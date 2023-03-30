EVENT: North Little Rock School District Hiring Fair

DATE & TIME: Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATION:

North Little Rock High School Auditorium

201 West 22nd Street

North Little Rock, AR

Park in student parking lot

WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

Certified teachers Pre K – 12

Paraprofessionals

Special Services

Bus Drivers

Custodians

Maintenance

Child Nutrition

Campus Supervisors

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING:

Transcript (certified teachers)

Driver’s License or Valid I.D.

Social Security Card

Resume

ADDTIONAL INFORMATION: This hiring fair is for internal and external candidates. Participants can expect on the spot interviews and conditional hiring.

JOB TITLE: CDL Truck Driver – Flatbed Specialized East Fleet

EARNINGS: Average drivers earn $1,550 / Top drivers earn $1,800

Earnings are based on an average of actual Roehl drivers with at least one year of experience.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

This fleet has some of the safest, most professional flatbed truck drivers in the nation. You must have at least six months of experience, however we prefer one year of verifiable overdimensional flatbed experience, be able to go to Canada and be very comfortable tarping loads (tarping over-dimensional loads can be very challenging).

Pick up and deliver overdimensional and specialized flatbed freight.

Involved in project type loads.

You will be also haul flatbed loads that are in our national freight network.

Specialized pay plan – a combination of high mileage rate and lots of extra accessorial pay.

You can join Roehl with less than a year of experience and haul freight in our flatbed division and then career path into this position.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Associate Engineer

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

Join our Growing Teamand see why Summit Utilities, Inc was named as one of the Fastest Growing Denver Area Private Companies 2019 and 2020; Best Places to Work in Maine 2019, 2020 and 2021; and Best Places to Work in Arkansas 2020.

Summit is a growing natural gas utility company providing safe, reliable and clean burning natural gas service to homes and businesses in Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Missouri and Oklahoma. Being part of the Summit team means embracing excellence, diversity and innovation, committing to safety each and every day, and doing all that we can to serve each other, our customers and the communities where we live. We aim to bring warmth and energy to everything we do.

We have an exciting opportunity open for an Associate Engineer based in Little Rock, AR.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Associate Engineer contributes technical knowledge in the evaluation, selection and application of standard engineering techniques for the purpose of designing/drafting and/or modifying natural gas transmission pipelines and distribution systems. This position is responsible for assisting with all preliminary and technical engineering design work, project management, project permitting, and safe implementation of natural gas systems and projects within the Summit Utilities family of companies.

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Associate Engineer will be responsible for assisting engineering staff in the following areas: Performs day-to-day project duties producing construction document deliverables for natural gas system projects. Utilizes Autodesk/Civil-3D and/or other software platforms to create and edit applicable natural gas system construction drawings, civil engineering site plans, detail drawings, and mapping. Gas Modeling – assists with modeling of natural gas systems using company Gas Modeling Software (in-house training provided). Reviews industry and company design standards, regulations and material specifications and applies knowledge to system designs, calculations, and details; collects and researches industry and vendor data and analyzes information to pioneer feasible solutions; reviews design calculations and drawings with peers and modifies designs when necessary. Performs occasional field work to perform construction review for compliance with company standards. Assists with preparation and revision of construction specifications, contract documents, easement documents, and various permitting applications. Works closely with engineering staff and local managers to identify and fulfill necessary permit requirements for gas system projects (State DOT, USFS, COE, Railroad, City/County ROW, storm water, etc.) clearly and accurately. This may require periodic on-site monitoring and reporting, as well as coordination and planning with outside agencies and consultants as needed. Assists with management of project budgets and scheduling and creates Construction Execution Plans for scopes of work

Works at the request of engineering management and local managers to accurately research property ownership information and develop acquisitions of any private rights-of-way necessary for construction work.

Assist with preparation and drafting of easement documents;

Works on part of a larger ROW team to help track easement acquisition progress and payments

Record Keeping – Responsible for accurate record keeping related to installation and monitoring of gas systems, including but not limited to pipeline inspections and excavations, as-built drawings, and easements. This involves coordination with the Company’s GIS department and may require periodic data entry.

SECONDARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs occasional field work to evaluate site conditions, including the use and training of GPS equipment.

Coordination with multiple Company departments (Operations, Construction, Sales, Legal, GIS, Regulatory, and Accounts Payable).

Other duties as assigned by Manager of Engineering.

