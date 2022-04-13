EVENT: Central Arkansas Business Service Team Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Conway Expo Event Center

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

As part of our ongoing efforts to assist businesses throughout the pandemic with overcoming the challenges of recruiting and more, we have partnered with the City of Conway to host a in-person Job Fair on May 11, 2022 from 10 am – 2 pm at the Conway Expo Event Center!

This is free for any employer to attend. Employers will have the opportunity to provide information about open positions as well as engage with all job seekers, and there will be no cost to participate. If you are looking for talent to fill your open positions, we highly encourage you to be part of this job fair where you can meet and screen potential candidates.

EMPLOYER: Pactiv Evergreen

JOB TITLE: Electrician

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.(NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America and certain international markets. It supplies its products to a broad and diversified mix of companies, including full service restaurants and quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors. To learn more about the company, please go to the company website at pactivevergreen.com.

The Evergreen Packaging Pine Bluff Paper Mill is located in Pine Bluff, Arkanas, less than an hour from Little Rock in scenic southeast Arkansas. It is the largest industrial employer in Jefferson County. Opened in 1958, Pine Bluff is the largest facility within Evergreen Packaging and is home to the world’s largest gable-top liquid packaging paperboard machine. In addition to producing paperboard for cartons, the facility also produces coated paper for magazines.

Basic duties and description of the position:

There is a 90 calendar day probation period.

Employees must work in temperature extremes in summer and winter months.

Employees must work in and around automated manufacturing equipment with moving forklifts, cranes and floor conveyors.

Employees must strictly adhere to attendance policy.

Employees must perform all assigned task as directed.

This is a full time position working 48 or more hours per week.

Understand and comply with all safety rules, regulations and policies.

Employees must wear various types of personal protective equipment (safety glasses, side shields, hearing protection, aprons, harnesses, steel toed shoes, gloves, reflective vest, etc.) Safely work in confined spaces, use LO/TO procedures and other safety processes, etc.

Employees must be able to stand and or walk for 8 to 16 hours & lift up to 50 pounds.

Employees must be able to walk on uneven surfaces, stand, climb stairs, work at heights and use ladders. Must be able to kneel, twist, push and pull with a full range of body mechanics.

Employees are required to frequently reach at or below shoulder height and reach above shoulder height.

Employees must be able to work with other crew members and may be required to occasionally work independently with minimum supervision.

Employee must be able to clearly communicate verbally and in writing.

All employees are required to operate a computer using various safety and production related programs.

Evergreen Packaging may require satisfactory completion of certain job based assessments which candidates would be required to successfully complete in order to qualify for the position.

Required Qualifications:

Updated resume in Word or PDF format.

High school graduate or General Education Diploma.

2 Years of industrial, factory or manufacturing experience and/or recognized certification program.

Desired Qualifications:

Work Keys scores: Applied Math – 4, Locating Information – 5, Reading for Information – 5, Applied Tech – 6 and Workplace Observation 4. Your individual scores must be on your resume. The Company will verify.

3 or more years of previous Industrial Electrician experience.

Sufficient experience equivalent to an apprenticeship program (typically 3 to 5 years in a IE role)

Vocational School completion with IE emphasis

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Worker – 1st Shift

Who is Martin Sprocket & Gear?

Martin is a progressive leader in the Power Transmission and Bulk Material Handling Industry, classified as an essential business. We are proud of our rich heritage dating back to our beginning in 1951 as a family-run organization. Fast forward to today, we have more than 30 locations in North America.

Why is it great to work for us?

As an employer of choice, we offer a stable work environment with equal leadership development and career growth opportunities. We take great pride in our people and believe they are our greatest asset.

Affordable Medical, Pharmacy, and Dental

Life and Disability Insurance

401k Profit Trust Plan

PTO (Paid Time Off)

Growth Opportunities

Competitive Pay

Shift differential’s 2nd Shift: 6% added to an hourly wage 3rd Shift: 8% added to an hourly wage



What will you do?

