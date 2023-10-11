EVENT: Arkansas Department of Human Services Mobile Recruitment Van

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The Arkansas Department of Human Services Mobile Recruitment Van will be at the Arkansas State Fair from October 13 to 22. You’ll have the opportunity to meet the DHS staff, learn about DHS job opportunities in every county in the state. You’ll also be able to apply onsite every day of the fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. DHS also has more than 500 positions across the state that only require a high school diploma or GED.

EVENT: American Guard Services Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Friday, October 13, 2023 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Goodwill Career Services Center

7400 Scott Hamilton Dr.

Little Rock, AR 72209

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

American Guard Services is hiring unarmed security guards and a flex officer. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have reliable transportation. Must be able to pass a background check. Starting pay is $14.00.

CONTACT:

For more information contact Brenna Beal or Jackie Palmer at 501-372-5100 ext. 1127.

EVENT: Pulaski County

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Goodwill Career Services Center

7400 Scott Hamilton Dr.

Little Rock, AR 72209

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Pulaski County Government is hiring Road and Bridge, Sheriff’s Office and many more. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age with a high school diploma or GED, have reliable transportation and some positions require criminal background checks and pre-employment drug tests. This is a second chance employer.

CONTACT:

For more information contact 501-372-5100 ext. 1250 or click here.

EVENT: Staffmark

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Goodwill Career Services Center

245 Oak Street

Conway, AR 72032

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Staffmark is hiring for welders, assembly, packing, and machine operators. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have reliable transportation and must be able to pass a drug screen. Starting pay is $15 an hour and up based on position. This is a second chance employer.

CONTACT:

For more information contact Lauren Lockett at 501-413-0775 or click here.

EVENT: Arkansas Department of Corrections

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Goodwill Career Services Center

205 Garrison Road

Hot Springs, AR 71913

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

AR Department of Corrections is hiring ADC/DCC Corporal and Food Prep Supervisor. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age with a high school diploma or GED, have reliable transportation and must be able to pass a drug screen. Starting pay is $20.55 an hour and up.

CONTACT:

For more information contact Misti Ramos at 501-412-5439 or email mramos@goodwillar.org.