EDUCATION AND WORK EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree (B.S.) in engineering from an ABET accredited university

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES:

Demonstrated technical and analytical capability.

Proficient computer skills working with Microsoft Office, Autodesk/Civil-3D, and various modeling/simulation programs. This includes the ability to receive and immediately implement training on new software.

Must work well with others as the position requires teamwork, collaboration, and kindness within engineering office and with local district offices.

Position requires a high level of attention to detail and willingness to develop a strong understanding of natural gas system principles and design standards.

Project design knowledge and skills exhibited by the ability to follow through with an approved design plan and having the agility to make appropriate changes when required. Excellent organizational planning skills required with demonstrated quality and thoroughness on each assignment.

Basic engineering knowledge, including a strong mathematical proficiency; computer skills in working with word processing, spreadsheet programs and CAD/modeling/GIS software.

Interpersonal/Communication skills including excellent verbal skills exhibited in meetings, one–on-one exchanges and presentations. Good written communication skills required for writing in a technical format.

Ability to accept feedback is paramount as this is an entry level engineering role and will work closely with leadership on all projects.

Exhibits personal initiative and motivation to reach out to Supervisor to seek increased responsibility as job knowledge and performance increases.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Supply Chain & Operations Transformation

At EY, you’ll have the chance to build a career as unique as you are, with the global scale, support, inclusive culture and technology to become the best version of you. And we’re counting on your unique voice and perspective to help EY become even better, too. Join us and build an exceptional experience for yourself, and a better working world for all.

Private Equity Transaction to Transformation: Supply Chain & Operations – Senior Manager

Private equity (PE) firms, portfolio companies and investment funds are under pressure to deploy capital and create value amid unprecedented economic and geopolitical uncertainty, increased competition, and rising stakeholder expectations. Success depends on moving faster, driving rapid and strategic growth and creating greater value. EY professionals unlock and cultivate value with fit-for-purpose solutions throughout the investment life cycle, supporting strong, resilient companies to achieve their purpose and long-term value aspirations.

The opportunity

PE firms and their portfolio companies face complex challenges. Successful deals depend on the ability to move faster, drive rapid strategic growth, and create greater value throughout the transaction lifecycle. Working as an integral team member of PE Transaction to Transformation, you will have the opportunity to collaborate with our Strategy, Transactions, Value Creation and Consulting teams to build value creation hypotheses, strategies, and execution plans for the PE Firm and its portfolio companies. You will bring knowledge and insight related to your specific area of functional expertise to develop differentiated points of view, develop pursuit strategies, and deliver solutions to execute on those strategies.

You have the opportunity to develop your career through a broad scope of engagements, mentoring and formal learning. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders, and in so doing, play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

Your key responsibilities

As a Senior Manager within PE Transaction to Transformation, you will develop and operate the playbook from which our Strategy and Transactions and Consulting teams build and execute strategies to support our PE Sponsors to create value during the hold period of their investments. You will manage day-to-day problem solving, lead research and analytics teams, and act as a key liaison to identify and bring the best-fit subject matter resources from your field of play / function to support projects. You will help architect and deliver fit-for-purpose solutions for PE, specific to Supply Chain. You will lead projects pursuant to the Firm’s quality standards. You will develop high-performing people and teams, leading and supporting them to make an impact that matters and setting the direction to deliver exceptional client service. Additionally, you will support the growth of the business by working alongside partners on new opportunities, including preparing for and participating in pitch meetings, creating proposals and working on the sale process.

As the Supply Chain & Operations functional Senior Manager, you will be responsible for leading and delivering projects that bring data to life and new, more efficient operations through connected assets and products. You will have the opportunity to create experiences and solutions that enable companies to fully leverage new capabilities to drive supply chain efficiency, network optimization, and improved planning to reduce costs, reduce capital and inventory, improve service, and improve flexibility and resiliency. You will leverage the broader EY network of subject matter experts and alliance partners to architect and deliver fit-for-purpose solutions for portfolio companies in one or more of the following areas:

Supply chain operations excellence

Sourcing & Procurement Management

Supply Chain & Network Operations

Supply Chain Analytics

Logistics & Fulfilment

Manufacturing Excellence

Skills and attributes for success

Enjoys working in a fast-paced work environment aligned to the speed at which PE Sponsors typically identify, diligence, close and drive value creation (the “deal lifecycle”)

