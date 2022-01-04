Job Alert: Hiring event, openings in delivery, operations, communications, more

EVENT: Tokusen USA Hiring Event

DATE: Monday, January 10, 2022

TIME: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Antioch Baptist Building, 110 Amity Road, Conway, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Find the perfect career for you. Available positions at Tokusen include Operators, Material Handler, Spool Repair, Packing and Mechanical and Electrical Technicians. Bring your resume, dress professionally and be prepared to talk to a hiring representative. If you get offered a job on the spot, congratulations.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EMPLOYER: Sysco Corp.

JOB TITLE: CDL A Local Delivery Truck Driver

JOB LOCATION: Monticello, AR

JOB SUMMARY

Are you ready for a rewarding career as a Sysco delivery partner?

Sysco has immediate job openings for CDL A local delivery truck drivers who have a passion for delivering outstanding customer service and bringing a smile to the faces of restaurant customers in your community.

Whether you are an experienced CDL A truck driver looking for a career change or a new CDL A truck driver just getting started – we are excited to offer you the opportunity to join our dedicated team of Sysco delivery partners! Drivers will safely operate a tractor-trailer and manually unload and deliver essential restaurant supply products to valued Sysco customers.

Qualified candidates will enjoy competitive pay and other benefits such as career growth opportunities, a retention bonus, and other AMAZING incentives to set you up for career success!

Qualifications Include:

Valid Class A Commercial Driver License (CDL)

Ability to lift, push or move freight that weighs an average of 40-60 pounds and as much as 100 pounds

Flexibility to work overtime, occasional weekends, and holidays as necessary.

Must be at least 21 years of age.

Must pass a pre-employment screening, including DOT drug test

Applicant must be authorized to work in the United States.If you are ready to discover amazing opportunities to grow your career, join our team today!

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

$2000 Sign On Bonus with qualifying grocery delivery experience! Make Up to $80,000 /year including base, overtime, and incentives!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Entergy

JOB TITLE: Operations Coordinator

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

SUMMARY/PURPOSE:

Responsible for scheduling, assigning, managing, and monitoring construction and service work in multiple regions with our distribution contract partners. Take lead in overseeing contractor work in the SE Region. This position will support the EAL Distribution Large Construction Organization with Underground and Overhead contractor oversight.

JOB DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Have an active role in supporting Underground and Overhead contractors across multiple regions of EAL.

Become familiar with the Large Process manual, contract language, design spec, and SLI. Read and interpret construction prints.

Work between multiple workgroups to schedule and plan out workload for distribution contractors.

Oversee the underground contract partners as well as underground boring sub-contractors and their day to day operations.

Regularly work in Click, Click Schedule, Maximo and EPOCH Field.

Be familiar with Entergy’s safety rules and procedures. Promote safety in all aspects of the job. Partner with contract companies and assist with promoting a safety culture to all contract partners. Have a visual presence in the field. Assist in closing any gaps to help them comply with Entergy’s standards. Assure contractors are in compliance with all safety requirements.

Ensure all work meets company standards and in service dates while ensuring that all workmanship complies with Entergy’s safety guidelines and practices. Be able to communicate a work plan, hold conference calls, and maintain spreadsheets. Have extensive knowledge of a working distribution system.

Work with Engineering, Vegetation, Work Management, Network Operations, and other departments in seeing that all facilities are constructed and maintained according to company specifications, standards and policies.

Be available for call-out at all time through ARCOS. Work emergency or storm restoration in other areas as needed. Be available to travel for storm within and out the state.

Work with external and internal customers. Assume Supervisor’s duties for a short time in his absence.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 8 years of experience in related field.

Minimum knowledge, skills and abilities required of the position:

Strong knowledge of computers and related technology. Strong communication and organizational skills. Ability to take and understand directives and complete tasks. Excellent leadership skills. Strong decision making skills. Ability to manage multiple activities and changing priorities. Ability to work well under pressure. Self motivated and dependable team player. Ability to recognize hazards in the workplace and have the ability to mitigate the hazards. Ability to maintain and care for Company equipment properly and safeguard assets. Ability to meet the public in a pleasant and tactful manner and understand the importance of delivering a high level of customer service. Demonstrated acceptance of a diverse and inclusive work environment and customer base. Desired: Ability to recognize opportunities for process improvement and have the ability to enact change; Ability to lead and participate in problem solving teams as required.

Travel Percentage: Up to 25%

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Heifer International

JOB TITLE: Communications Officer

RESPONSIBILITIES & DELIVERABLES

A. Project manage the development of consumer-focused industry campaign calling for fair prices for coffee farmers (50%)

Serve as the day-to-day point of contact with agencies working on the campaign

Coordinate Heifer input on campaign strategy, creative and execution

Manage logistics and ensure deliverables are met on time and to budget

Manage vendor relationships

Manage campaign actions and events

B. Partner and stakeholder management (25%)

Build and cultivate a network of partners to support the campaign

Work with the Director of Strategic Initiatives to ensure all core campaign stakeholders provide timely input into strategy and execution. Coordinate feedback to creative agency and other vendors

Oversee development of partner toolkit and other assets

Work with Director of Strategic Initiatives, internal communications and other relevant functions to keep internal Heifer stakeholders updated on campaign development

C. Support development of digital strategy and channels to support the campaign (15%)

Support development of digital strategy

Contract agency support, as needed

Oversee channel identification and build out

Ensure delivery of regular engagement reports and brief campaign team on findings

D. May perform other job duties as assigned (10%)



Minimum Requirements

Degree in communications or related field, plus three (3) years’ relevant experience in communications, project management and/or partnership development Knowledge of international development and/or global food systems, with prior employment in the sector Strong project management skills and strong attention to detail Passion for social justice issues

Preferred Requirements

Experience working on digital projects and good social media knowledge Experience in campaigning and/or activism Highly collaborative, high energy, adaptable and determined Fluent in Spanish

Most Critical Proficiencies

Passion for coffee and supporting farmers to reach Sustainable Living Income Excellent project management and coalition-building skills Confident and calm when faced with a high volume of complex and urgent requests Self-starter that does not need to be directed, pushed or reminded Solutions-oriented, agile, flexible Knowledge of general office procedures Thorough knowledge of Microsoft Office (i.e. PowerPoint, Word, Excel, Outlook) and digitally savvy

Essential Job Functions and Physical Demands:

May require working in front of a computer for extended periods Ability to work independently and perform multiple tasks with minimal supervision Constant telephone, face-to-face and electronic communication with colleagues and vendors Possess a sense of urgency, with high attention to detail Flexibility to work outside of normal business hours, if needed Ability to maintain or communicate sensitive information appropriately to internal and external audiences

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.