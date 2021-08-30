Job Alert: Hiring event, openings in IT, medical, military and maintenance

EVENT: Park Plaza Mall Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Friday, September 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Park Plaza Mall will hold a second job fair on Friday,

September 3rd from 3pm to 7pm throughout the mall. Each participating store will accept

applications at their individual storefronts, including Dillard’s, Altar’d State, Kay Jewelers, Bath

Planet of Arkansas and more! Interested applicants should bring copies of their resume to meet

with various retailers and restaurants who are presently taking applications for immediate

openings. For more information visit www.parkplazsmall.com

“Park Plaza Mall is hosting a September job fair with a variety of available opportunities for

interested applicants,” states Teresa Poe, General Manager, “We encourage job seekers to

stop by any time between 3pm to 7pm, we have immediate openings available as well as

seasonal positions.”

EMPLOYER: The University of Arkansas at Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Systems Manager- Records & Registration

Position Summary: The Systems Manager- Records and Registration is a position within Information Technology Services that serves as a member of the administrative staff in the Office of Records and Registration. The primary functions of this position are: responsibility and administration for the Banner Student System or ERP alternative, data integrity, supervision of technical processes and personnel, including technical support and improvements, beginning/end of term processing, report management, testing and review of system updates, academic calendar, and web/social networking sites for the Office of Records and Registration.

Required Education and/or Experience: A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field, demonstrated skill using SQL programming language, and the ability to effectively organize, assemble, and arrange resources to meet departmental goals and deadlines.

Starting Pay: Commensurate with education and experience

HOW TO APPLY:

For more information and to apply to the position, visit the Jobs seekers link on the Human Resources’ website at https://ualr.edu/humanresources/jobs/

EMPLOYER: The University of Arkansas at Little Rock

JOB TITLE: Assistant Systems Manager

Position Summary: The Assistant Systems Manager is responsible for providing all aspects of technical support for the student component Banner system while working as part of the records team in the Office of Records and Registration. This position requires the handling of multiple priorities in a complex environment while exercising discretion and independent judgment. This position includes providing support to the Systems Manager as well as other technical support for UA Little Rock’s Office of Records and Registration. The Assistant Systems Manager position reports to the Systems Manager.

Required Education and/or Experience: A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field and demonstrated skill using SQL programming language.

Starting Pay: $45,000

HOW TO APPLY:

For more information and to apply to the position, visit the Jobs seekers link on the Human Resources’ website at https://ualr.edu/humanresources/jobs/

EMPLOYER: Fresenius Medical Care

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurses

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

PURPOSE & SCOPE:

Supports FMCNA’s mission,vision, core values and customer service philosophy. Adheres to the FMCNA Compliance Program, including followingall regulatory and FMS policy requirements. Functions as the hemodialysis team leader in the provisionof chronic hemodialysis care and treatment. Provides day to day direction and supervision to assigneddirect patient care staff. Communicates with the physician and other members of the healthcare team to interpret, adjust, and complete patient care plans. Provides safe, effective delivery of patient care in compliance with standards outlinedin the facility procedure manual, as well as regulations set forth by the company, state, and federal agencies.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide day to day guidance, support and direction to direct patient care staff, providing informal feedback on an ongoing basis and formal feedback input for the annual performance evaluation. Participate in the department staffing and the appropriate hiring, firing and disciplinary actions. Recommend disciplinary action to Facility Administrator and initiate as appropriate.

Ensure compliance with all company and facility approved procedures and policies as well as regulations set forth by state and federal agencies.

Approve or disapprove time or personnel schedule changes in the absence on the Facility Administrator ensuring compliance with applicable regulations, policies and procedures for documenting time of work hours for staff members on assigned shift.

Participate in patient care plan meetings.

Maintain knowledge in the current practices related to the principles and techniques of dialysis by participating in all scheduled in- services.

Train and orient staff as necessary.

Routinely observe and guide direct patient care staff for appropriate technique and adherence to facility policies and procedures.

Promote and assist with compliance to OSHA programs in order to maintain a safe and clean working environment.

Maintain overall shift operation in a safe, efficient, and effective matter.

With Facility Administrator conduct staff meetings at least monthly or as needed to keep patient care staff informed of changes in patient care needs or operations to improve delivery of care.

Meet routinely with the Facility Administrator to discuss personnel and patient care status, issues, and information.

Supervise all documentation of patient information.

