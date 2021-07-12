Job Alert: Hiring event, openings in production, communications, management and more

Editor’s Note: Additional openings and hiring events will be posted to this article throughout the week.

EVENT: 2021 Faulkner County Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Conway Expo & Event Center, 2505 E. Oak Street, Conway, AR 72032

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: 60 employers will attend the Faulkner County Job Fair. They will be looking to fill well over 1,000 jobs. Some of the employers who will be looking for employees are Amazon, the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Baptist Health, BEI Precision Systems and Space, Cintas Corporation, Conway Manufacturing Group, Conway Regional Health System, Cypress Cold Storage LLC., DBG Arkansas, LLC., De Wafelbakkers, Jiffy Lube, L’Oreal USA, Pediatrics Plus, Schneider Transportation, Structurlam, Tokusen U.S.A. and more.

Bring your resume, dress professionally and be prepared to talk to a hiring representative.

EVENT: Baptist Health Hiring Event

JOB OPENINGS: Environmental Services Technicians

DATE & TIME: Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Goodwill Career Services Center, 7400 Scott Hamilton Drive in Little Rock

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

First and second shifts are available at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have reliable transportation and must be able to pass a drug screening.

Those interested in the environmental services technician positions should also bring information regarding their work history for on-the-spot interviews. Computer access will be available on-site to complete an application.

For more information, call (501) 372-5100, ext. 1250, or visit goodwillar.org/career-services.

EVENT: 2021 Morrilton Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: UACCM Workforce Training Center in Morrilton, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

This job fair will include over 300+ job vacancies from various industries in the central Arkansas region. Employers who will be in attendance include, but are not limited to:

ASAP Personnel Services Bitec, Inc St. Vincent Morrilton Hospital Crow Group Green Bay Packaging Morrilton Medical Clinic Petit Jean State Park Regions Bank Rockline Industries SEMCO LLC UACCM

This will be an excellent opportunity for attendees to meet with employers and gain a better understanding of the many employment opportunities available in the area. Furthermore, by engaging with employers in person, attendees will be able to make a lasting impression on them. Attendees are urged to dress professionally, bring resumes, and be prepared for an informal interview.

EMPLOYER: L’Oreal

JOB TITLE: Batch Maker/Processor

JOB DESCRIPTION: Produces/mixes raw materials to provide finished bulk material to the packaging floor which then gets filled in the final product.

STARTING PAY: $19.75 per hour

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High school education or a GED equivalency

6 months experience and knowledge of specific production/processing areas, machinery

Attention to detail is a must

The ability to be on your feet 8-12hrs/day

Lift up to 50lbs w/ no assistance

EMPLOYER: L’Oreal

JOB TITLE: Material Handler / Forklift Operator

JOB DESCRIPTION: Responsible for moving product thru the warehouse by use of PIT’s (Forklift, Turret trucks)

STARTING PAY: $17 per hour

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

High school education or a GED equivalency

6 months experience and knowledge of specific production/processing areas, machinery

Attention to detail is a must

The ability to be on your feet 8-12hrs/day

Lift up to 50lbs w/ no assistance

EMPLOYER: Perfect Vision

JOB TITLES & INFORMATION:

Bilingual Training & Communications Specialist (Spanish) $35-45K Based on experience plus bonus opportunity Proven work experience as a training coordinator, trainer, training facilitator or similar role Position Summary: The Bilingual Program Training & Development Specialist is the internal content, process, and training expert for specific programs. The Specialist is responsible for developing internal resources and processes to effectively train the sales team and onboard new dealers to ensure measurable and profitable program growth. Additionally, this position will work closely with the Spanish Market Segment Specialist to support this division in achieving key initiatives. This role will be expected to maximize sales and dealer’s knowledge and effectiveness by determining and solving training needs to drive results. Additionally, this position will require integration with internal teams and dealers to continue education and understanding of these programs and processes. This position will require precise attention to detail and a high level of customer service standards. This position will require the creation and presentation of training materials and resources both in English and Spanish.



Inside Sales Specialist $45-65K Base plus Commissions 2-3 years of experience in the wireless industry working with construction or distribution AND 2-3 years of inside sales/customer service preferred Position Summary: The Inside Sales Specialist is the internal support to customers and outside sales responsible for customer service, answering technical and product questions, producing quotes, processing orders, maintaining data in the CRM, and assisting with customer forecasting. The Specialist is directly and indirectly charged with assisting in growing the wireless distribution business through these efforts.

AT&T Partner Acquisition Specialist $60K Base with commission/bonus potential of up to 110K 2-4 years of experience in a similar role Position Summary: PerfectVision is looking for an AT&T Partner Acquisition Specialist to join our team. We’re looking for the best and brightest talent in the industry and a professional who understands the value of results-driven customer service. The successful candidate will be responsible for recruiting entrepreneurs who are interested in owning their own AT&T/DirecTV dealership. He or she will work closely with our onboarding team in bringing on new AT&T Residential and Commercial entrepreneurs. We offer a competitive salary and bonus structure as well as benefits for the right candidate.

