan & teach classes and workshops. Meet with participants at target schools Keep up to date records on all students Work some Saturdays Live in Residence Halls 5 weeks in the summer with students

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree plus knowledge/experience in curriculum development, experience with low-income/first generation students, and experience working with high school students is required. Demonstrate sensitivity to, respect for, and understanding of the needs of disadvantaged high school student’s needs.

PAY: $34,000

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Nursing

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, promotion eligible, Instructor of Nursing. Position is open until filled.

The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach courses in the college’s Practical Nursing and/or Registered Nursing programs. Online instruction via the Canvas LMS platform will be required.

The individual hired will:

• Teach Face to Face, Hybrid, and Online course offerings as needed

• Teach at our satellite locations as needed

• Supervise nursing students in all aspects of clinical education

• Make clinical assignments for students based upon students’ knowledge level and ability

• Develop and deliver Nursing courses (face to face, hybrid, and online) as directed by Director of Nursing

• Maintain an active roster of advisees within the Nursing program(s)

• Collaborate with colleagues and administration on curriculum development and review within Nursing program(s)

• Participate in program assessment

• Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives

• Institutional committee service

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Two years of clinical nursing experience. One year of long term care nursing experience within the last 5 years. Three years of medical surgical nursing experience within the last 5 years. Current nursing license free of restrictions and be in good standing with Arkansas State Board of Nursing (ASBN).

PAY: $51,233

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

JOB TITLE: Business Manager-Searcy

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University-Beebe, a comprehensive two-year community college and part of the Arkansas State University System, is seeking a Business Manager for the Searcy campus to begin January 4, 2021.

This position shall report to the Student Accounts Manager. In addition, this position will serve as the point of contact for accounting functions on the ASU- Searcy Campus by providing accurate reporting, reconciling and collection of funds.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Collects, reconciles, and prepares deposits of university revenue for submission to the Beebe Business Office. Reviews student accounts for non-payment, student payment plans, and financial holds. Processes and posts third party billing invoices for Searcy campus. Assists students as needed. Issues petty cash reimbursements for the Searcy campus. Completes various business office and cashiering duties as needed.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Experience and education equivalent to a 4-year degree.

PAY: $30,500

LOCATION: SearcyCampus

JOB TITLE: Mechanic Manufacturing I

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Thorough knowledge and experience in plant maintenance

Two or three years’ experience required

Experience in reading/interpreting hydraulic prints, pneumatic diagrams, electrical ladder diagrams, blueprints, technical manuals, voltmeters, ohmmeters, and other electrical troubleshooting equipment

Working knowledge of installation/wiring of all types of motors, inspection of bearings, drives, gearboxes, pulleys, and drive items; machine controls and circuits; electrical controls/circuits; troubleshooting techniques for ammonia refrigeration equipment; and shop equipment

JOB LOCATION: West Memphis, AR 72301

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 2 years

EMPLOYER: Evergreen Packaging

JOB TITLE: EI Maintenance Planner

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This Ideal candidate will be responsible for analyzing, planning, and scheduling electrical maintenance activities in support of safety, production, cost, and availability goals of both the area and the mill reporting to the Area Maintenance Manager. This role is specific to planning for the E/I maintenance at the Pine Bluff Mill. Specific experience with industrial electrical equipment such as Electrical Power Distribution, A/C and DC motors up to 2300V, Instrumentation, distributed control systems, and programmable logic controllers is expected.

Plan for the safe and efficient execution of work orders including safety requirements in the job plan, accurate labor estimates, material cost estimates, and duration of jobs as well as procuring required resources, equipment and materials.

Plan, schedule, and coordinate all scheduled shutdowns and long duration outages.? This includes parts procurement, job scopes, resource assignments, contract maintenance, etc.

Update area preventative maintenance recurring work orders in SAP as needed.

Maintain accurate records for maintenance activities for work order and equipment history

Manage costs and strive to achieve area availability goals. Provide detailed plans to reduce equipment failures.

Lead contractors for area projects as assigned.

Work within a team of production and maintenance personnel to achieve objectives and strategies along with tactical planning.

Train and lead hourly crews in problem solving activities as needed.

Fill in for crew foremen as needed.? This position is expected to develop supervisory skills and progress towards future crew foremen positions.

Work on rotating weekend coverage schedule.?While on call, this position is expected to be the first responder on weekend coverage for all electrical equipment failures – identify the problem, identify the needed parts and resources, and supervise the needed repairs.

Provide on call coverage.? Work together with the area crew foreman in response to issues that come up outside of normal working hours throughout the week

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Some High School or less

