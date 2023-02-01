EVENT: Rock Region METRO Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATION:

Rock Region METRO Training Room

901 Maple Street

North Little Rock, AR 72114

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Rock Region METRO is hiring for full-time and part-time bus drivers, transit mechanics, service technicians, and streetcar operators. There are also CDL and non CDL required positions. We will conduct onsite interviews with applicants. You will need to bring in a copy of your current resume.

Rock Region METRO is the central Arkansas public transit system hosting more than 2.5 million passenger trips per year in the cities of Little Rock, North Little Rock, Maumelle, Jacksonville, Sherwood and Pulaski County.

JOB TITLE: CDL Class B Bus Operators

JOB OVERVIEW:

Local Bus Operators.

21 years old or older.

Local Home Daily.

Class B CDL w/Passenger Endorsement Preferred.

Must be able to pass criminal background, drug screen and hold a current DOT Medical Certificate.

Excellent Customer Service Skills Preferred.

BENEFITS & PAY:

Rock Region METRO provides jobs that serve the community along with providing great benefits and growth opportunities.

Sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 for new fixed-route bus operators.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Associate Director of Financial Aid

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Associate Director is a member of the management team and assists with the overall administration of the entire financial aid program.

Provides training, direction and supervision to the financial aid staff on all campus locations to ensure effective, accurate & efficient delivery of services to students. Assists in monitoring compliance with federal, state & institutional polices & procedures and assess these areas for continual quality improvement. Addresses unresolved student issues in a professional and caring manner at all times.

Assists the Director in the development of polices to ensure compliance with state, federal and institutional regulations. Helps develop, implement, evaluate & maintain department policies and procedures. Resolves problems and issues affecting the department and recommends measures to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the department. Develops and manages R2T4 withdrawal reports and notifications to the students. Acts in the absence of the Director. Perform other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist with managing Banner migration. Package Financial Aid. Process R2T4s and return funds. Supervise front office staff. Reviews Banner Financial Aid reports. Resolves any errors. Oversee and update WebX software. Reconcile Pell, Loans and balance FISAP. Determine and process dependency over-rides, homeless classification, and non-citizen status eligibility. Make presentations on Financial Aid: Freshman Seminar Classes, Area High Schools, Orientation sessions and other recruitment events. Supervise, train, and monitor staff to meet ongoing policies and regulatory standards.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Bachelor’s degree. At least three years closely related work experience in Financial Aid, Higher Education or Finance related field. At least 12 months of direct supervisory experience.

PAY: $42,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist III – Institutional Advancement

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

This position reports directly to the AVC for Institutional Advancement and is the first point of contact for visitors, students, faculty, and staff and is responsible for general office duties. Assists the AVCIA with correspondence, scheduling appointments, completing forms, budgeting, and purchasing, etc. Excellent oral and written communication skills are required. Work proficiently with Microsoft Office 365 and its products to create and maintain spreadsheets, databases, and correspondence as required. Must be able to prioritize responsibilities and work independently with minimum supervision with the ability to meet deadlines as requested referring to the AVCIA for final approval. This position is responsible for handling confidential information with professionalism at all times.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform general administrative duties to support the Associate Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement including answering telephone, making copies, and developing correspondence as needed. Provide customer service as first point of contact for visitors, students, faculty, and staff via phone, email, and/or in person. Compose, edit, and/or format business correspondence and reports for Advancement office. Proofread written communication to ensure proper usage, punctuation, spelling, and grammar. Communicate the content and intent of information accurately. Create and maintain spreadsheets, databases, and correspondence as required by AVCIA Maintain AVCIA’s and Advancement office calendar, prepare items for scheduled meetings, catering requests, and arrange office space. Process incoming and outgoing mail, communicate reminders of reports and deadlines. Attend meetings and take minutes as requested by AVCIA. Coordinate with others to ensure that the Institutional Advancement office has coverage at all times during business hours. Work proficiently with Microsoft Office 365 and its products. Train regularly and keep up with specialized software applications and systems used in the Advancement office. Maintain departmental budgets for ordering supplies and maintaining inventory; obtains AVCIA approval prior to all purchases; prepares items for submission to M&R; enters requisitions and receives materials; maintains P-card; and assists with inventory including supporting annual procurement efforts. Assist with travel arrangements including reserving vehicle, travel approval forms, and travel reimbursements as needed by the AVCIA and Institutional Advancement division. Maintain and keep updated donor records, payments, payroll deductions, and deposits made to ASU System Foundation via ASUB Finance/Administration office, in coordination with Development Officer. Maintain alumni rosters, donor lists, private scholarship applications received lists, and mailing lists for Institutional Advancement. Maintain confidentiality of work at all times, work effectively under pressure, exercise initiative, and represent ASU-Beebe and the Institutional Advancement office professionally at all times. Prioritize work with respect to importance and to meet recurring and critical deadlines. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. Equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college. plus 3 years related experience and/or training or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $25,773

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.