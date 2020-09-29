Job Alert for the week of September 29: Maintenance, Accounting, Security, Driving fields and more

EMPLOYER: Leaf Filter

JOB TITLE: Leaf Filter Installer

JOB LOCATION: North Little Rock

SALARY: $1,500+ per week

DUTIES: Installing Leaf Filter product on customer’s homes.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Must provide own tools, equipment, and General Liability Insurance.

BENEFITS:

Paid weekly.

Mileage pay from office to job sites.

Chance for career advancement in our Upward Mobility Program.

HOW TO APPLY:

All inquiries email trollins@leaffilter.com.

Open interviews Friday.

Hired on spot.

EVENT: The Fresh Market National Holiday Hiring Event

DATE & TIME:

October 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION: 11525 Cantrell Rd Suite 800, Little Rock, AR 72212

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The Fresh Market is looking to add approximately 1,500 team members for the holiday season across the company. Candidates are encouraged to apply online at The Fresh Market’s website before attending the hiring event so specific interview times can be scheduled, but walk-ins will be accepted as well. All stores will be following proper safety protocols related to COVID-19 during the interviews, including social distancing and wearing a face covering. Qualified applicants could receive on-the-spot interviews.

JOB TITLE: Associate Director of Financial Aid

JOB DUTIES:

The Associate Director of Financial Aid is a member of the management team and assists with the overall administration of the entire financial aid program. Provides training, direction and supervision to the financial aid staff on all campus locations to ensure effective, accurate & efficient delivery of services to students. Assists in monitoring compliance with federal, state & institutional polices & procedures and assess these areas for continual quality improvement. Addresses unresolved student issues in a professional and caring manner at all times. Assists the Director in the development of polices to ensure compliance with state, federal and institutional regulations. Helps develop, implement, evaluate & maintain department polices and procedures. Resolves problems and issues affecting the department and recommend measures to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the department. Develops and manages R2T4 withdrawal reports and notifications to the students. Acts in the absence of the Director. Perform other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Import of ISIRs. Assist with managing Pro-Ed solutions and Banner migration. Process R2T4s and return funds. Supervise front office staff. Oversee and update WebX and EdConnect software. Reconcile Pell, Loans and balance FISAP. Determine & process dependency over-rides, homeless classification, and non-citizen status eligibility. Make presentations on Financial Aid: Freshman Seminar Classes, Area High Schools, Orientation sessions and other recruitment events. Package Financial Aid. Supervise, train & monitor staff to meet ongoing policies and regulatory standards. Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education):

Bachelor’s degree.

At least three years closely related work experience in Financial Aid, Higher Education or Finance related field.

At least three years of direct supervisory experience.

PAY: $50,000

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Campus Police Officer

JOB OVERVIEW:

Full-Time position only – Position Could be Either Day or Night Shift

The Public Safety Patrol Police Officer works under the general supervision of the UAMS Chief of Police and the direct supervision of a Patrol Sergeant. A UAMS police officer is a highly visible, critical public safety individual and must be committed to excellence, professionalism and community service. We are seeking those who possess integrity, dedication, honesty, moral character and sound judgment.

The Public Safety Patrol Police Officer is responsible for enforcement of traffic and criminal laws along with parking regulations. Our officers are supplied with firearm and uniforms.

Candidates must undergo an extensive hiring process which includes a stringent background investigation/security clearance, psychological evaluation, a structured interview, drug screening, and other testing according to the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.

This position is governed by the Law Enforcement Standards of Arkansas and UAMS policies.

SALARY: $33,250 annually ($15.99 hourly)

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

High School diploma/GED required

Must be certified by the Arkansas Law Enforcement Standards Training Academy as a Police Officer

Must be at least 21 years of age

Possess a valid Driver’s License (Must have Arkansas Driver’s License by date of hire)

No Criminal Convictions

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Motion Industries

JOB TITLE: Driver/Warehouse

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

At Motion Industries, Drivers also work in our Warehouses. They provide the highest levels of customer service by delivering products timely and treating customers with respect. Drivers are important in developing long standing relationships by catering to the needs of our customers and keeping industry in motion while delivering the difference. Motion Industries offers an excellent benefits package which includes options for healthcare coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, vacation, sick, and holiday pay.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure timely deliveries to customers

Assist warehouse employees in preparing items for delivery, including packing products and sorting delivery items by route

May transport return items from customer to warehouse

May assist with restocking shelves

Interact with customers while delivering items share information with Motion Industries’ associates

Ensure customer service requirements are met

May be required to earn safety certifications for specific customers

QUALIFICATIONS:

At least 18 years old

Possess a valid driver’s license

Good customer service and communication skills

Reliable, organized, detailed and focused

Ability to multitask and manage time well

Ability to move up to 100 lbs. and lift up to 50 lbs.

High School Diploma or GED

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.