Account Manager – Bilingual (Spanish) 40K plus commissions Act as a strategic business partner to grow customers business within various vertical markets. Recommend ways for development such as altering product usage based on trending and performance, taking advantage of promotions or sales campaigns, and delivering communication and marketing materials to promote sales. Position Summary: Perfect Vision seeks an experienced Bilingual Inside Account Manager to oversee all customer account management responsibilities. The successful applicant will focus on acquiring additional revenue streams from existing clientele as well as assisting new customers who can benefit from our product/program offerings. As Account Manager, you will be responsible for meeting monthly and quarterly quotas while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction. You will report to the Account Management Supervisor and manage a specific number of accounts in an assigned territory. We’re looking for a customer-oriented professional who values productivity and customer engagement. This position is based in our call center so being able to effectively communicate with customers over the phone is crucial to the success of this position.

Data Analyst $65-90K depending on experience 4 or more years of experience in an analytical role within a professional business environment; responsible for the full development life cycle including requirements gather Position Summary: PerfectVision Manufacturing is a dynamic, leading solutions provider in the Telecommunications industry with several channels from satellite resellers to wireless contractors and everything in between. The Business Operations team creates and manages the tools that enable execution of the PerfectVision strategy and support our customers. We provide operational support, system and process enhancements, and reporting tools and data analysis. The Data Analyst is responsible for developing a core understanding of PerfectVision in order to analyze and interpret company data. You will create various types of reporting and maintain BI tools for the organization as well as provide data analysis and interpretation. You will also support the Business Analysts as needed in providing datasets, sharing knowledge of data structures, and providing technical training for MS Excel and MS SQL query writing.

Business Analyst $50-75K depending on experience 2-5 years of experience in an analytical role in a professional business environment, able to lead and facilitate operational projects using the agile software development method through project documentation, proactive communication, standups, stakeholder meetings, recognition of risks and impediments, gap identification, etc. Position Summary: PerfectVision Manufacturing is a dynamic, leading solutions provider in the Telecommunications industry with several channels from satellite resellers to wireless contractors and everything in between. The Business Operations team creates and manages the tools that enable execution of the PerfectVision strategy and support our customers. We provide operational support, system and process enhancements, and reporting tools and data analysis. As a Business Analyst you work on a team that includes both operation analysts and data analysts. You assume an analyst role and lead a number of key initiatives for the organization. This includes collaborating across departmental teams as a subject matter expert of our core systems (i.e. websites, ERP system, Salesforce.com). System enhancement projects include involvement in the full software development life cycle: discovery, design, working with the MIS development team when defect testing, user training, implementation and communications. The most important qualities needed for this position are excellent communication skills, ability to multi-task, and enjoying new challenges and tasks frequently coming your way. As the Business Operations team, we pride ourselves on quickly jumping in to enable the operational and systematic capability to support each new venture for our business. We also value and understand the importance of maintaining our team culture that is collaborative, focused, fun, and supportive.

Receptionist $15-17 per hour 2-4 years of experience in a related role; MUST be bilingual English/Spanish Position Summary: The Receptionist is a vital role within PerfectVision. As the voice of the company you will interact with our customers and dealers on a daily basis to ensure they are connected to the correct departments. This position is much more than a reception position. It will also handle various other responsibilities listed below. We are looking for a person to come in and to own this position. To understand that each interaction we have is just as important as the last. That cares about the well-being of our customers and has a high level of commitment to excellence.



EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Vice Chancellor for Information Technology Services/CTO

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Chief Technology Officer has overall responsibility for providing vision and leadership in the continual development, integration and operation of information technology for the innovative support of the college’s mission and the management of the college’s resources in an effective and efficient manner. This position will work closely with all academic and administrative leaders to insure joint decision making, planning, effective communication, and assessment of technology services among all campus users.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Plans for the future requirements of the unit including budget, short and long range projections. Develop short and long-range strategies to address customer service demands. Implement strategies as they relate to technology applications along with return on investment analyses. Effectively utilize staff resources in meeting the college’s computing needs. Provide support for the development of institution-wide data reporting processes. Identifies and evaluates new technological developments and gauges their appropriateness for ASU-Beebe. Works closely with all academic and administrative leaders to insure joint decision making, planning, and assessment. Provides effective communication among all campus users, faculty, administrators and Information Technology Services staff. Interviews, recommends for employment all technology staff. Provides direction and monitors professional development for IT staff as needed. Provides direction and guidelines for effective and efficient utilization of computing resources. Assist with distance learning direction, planning and leadership. Oversees development and enforcement of technology policy and procedures. Manage IT governance structure and lead technology committee. Serves on appropriate college and external committees as required. Oversees maintenance of the technology disaster recovery plan, business continuity, computer life cycle, infrastructures, hardware, and software.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master’s degree in Information Management, Information Technology, Educational Technology, or closely related field plus 6 years related experience and/or training and 5 years related management experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Current competencies with the elements of database management, distributed information processing and networks, computer hardware and operating systems and characteristics and technology applications in higher education. Preference given to candidates who have prior CIO/CTO experience.

PAY: $90,000-$95,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

