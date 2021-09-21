Job Alert: Hiring event, opens in public relations, accounting, maintenance, IT

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

LOCATION: North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce upstairs conference room.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The positions below are currently available in the City of North Little Rock. We will be hiring for these positions at our Job Fair tomorrow, September 22, 2021 from 12-6 pm at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce upstairs conference room. In addition to the Job Fair, we are providing COVID vaccinations and offering a $75 incentive for your first shot; $125 incentive for your second shot. Local Food Trucks will be on site tomorrow with something for everyone. We offer health insurance and a comprehensive retirement plan. DON’T MISS OUT! Our City is a great place to live, work and play!

CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION ON OPEN POSITIONS.

EVENT: Conway Human Development Center Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION:

Conway Expo Center

2505 E. Oak Street

Conway, AR 72032

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The Conway Human Development Center is looking to hire CNAs, LPNs and RNs. All CNA positions will have free training. There is no experience necessary. Call 501-733-5346 for more information.

JOB TITLE: Program Coordinator-Special Events/Community Relations

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The position of HEI Coordinator – Special Events/Community Relations is a campus and community liaison. Position is responsible for the planning, execution, measurement, and continuous improvement of College special events and ensuring the College\’s presence in the communities we serve. This position will report directly to the AVC for Institutional Advancement. Special attention to detail, and ability to coordinate volunteers and vendors is required. Must be able to anticipate project needs, discern work priorities, consistently meet deadlines, and be available to work some evenings and weekends. Background in event planning is preferred.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Establishes, nurtures, and maintains positive external relationships with individuals, businesses, and community-based organizations that support the College’s outreach efforts. Plans and coordinates all relevant activities for special College events working with a variety of internal and external constituents. Propose new ideas to improve the event planning and implementation process. Coordinate event logistics, attendee tracking, presentation and materials support and pre and post-event evaluations and final reports. Define event goals and measurable outcomes, including timelines. Monitor event timelines and ensure deadlines are met. Draft detailed agendas or event schedules. Assist in developing event budgets and ensure adherence. Works with Finance and Procurement and, once approved, assures budgetary compliance. Monitor community relations budget. Attend monthly Chamber meetings and community events as assigned. Monitor Chamber social media, websites, and email notifications for upcoming events in which the college can participate such as business expos. Seek and solicit sponsorships for community campus events. Schedule and coordinate with speakers, vendors, exhibitors, secure event spaces and participants during event planning. Create and revise room layouts for each event and coordinate with campus dining services for selection of event menus. Arrange for staff to manage the event, including volunteers, ushers, security, etc. Assist with managing on-site production, clean up and follow-ups as necessary. Coordinates the creation and implementation of a strategic plan for the special events and community relations at the college.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 2 years related experience and/or training, and 7 to 11 months related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $31,327

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Tax Associate

LOCATION: Remote

OVERVIEW:

Do you have a minimum of 3 season of paid Tax Preparation experience, with a minimum of 30 tax returns per tax year? If you’re a tax professional, we need you to help our customers complete their taxes using TurboTax. You’ll advance our goal of “Powering Prosperity Around the World” by providing expert guidance and explanations of tax and technical terms to our customers. You’ll also play an important role in our effort to enhance our brand by delighting our customers and empowering them to prepare their taxes.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

Minimum 3 season of paid Tax Preparation experience, with a minimum of 30 tax returns per tax year required.

Prior tax preparation experience in a tax practice or retail setting required.

College degree a plus. The ideal candidate will have a background in business, finance, accounting, or tax

Knowledge of tax laws, tax concepts and familiarity with form 1040 and schedules

PTIN required

Ability/motivation to expand expertise and obtain a tax credential or certification – Intuit offers a program to obtain your EA

Strong customer service skills with ability to empathize and instill confidence

Ability to work within a team to assist in preparation of accurate tax returns in a timely manner

Strong Research skills and the ability to quickly use online resources to find answers

Critical thinking and problem solving

Persistence and determination

Willingness to utilize audio/visual tools to communicate with customers Comfortable interacting with customers through video, in a professional way that represents the Intuit TurboTax brand well Friendly and reassuring on camera

Bilingual (English/Spanish) communication skills (written & spoken) a plus

HOW YOU WILL LEAD:

This is a seasonal position providing assistance to customers both assisting them in preparing their own returns and/or fully preparing customer tax returns

Compiling/preparing tax returns for TurboTax Customers

Gathering/organizing and accurately entering customer data in the federal and state tax returns for review

Communicate directly with the customer as needed

Coordinate customer meetings and follow-up

Communicate updates to credentialed tax experts on assigned customers

Will help customers who are working on their tax return with both product/software inquiries, as well as with tax questions and calculations

Apply defined practices, procedures and company policies to troubleshoot and resolve product and tax support customer inquiries

Will interact with customers utilizing strong written and verbal skills as well as deep customer empathy

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

JOB TITLE: Inside Service Technician

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB OVERVIEW:

IMMEDIATELY HIRING!!! – APPLY TODAY!!!

We are a service and retreading market leader with over 200 Commercial Tire Centers and Truck Care Centers located across the United States. We have the unique ability to service the largest nationwide commercial fleets while also providing friendly hometown service to regional and local fleets. Our mission statement is ‘SERVICE EXCELLENCE – ALWAYS’. Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers (CTSC) are owned by Goodyear — which makes them uniquely qualified to offer you trusted tires, reliable services and powerful management tools to help you lower your operating costs. It’s all part of Goodyear’s Total Solution for commercial and off-the-road fleets.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

As an Inside Service Technician, you will work at a Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Center location and be accountable for properly and safely performing the tire and related services needed for all commercial tire users both in the commercial trucking industry. We encourage you to allow us to invest in your success as you invest in ours; apply today!

RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE, BUT NOT BE LIMTED TO:

Service Commercial Tires including dismounting and mounting any type of tire.

Train to perform match mounting, match mating dual assemblies, and radial runout as necessary.

Inflating of tires to prescribed PSI per load requirements.

Determine repairable tire conditions and making such repairs.

Remove tires for retreading or repair as needed.

Properly execute required service ticket to submit to management.

Clean and maintain service equipment.

Provide “Service Excellence – Always” to meet the service goals of the location and of customers

Comply with OSHA regulations and safety requirements.

Wear proper PPE, use tire cages, and follow all other safety policies and procedures.

Any other duties as assigned by management

Perform a variety of manual tasks for extended periods of time, which may include light and heavy lifting, including commercial tires and wheels, standing, bending, and squatting

BASIC REQUIREMENTS:

No relocation is being offered for this position.

Candidates must be legally authorized to work in the U.S. without company sponsorship now or in the future.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

High School Diploma or GED.

3 months previous Commercial Service Tire or other relevant experience.

CANDIDATE CRITERIA:

Must possess a mechanical aptitude.

Strong oral and written communication ability.

Commitment to follow all safety procedures and work in a safe manner.

Must be able to work in a results-oriented, fast-paced environment as part of a team.

Must be a self-starter and willing to take initiative, able and willing to work without direct supervision, and be willing to attend appropriate training sessions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

Employer: Cromwell Architects Engineers

JOB TITLE: Computer User Support Specialists

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Cromwell Architects Engineers has an opening for a junior technician with 1 – 8 years’ experience. Seeking an individual with a strong understanding of technology, including various hardware, software and networking systems. Applicant needs excellent problem-solving, communication and interpersonal skills, along with patience, and the ability to work in a team environment. Experience with Windows Server is preferred. Experience with Autodesk AutoCAD or Revit is a plus, but not required. Submit resume to: hr@cromwell.com.