Understands and has experience delivering services to PE backed companies

Has proven ability to lead and deliver cross-functional pursuits and engagements

Is relationship focused and credible with PE deal professionals

Demonstrates a strong ability to build and leverage a strong network of EY team members and alliance partners

Has experience working in multiple sectors

To qualify for the role, you must have

A bachelor’s degree and approximately 8 years of related work experience; or a master’s degree and approximately 7 years of related work experience

A minimum of 5 years of consulting or industry experiences in supply chain operations and a solid understanding of the supply chain technologies

Experience leading teams, managing engagement economics and business development

Experience in an M&A environment, with preference for leading significant M&A activities and/or projects

Strong analytical and communication skills with the ability to connect data and actionable business insights

Willingness and ability to travel, when necessary (approximately 25-50%)

Ideally, you’ll also have

Experience applying digital technologies to improve supply chain performance

Experience in cross portfolio synergy work

Ability to lead teams on complex assignments and develop individual team members

What we look for

We are looking for candidates with a strong aptitude for quantitative and qualitative analysis and the ability to link business strategy to performance. Adapting to changing requirements or deadlines in support of our clients’ goals is critical to being a strong team player.

What we offer

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package where you’ll be rewarded based on your performance and recognized for the value you bring to the business. The salary range for this job in most geographic locations in the US is $146,000 to $333,500. The salary range for New York City Metro Area, Washington State and California (excluding Sacramento) is $175,200 to $379,000. Individual salaries within those ranges are determined through a wide variety of factors including but not limited to education, experience, knowledge, skills and geography. In addition, our Total Rewards package includes medical and dental coverage, pension and 401(k) plans, and a wide range of paid time off options. Under our flexible vacation policy, you’ll decide how much vacation time you need based on your own personal circumstances. You’ll also be granted time off for designated EY Paid Holidays, Winter/Summer breaks, Personal/Family Care, and other leaves of absence when needed to support your physical, financial, and emotional well-being.

Continuous learning: You’ll develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next.

You’ll develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next. Success as defined by you: We’ll provide the tools and flexibility, so you can make a meaningful impact, your way.

We’ll provide the tools and flexibility, so you can make a meaningful impact, your way. Transformative leadership: We’ll give you the insights, coaching and confidence to be the leader the world needs.

We’ll give you the insights, coaching and confidence to be the leader the world needs. Diverse and inclusive culture: You’ll be embraced for who you are and empowered to use your voice to help others find theirs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Coordinator of Workforce Training

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Under the direction of the Director of Workforce and Community Development, the Workforce Training Coordinator will be responsible for the coordination and implementation of workforce development programs and assist with community outreach projects and initiatives. Willingness to work weekend, evening and/or early morning hours when warranted by industry needs or other considerations. Some light travel is required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Design, schedule, and manage the development and implementation of non-credit courses, seminars, workshops, and community education sessions. Assist the director with organizing and executing operations to support non-credit instruction. Maintain student records and reports required by ASUB campuses, the Arkansas Department of Higher Education, and state and federal agencies as related to non-credit instruction. Coordinate workforce and community education outreach with the College’s marketing department. Build the department’s social media presence in compliance with the College’s policies and best practices. Serve as an active member and/or leader of project teams and groups as needed. Become familiar with the college’s new ERP system, and various data storage and reporting systems, to work cross-functionally within the institution to build non-credit registration and reporting capacity. Maintain the departmental account for ordering supplies and maintaining inventory; prepare items for submission to M&R; enter requisitions and receive materials; assist with inventory including supporting annual procurement efforts. Communicate with area industry leaders and employers, and national workforce organizations to stay abreast of the latest workforce development and credentialing needs. Represent ASU-Beebe and its campuses at community events, meetings, and workshops. Understand and embrace technological change and help position the college to meet emerging challenges and opportunities. Assist the director with the onboarding of part-time faculty and vendors. Assist the director in collaborating with academic leadership to develop training, build transitions to credit-bearing courses to advance workforce education. Assist the director with developing and implementing strategic initiatives to meet the department’s established goals. Willingness to work weekend, evening and/or early morning hours when warranted by industry needs or other considerations. Some light travel is required.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Associate degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting, marketing, business administration, communication, etc., and at least 36 months work experience. Must have a valid driver’s license.

PAY: $36,000 – $38,000

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.