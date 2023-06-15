EVENT: North Little Rock School District

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, June 21 | 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

LOCATION:

North Little Rock High School Auditorium

201 West 22nd Street

North Little Rock, AR

Park in student parking lot

WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

Certified Teachers (PreK-12)

Paraprofessionals

Special Services

Bus Drivers

Custodians

Maintenance

Child Nutrition

Campus Supervisors

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING:

Transcript (certified teachers)

Drivers License or Valid ID

Social Security Card

Resume

EVENT: Arkansas Department of Transportation Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, June 21 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

336 Hwy 64 E

Conway, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Hiring for maintenance aides

Includes State benefits

Starting Pay Rate: $29,692

EVENT: Lonoke County Resource & Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Thursday, June 22 | 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Lonoke County Community Center

Employers and service providers will be able to connect with participants and perform on-the-spot interviews and more. The best part is that this event is completely free to participate.

This job fair will include over 200+ job opportunities from various industries in the Lonoke County Area.

Employers & Service Providers in attendance include, but are not limited to:

AEDD, Inc. Arisa Health Arkansas Department of Human Services/Department of Children & Family Services Arkansas Division of Workforce Services Arkansas Rehabilitation Services (A.R.S.) Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund Arkansas Welding Academy Inc. Building Bridges Developmental and Community Services, Inc. Cavalier Healthcare of England Child Support First State Bank Little Rock Job Corps Center Lonoke County Housing Authority Lonoke Prairie Adult Education Primerica Riceland Foods Schneider Spring Creek Nursing and Rehab TRIO Educational Opportunity Center U.S. Army Unity Health Webster University

Attendees are urged to dress professionally, bring resumes, and be prepared for an informal interview.

Attendees are encouraged to confirm attendance by clicking here to register.

EMPLOYER: SFI of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Robotic Welders

SHIFTS AVALIABLE:

Day Shift: Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Night Shift: Monday – Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

JOB SUMMARY: Work in a sheet metal fabrication environment using handheld MIG welding equipment, loading and unloading robots. Perform quality work within deadlines with or without direct supervision. Work independently while understanding the necessity for communicating and coordinating work efforts with other employees.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ability to lift up to 50lbs.

Willingness to learn

Experience welding light gauge to ¾ steel fabrications per AWS requirements

Ability to load and unload fixtures.

Be able to read drawings and WPS to meet/exceed quality requirements

Stand for long periods of time

Interact professionally with other employees, customers and suppliers.

Work effectively as a team contributor on all assignments.

Work independently while understanding the necessity for communicating and coordinating work efforts with other employees.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: After 60 days of employment, we offer 401k, Health, Dental, Vision, life insurance, attendance bonus, referral bonus, night shift differential premium of $1.50, competitive pay DOE.

HOW TO APPLY: We accept applications on indeed and in person at 670 Equity Ave, Conway AR 72032.

EMPLOYER: SFI of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Laser Operator

SHIFTS AVALIABLE:

Day Shift: Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Night Shift: Monday – Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

SUMMARY: Operates machines such as laser machines to cut steel in accordance with customer’s requirement after the parts have been setup by performing the following duties. Checks parts to verify they are within customer’s requirements, as well as any other duties the supervisor assigns.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES (include the following, however, other duties may be assigned):

Checks job specifications on shop orders, stages correct material onto the loader, loads the correct part program onto the laser, runs the adjustment cycle. After the first piece is ran, the part is compared to the corresponding drawing to verify all the features are correct, part is then “faroed” to verify that there are no dimensional issues, a visual check is done to ensure there are no nonconformities, i.e., blowout, excess slag, c-marks, scratches, rust. Adjustments are made until the part is within tolerance.

Once part is verified, the correct form of packaging is prepared, and production commences. The necessary information is entered into the IBM prod system, length, gauge, pieces, count, etc. throughout the run and the part is continually being verified with calipers/faro arm no less than four times a bundle, if a plug/ring gauge is assigned to the part it is to be used throughout the run. Rust preventative oil is applied to every row of parts completed to ensure no rust forms. Once a full bundle/box of parts is complete it is to be banded, tagged appropriately, and located to its correct area via forklift, and then scanned into that location with a scan gun.

Ten minutes until the end of scheduled shift the area needs to be cleaned, scrap weighed and dumped (both scrap that is in the hopper and scrap that has accumulated around the machine i.e., back of the X-Axis, or back of the scrap conveyor belt). Any used tags and finished shop orders are to be turned into the supervisor’s office.

Laser safety procedures are to be followed as listed in the work instructions.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Three to six months related manufacturing experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

OTHER SKILLS AND ABILITIES: Ability to operate machinery, saws. Ability to use measuring equipment, hand tools, digital readout Vernier and plug gauges. Knowledge of carton packaging and lift operations.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: After 60 days of employment, we offer 401k, Health, Dental, Vision, life insurance, attendance bonus, referral bonus, night shift differential premium of $1.50, competitive pay DOE.

HOW TO APPLY: We accept applications on indeed and in person at 670 Equity Ave, Conway AR 72032.