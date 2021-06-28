Job Alert: Hiring event, openings in manufacturing, electrical, production, clerical and more

Editor’s Note: Additional jobs and hiring events will be added to this article throughout the week.

JOB TITLE: Packaging Operator

JOB SUMMARY: Operates high speed, robotic production lines. This includes the ability to changeover tooling and minor troubleshooting.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High school education or a GED equivalency

6 months experience and knowledge of specific production/processing areas, machinery

Attention to detail is a must

The ability to be on your feet 8-12hrs/day

Lift up to 50lbs w/ no assistance

EMPLOYER: Entergy

JOB TITLE: Electrical Power-Line Installers and Repairers

JOB LOCATION: Forrest City, AR

JOB SUMMARY/PURPOSE:

Construct, Build and Maintain OH/UG Electric Facilities with primary voltages ranging up to 34.5KV including but not limited to job duties.

JOB DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Installation, removal and maintenance of OH/UG primary line facilities and secondary services. Installation of OH/UG transformers and the wiring of all types of transformer banks. Installation, including the wiring of regulators, capacitors, and reclosers. Driving of different sizes and types of trucks. Operation of various pieces of equipment, including Aerial Bucket and Digger Derrick Trucks. Read and understand job prints and sketches. Recognize material(s) and their function. Setting and climbing of all sizes of poles in open areas, rear alleys and in energized lines. Be available for on call duty and emergency response.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Must live within 20 miles of work location. Ability to use physical strength to perform required tasks in all weather conditions. Ability to work irregular hours and out of town assignments as required. Good communication skills. Ability to take and understand directives and complete tasks with limited supervision.

Minimum experience required of the position:

Journeyman Serviceman 7 years of demonstrated linework experience required

JOB TITLE: Stockers and Order Fillers

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTIONS:

The Receiver/Stocker helps provide and deliver the right products to our customers by safely unloading merchandise from incoming freight, moving it to the sales floor, and stocking departments. This associate handles hazardous materials, replaces damaged shelving, keeps the backroom organized, and ensures equipment is charged. Additionally, this associate organizes merchandise and top stock to set up stores for sales success. To be successful, the associate must understand and prepare for the physical demands of moving merchandise for the majority of his/her shift. Depending on location type, the Receiver/Stocker works morning, afternoon evening, or overnight to prepare for store opening.

Travel Requirements: This role does not require regular travel; however, this role may need to travel on occasion to meetings, trainings, or to support neighboring stores.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:

Hourly Full Time or Part Time: Generally scheduled 39 to 40 or up to 25 hours per week, respectively; more hours may be required based on the needs of the store.

Depending on location type, this role requires morning, afternoon evening, or overnight availability any day of the week.

Physical ability to perform tasks that may require prolonged standing, sitting, and other activities necessary to perform job duties.

Minimally must be able to lift 25 pounds without assistance; may lift over 25 pounds with or without assistance.

WHAT YOU NEED TO SUCCEED:

Minimum Qualifications

Ability to read, write, and perform basic arithmetic (addition, subtraction).

Preferred Qualifications

3 months of experience operating forklift/power equipment such as lifts, order pickers, and similar equipment.

6 months of experience in a warehouse performing inventory handling and stocking.

JOB TITLE: Stockers and Order Fillers

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

POSITION TYPE: Temporary Full-Time

SALARY: $29,120 annually ($14.00 hourly)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Responsible for accurately ordering and completely filling par levels of medical/surgical supplies in automated supply cabinets and manually controlled bulk par rooms.

Checks par areas on a daily basis and as assigned; breaks down pallets and delivers supplies on carts; refills central supply inventory locations and adjusts inventory counts.

Counts, manages and places replenishment orders as needed.

Rotates supplies into Sterile and non-sterile area’s on shelves, specialty carts, floors on the FIFO (first in, first out) basis when restocking; daily checks supplies for package integrity and Outdates and removes damaged or outdated supplies.

Performs cycle counts and corrects counts on a daily basis and as needed to ensure accurate inventory counts.

Maintains cabinets and carts in assigned areas in a neat and orderly basis; organizes shelves, bins and labels and keeps the supply areas clean; follows through on needed repairs to cabinets and carts; removes unauthorized/excessive/damaged/outdated supplies.

Staffs the Central Supply dispatch window and tube systems as assigned; issues and records, supplies that are sent via pick up, delivery or tube system

Issues out procedural trays and carts and records the issuance.

Responsible for after hour delivery of Isolation cart.

May perform other duties

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum Qualifications:

High School/GED plus 6 (six) months experience in supply distribution.

Preferred Qualifications:

Supply distribution in a healthcare environment.

DATE & TIME: July 14, 2021 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Conway Expo & Event Center

2505 E. Oak Street

Conway, AR 72032

ABOUT THE EVENT:

As part of our ongoing efforts to assist companies in resolving the issue of recruitment and to assist job seekers in finding their dream job, we have chosen to organize the 2021 Faulkner County Job Fair!

This will be an excellent opportunity for you to meet with employers and increase your understanding of the many employment opportunties available. Additionally, this job fair will allow you to make a lasting impression on employers by connecting with them in person—this type of connection is impossible to create when submitting a resume.

After all, your future employer may be looking forward to meeting you!

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO DO?

Bring your resume, dress professionally, and be prepared to talk to a hiring representative.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II – High School Career Center

JOB DUTIES:

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Gathers data and sends data for reports due to Arkansas Office of Skills Development on a timeline as needed. Assist Director by maintaining appointments calendar, leave records, purchasing and any reports as needed also assist instructors that report to Director of Career Center. Responsible for gathering data for high school students receiving high school and concurrent credit; enters all applications online then enters each student into concurrent classes. Enters all purchasing requisitions; after PO approval places all orders for high school departments, gather receiving reports, invoices and send to accounts payable. Assists high school district personnel with class scheduling and proper course code usage. Provides information, assistance, and clarification to interested and current students looking to attend classes at the Career Center and University. Maintains student’s academic grades and submits midterm and final grades to participating schools and maintains attendance records and sends to participating school daily. Prepares travel authorizations, travel arrangements and travel reimbursements for all employees reporting to the Director. Occasionally substitutes in the classroom when an instructor is absent and substitute teachers are not available. Other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Equivalent to four years high school, with particular emphasis during high school in office skills, shop skills, or other.

PAY: $23,880

LOCATION: SearcyCampus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