In this role, you will perform preventative maintenance, assessment analysis, and repairs to facilities equipment.

Key Responsibilities:

Troubleshoot facilities equipment or machinery to determine the root cause of failure

Follow all safety precautions, including lockout and tag

Repair machinery/equipment when applicable and complete preventative maintenance measures

Maintain facilities equipment, tools, and work area in a clean and safe manner.

Perform various Corporate and Manufacturing building facility maintenance activities on hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical equipment.

Work in other areas or departments as assigned.

Pay level will be determined based on the skill level, knowledge, and capability of the applicant.

Schedule: 1st Shift, Monday – Friday 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

What are we looking for?

We’re looking for engaged individuals that are adaptable to a changing environment, take pleasure in learning and enjoy working with others.Key Competencies:

Prior work experience on equipment in a manufacturing or facilities maintenance setting

Extensive experience with industrial power tools strongly preferred

Experience with repairs to hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical equipment and machines

Have experience with 110, 220, 480, single-phase, 3 phase wiring

Follow safety protocols during all repair work

Average math skills, simple oral communication skills; ability to read and comprehend instructions written in English and complete simple logs and reports in English

Physically able to handle heavy items including lifting, pushing, pulling, and positioning components and equipment

Work scheduled hours and comply with the company’s timekeeping policy and all other company policies

Communicate with all levels of Management in a professional manner.

Consistently stand for the entire shift

Knowledge of basic machining practices and materials is a plus, as is general mechanical knowledge

Ability to work with others and be a team player

Accuracy

Reliability

JOB TITLE: Parts Runner

DESCRIPTION/SUMMARY:

Hugg & Hall Equipment Company is a leading supplier of Material Handling and Construction Equipment. Representing multiple lines, we are a turnkey operation offering new, used, parts, service and rental for industrial and construction equipment needs. Hugg and Hall knows that an environment where the employee is valued, well-trained, and confident will bring satisfaction to the customer or client. If you are seeking a career with a company that can offer opportunity and respect as a team member then you should consider employment with Hugg & Hall Equipment Company. Our team includes sales representative, service technicians, and a variety of other positions that will work together to make our customers’ needs our own.



Hugg & Hall offers competitive compensation and benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401K and paid vacation.



The Parts Runner position is responsible for safely and efficiently delivering and picking up various equipment parts.

DUTIES:

MAKES DAILY PICKUP AND DELIVERY RUNS

Using company trained driving techniques to safely operate vehicle

Making sure orders are available and awaiting pickup/delivery

Using appropriate lifting techniques to load and unload parts into vehicle

Receiving parts from vendors to return to parts department and delivering parts to customer

Obtaining appropriate paperwork for proof of delivery or receipt of product

Providing excellent customer service to enhance development of lasting business relationships with customers

MAINTAINS PARTS TRUCK

Keeping parts truck clean

Having vehicle serviced every 3000 miles

Notifying supervisor or any mechanical problems or damage to truck

ASSISTS OTHERS IN PARTS DEPARTMENT

Pulling parts orders and putting up stock

Assisting with shipping/receiving

Assisting with inventory counts

QUALIFICATIONS: Must be able to fulfill essential job functions in a consistent state of alertness and safe manner

Required Skills/Experience

Minimum 21 years of age

Clean driving record

Above average communication skills

Ability to obtain forklift certification

Ability to read

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Ability to accomplish duties with accuracy and timeliness

Education

High school diploma or equivalent

Physical Demands/Environmental Conditions:

This position will be working indoors and outdoors traveling to numerous customer/vendor locations. The employee will encounter varying weather conditions and temperatures. The normal auto hazards will apply.

Must be able to lift 50 pounds. Occasionally may be required to lift items weighing up to 100 pounds. Must be able to push/pull up to 40 pounds, occasionally up to 100 pounds.