Coordinate Charge Nurse duties with Staff RNs acting in the relief charge capacity.

Assess daily patient care needs and develop and distribute patient care assignments appropriately.

Assume primary responsibility in an emergency situation.

Assess patient needs, respond to dialysis treatments, and communicate concerns to rounding physician. Implement changes in patient care/treatment as directed.

Monitor and supervise all patient care activity during dialysis and assist as necessary.

Collaborate with direct patient care team in making decisions to benefit patient care.

Continuously monitor patient’s condition with regards to problems and potential complications associated with dialysis.

Administer medications to patients per physician’s orders.

Act as the subject matter expert and as a resource for staff members.

Supervise and participate in completion of short and long term care plans.

Admit new patients according to facility procedure.

Ensure educational needs of patients are met and educate the patient and family about End Stage Renal Disease, dialysis therapy, diet and medication.

Supervise the safe and effective use of all equipment involved in direct patient care.

Operate all dialysis related and emergency equipment safely and efficiently when needed.

Perform required testing and verification and initial the checklist for start-up and shut-down procedures as outlined in the Technical Services Manual.

Complete Nurse’s Technical Training Program/Water Quality Facility

Assist with special projects or other duties as assigned by the Facility Administrator

Assist with the interviewing of potential direct patient care staff

Promote efficient use of medical supplies.

Attend and participate in monthly Quality Assurance meetings.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS AND WORKING CONDITIONS:

The physical demands and work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Day to day work includes desk and personal computer work and interaction with patients, facility staff and physicians. The position requires travel between assigned facilities and various locations within the community. The work environment is characteristic of a health care facility with air temperature control and moderate noise levels. May be exposed to infectious and contagious diseases/materials.

Travel to regional, Business Unit and Corporate meetings may be required.

EDUCATION:

Graduate of an accredited school of Nursing (R.N.)

Must be registered and licensed to practice in the applicable State.

EXPERIENCE AND REQUIRED SKILLS:

Minimum of 9 months of nursing experience, plus 3 months of specialized experience providing clinical nursing care to dialysis patients, in either a chronic or acute setting.

Medical/surgical nursing preferred.

Supervisory or management experience preferred.

Certified in CPR or successfully complete course in CPR certification.

Good communication skills – verbal and written.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Tyson Foods

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Generalist

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DUTIES:

This position is responsible for troubleshooting, maintaining, and repairing all equipment and company assets while maintaining a safe work environment and adhering to Tyson policies and procedures.

RESUME REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED

SUMMARY: Employee is generally responsible for completing emergency work in assigned areas,completing daily routines and preventative maintenance. Must also complete work orders as assigned bythe Maintenance Shift Supervisor, and sign out all inventory parts as utilized. Job also requires flexibilitywith hours (12hr shifts) and weekend work. Other duties may be assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education: High school diploma or general education degree (GED) as well as currently attending or Graduate of a Technical School.

Special Skills: Completing/or Completion in the following fields- electric, hydraulics, pneumatics,schematics, and mechanical skills. Seamer experience preferred. Employee must have ability to maintain industrial equipment with established industry practices. Training skills to weld, cut and grind ferrous metals and stainless steel a plus. Applicants should also have knowledge and basic abilities with PLC’s and computers. Applicant should be able to work without supervision.

Physical Demands: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met byan employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. While performing the duties of thisjob, the employee is regularly required to stand and use hands to touch handle, or feel. The employeefrequently is required to walk. The employee must frequently lift and or move up to 50 pounds.Work Environment: While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly exposed to wet and/orhumid conditions, moving mechanical parts, and extreme cold. The employee is occasionally exposed torisk of electrical shock. The noise level in the work environment is usually very loud.

Certification: Certifications in any technical field or a graduate of an industrial training program is a plus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: United States Navy

JOB TITLE: Sailors and Marine Oilers

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The duties of the Navy is to maintain, train and equip combat-ready naval forces capable of winning wars, deterring aggression and maintaining freedom of the seas. This mission requires skilled sailors who maintain and operate the most sophisticated technologies supporting the world’s best Navy.

CREDENTIALS NEEDED:

HONOR/ COURAGE/ COMMITMENT

HOW TO APPLY:

United States Navy

4190 E. McCain Blvd.

North Little Rock, AR 72117

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Braxton James, Naval Recruiter

479-256-0571

braxton.v.james@navy.mil