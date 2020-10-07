Job Alert for the week of October 7: Career Development, Customer Service, Maintenance, Labor

JOB TITLE: Career Coach

JOB DUTIES:

The position of Career Coach will be responsible for providing middle/high school students with information about career opportunities in Arkansas and the level of education and skills required in order to be successful in various career fields and encourage individuals to learn about, prepare for, and finance a postsecondary education. This position will be working full-time in the Heber Springs School District.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Providing early outreach to low-income students and their parents with information about the importance of postsecondary education, as well as accurate information on how to prepare, apply, and pay for it. Providing interest inventories and skills assessments to assist individuals in making informed career decisions. Facilitating the development of individual career plans and portfolios. Assisting students with enrolling in education or training programs. Providing information on careers, career pathways, and educational requirements. Providing opportunities for job shadowing, mentoring, internships, visits to business and industry, and other career awareness activities. Providing or connecting low-income students to support services that will ease the transition to postsecondary education. Connecting educationally disadvantaged youth and adults to “bridge programs” that teach basic academic skills in the context of training for advancement to better jobs and postsecondary education. Connecting students to academic enrichment activities such as study groups, tutoring, and workshops on study skills. Connecting high school students to early college programs, Advanced Placement classes, and academic and career and technical education (CTE) and concurrent-credit enrollment. Providing a continuum of career guidance to ease the transition of students from middle school to high school to postsecondary education or training and ultimately to the workplace. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education):

Minimum Requirements of a Bachelor’s degree and either be CDF (Career Development Facilitator) certified or commit to obtaining the CDF credential within a year after the hire date.

PAY: $34,575

LOCATION: Heber Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Dedicated Banking Customer Contact Associate II

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

PAY: Starts at $15.23 per hour

What you will be doing

Serve as a primary contact for high valued clients in a state of the art contact center

Troubleshoot customer concerns and provide solutions

Excellent customer service skills that build high levels of customer satisfaction

Ability to work both independently and in a team environment

Banking or financial industry experience is preferred but not required

1-2 Call Center experience preferred but not required

What we offer you

Attractive benefits including private medical cover, dental cover, and 3 weeks of paid vacation

401k program with company match

A modern, international work environment and a dedicated and motivated team

A broad range of professional education and personal development possibilities – FIS is your final career step!

A variety of career development tools, resources and opportunities

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: HVAC Service Mechanic (Journeyman) Union

WHAT YOU WILL DO

Do you have HVAC experience? We are looking for skilled Journeymen who have worked in residential, light commercial and/or heavy commercial markets to join our team to work with the most advanced heavy commercial and industrial cutting edge equipment.

HOW WILL YOU DO IT

We provide factory certification through our Service Technical Academy (STA) with milestone recognition and monetary rewards and advancement, increased incentive opportunity for executed pull-through work, top of the line technology, equipment and uniforms and a #1 focus on employee safety. We will equip you with tools and a vehicle to perform your job at the highest standard.

Journeyman must be skilled craftsmen in their trade, and we prefer a minimum of five (5) years actual, practical working experience in the HVAC plumbing, pipefitting and/or mechanical equipment service industry. You may be required to pass a satisfactory examination as to your special skill.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Requires Mechanical Journeyman status

5+ years of residential / light commercial /commercial HVAC / mechanical troubleshooting experience.

Valid driver’s license, appropriate licenses to work with refrigerants, boiler and steam operational & service knowledge.

This is a Bargaining Unit Position.

Good verbal and written communication skills

JOB LOCAITON: Little Rock, AR

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Woodyard Tech Forest Resources Cadron Creek

PURPOSE STATEMENT:

To employ the person that meets the work and safety requirements and can meet the expectations of Evergreen Packaging.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Split shifts at Cadron Creek Mill

The job requires the operation and maintenance of various types of equipment.

Work is performed both indoors and outdoors.

Some heavy lifting and climbing in required.

The job requires participation in all of the housekeeping functions of the facility.

Personal Protective Equipment will be provided. The employee is expected to have safety toed boots to begin employment. After six months Evergreen Packaging will pay part of the cost for boots one time a year.

The normal work hours at the Cadron Creek Mill are Monday – Friday, from 7:00am to 7:00pm. Saturday hours are from 7:00am to 3:00pm. Work hours can change due to needs at the chip mills.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71601

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Shipping and Receiving Clerk 1

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Shipping & Receiving Clerk is responsible for the receiving and delivery of all inbound packages to UAMS. The Shipping & Receiving Clerk unloads delivery vehicles, inspects incoming receipts for damage and accuracy, picks up returns from end users to be shipped out, moves large cartons and equipment as necessary, as well as documents package of equipment movement through use of tracking device and manual logs.

SALARY: Annual $29,120 (Hourly $14.00)

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Unloads packages from UPS, FedEx, etc. and stages orders for delivery to hospital.

Delivers inbound packages to all areas of the hospital main campus.

Maintains satellite receiving/storage space by keeping areas neat, clean and free of any hazards.

Drives van route to clinics and hospital.

Other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

High School diploma/GED with 6 months warehouse, receiving, delivery experience.

Maintain a valid driver’s license with no more than 9 points

Must be able to lift 75 pounds.

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72205

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.