Position requires sitting, standing, walking, twisting, and climbing.

Position requires bending, stooping, kneeling or squatting handling/fingering and outward reaching on a daily basis.

Position requires driving truck to and from customer locations.

Must be able to wear safety glasses and safety shoes.

Must be medically capable of performing all aspects of the job with the maximum amount of safety. (Initial hire requires passing of pre-employment background check, physical abilities test, drug test and driving record).

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse

LOCATION: Alexander, AR

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $63,830

Note: This position will function as the TREATMENT TEAM NURSE (RN) for the Division of Youth Services.

SUMMARY:

The Registered Nurse is responsible for providing direct patient care and the provision of other patient services in a clinical setting. This position is governed by state and federal laws, and agency/institution policy.

Preferred Qualifications and Special Work Conditions:

2 years’ experience working with child & adolescent development, trauma, serious mental illness, chemical dependency, dual diagnosis, domestic violence and sexually exploited minors.

Ability to work independently & collaboratively as part of a treatment team; able to proactively collaborate with other disciplines & program directors to ensure the best possible treatment is provided.

Excellent interpersonal, communication & writing skills.

Excellent time management & organizational skills.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of professional nursing theories, concepts, and methods. Ability to develop patient care plan and participate in diagnosis and development of treatment goals. Ability to apply comprehensive nursing care to clients in all age groups in a clinical setting. Ability to assign and coordinate work activities and monitor the performance of subordinates. Ability to instruct patients and families on self-help care. Ability to assist physicians with routine and emergency care.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a diploma, associate’s, or bachelor’s degree in nursing. Must be licensed as a Registered Nurse by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing in accordance with ACA 17-87-307. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

JOB TITLE: Training Project Manager

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $45,010

SUMMARY:

The Training Project Manager is responsible for developing training programs for workers in industry. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

This position will design, coordinate, and provide learning support to Department of Human Services staff on a range of procurement topics and processes.

4 years of experience online and in-person training modalities;

4 years of experience in document and presentation design;

2 years of experience with eLearning design and tools, especially Adobe Captivate.

2 years of experience in procurement, contracting, and/or purchasing;

2 years of experience providing training support for an Enterprise IT solution

Excellent customer service skills;

Medium to High Proficiency with Microsoft Office and Adobe products;

Medium to High Proficiency working in database applications/IT solutions; and

Excellent time management skills

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in psychology, business administration, or a related field; plus four years of experience in training or a related field, including one year in a supervisory or leadership capacity. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

JOB TITLE: Human Resources Analyst

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $36,155

Note: This position will provide human resources support to the Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health and will be located in Downtown, Little Rock.

SUMMARY:

The Human Resources Analyst is responsible for developing, implementing, and analyzing agency/institution human resources program goals and objectives, policies, and procedures. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

At least two years of Arkansas State government experience in Human Resources. Experience with AASIS(SAP) HR roles; experience with state hiring processes; and knowledge of State personnel policies and procedures. Experience with ARCareers and some payroll knowledge a plus. Must have strong organizational and time management skills. Must have the ability to communicate well both orally and in writing.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in personnel management, public administration, organizational management or a related field; plus one year of experience in a human resources field. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

JOB TITLE: Housekeeper Supervisor

LOCATION: Benton, AR

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $26,034

Note: Special Working Conditions – Position is located at the Arkansas Health Center in Benton, Arkansas. Position will start at a special entry rate.

SUMMARY:

The Housekeeper Supervisor is responsible for the overall appearance, and sanitation of public use areas in the park. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of lodging amenities, facilities. and materials. Knowledge of basic principles of facility maintenance. Ability to train employees in job tasks related facility management. Ability to follow instructions and to prepare and present brief verbal or written reports. Ability to inspect facilities and determine maintenance needs. Ability to establish and maintain working relationships with others.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; plus one year of experience in domestic, institutional, or hotel/motel housekeeping or related field, including six months in a leadership capacity. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

