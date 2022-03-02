EVENT: Park Plaza Mall Spring Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Saturday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Together with Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, Park Plaza Mall

is excited to host a Spring Hiring Event on Saturday, March 5. More than

19 stores have open positions and will be accepting resumes and

interviewing candidates on the spot.

To apply, applicants can visit participating retailers in the food court or at

their storefronts to complete an application. The Workforce Mobile Unit

will be in the parking lot to allow applicants to apply online or print their

resume.

EVENT: Southland Casino Racing Job Fair Party

DATE & TIME: Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION:

Southland Casino Racing Kennel Club (located on the 2nd floor racing mezzanine)

1550 N. Ingram Blvd.

West Memphis, AR 72301

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

On Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southland Casino Racing will hold a Mardi Gras themed job fair party in preparation for the new casino complex opening in spring 2022. The party will include king cake for all attendees. Individuals who join the Southland team will get to spin the prize wheel for gift cards and food certificates.

Southland is immediately hiring for both part-time and full-time positions with flexible work schedules and offers competitive wages, excellent benefits and growth potential. Those who qualify will receive on-the-spot-offers, contingent on obtaining required licenses.

“This is an excellent opportunity to begin your career and be part of an exciting gaming and hospitality operation,” said David Wolf, Southland president and general manager. “We anticipate opening our new casino complex early April and the 21-story hotel in the fall of 2022. We encourage everyone in the Mid-South to come and apply for positions in this growing business.”

Kevin Goewey, Southland food and beverage director, said: “With five new restaurants, including a new upscale Steakhouse & Buffet, and three new bars opening shortly, we want to hire and onboard all of the new positions now. Southland tipped positions start at $10 an hour, and non-tipped positions start at $15, which is significantly more than what other food and beverage establishments offer in this market.”

$10 an hour for tipped Food & Beverage positions

$2,000 signing bonus being offered for select positions

$15 an hour for all non-tipped Casino positions

Free meals for all associates during shift

Required: Masks are required.Applicants must bring two legal forms of identification.

POSITIONS:

Food & Beverage Positions: Sous Chefs, food and beverage managers and supervisors, cooks, dishwashers, cashiers, hosts, baristas, food servers, food runners, mixologists, bartenders, beverage servers and barbacks.

Open gaming positions: Dealers, security, surveillance lead, slot techs, slot attendants, utility and janitorial attendants, player services, count team, cage cashiers, slot supervisors and maintenance positions.

Open racing positions: racing leadouts.

Hires will be made at the event, so please apply prior to arrival by clicking here.

EVENT: Red Stone Hiring Event – North Little Rock

DATE & TIME: March 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Arkansas Workforce Center

324 Pershing Blvd.

North Little Rock, AR 72114

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Red Stone is looking to hired CDL Drivers. You must be 25 years of age with current CDL and no experience necessary or 23 years of age, but must have at least one year of CDL experience. Bring your resume, dress professionally, and be prepared to talk to a hiring representative. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted and offers will be made the same day. These positions are not over the road positions. Drivers will be home every night. Dump truck will be on site for driving test.

EVENT: Methodist Family Health Job Fair

DATES & TIMES:

Interviews by appointment from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drop-in interviews from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9 at Methodist Family Health’s Little Rock Psychiatric Residential Treatment Center

Wednesday, March 16 at Methodist Behavioral Hospital in Maumelle

WHERE:

Gym inside Methodist Family Health’s Little Rock Psychiatric Residential Treatment Center

2002 S. Fillmore St.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72204

Cafeteria inside Methodist Behavioral Hospital

1600 Murphy Drive

Little Rock, Arkansas 72113

BACKGROUND: Methodist Family Health welcomes career seekers to two job fairs in central Arkansas. The first job fair will be in the gym at Methodist Family Health’s Little Rock Psychiatric Residential Treatment Center at 2002 S. Fillmore St. on Wed., Mar. 9. The second will be in the cafeteria at Methodist Behavioral Hospital at 1601 Murphy St. in Maumelle on Wed., March 16. The times for both fairs are the same: appointments between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. or drop in from 4-7 p.m. To make an appointment for either job fair, e-mail HumanResources@MethodistFamily.org.

There are immediate openings for entry-level through leadership positions for professionals who love children and want to see them thrive, and those seeking employment with Methodist Family Health can discuss with hiring managers onsite our opportunities for full-time, part-time and contract career opportunities.

Available positions include:

Nurses – nurse managers, nurse supervisors, RNs, LPNs and pool

Therapists – school-based therapists, outpatient therapists, acute clinical therapists, residential treatment center therapist, recreational therapist, day treatment therapist and program coordinators

Direct Care – lead teaching parents, alternate teaching parents, behavioral instructors, supervised independent living residential assistant, qualified behavioral health providers, program consultants and case managers

Program Support – cooks, housekeepers and maintenance

Methodist Family Health’s psychiatric residential treatment center is an inpatient program of Methodist Children’s Home. It cares for children and adolescents, ages 6 to 17, in the planned living and learning atmosphere of a group home setting. Psychotherapeutic interventions include weekly individual therapy, daily therapy or skill groups, family therapy, regular and special education classes, and recreational activities. The program provides treatment of mental disorders diagnosed by a mental health professional. Length of stays are generally 4-to-6 months or longer.

Methodist Behavioral Hospital is Arkansas’s only nonprofit behavioral hospital for children and is home to the acute (short-term) and subacute (longer-term) inpatient programs in the Methodist Family Health statewide continuum of care. Methodist Behavioral Hospital offers the most intensive level of care in its continuum and is the only hospital in the nation certified in the esteemed Teaching-Family Model. The 60-bed hospital specializes in the treatment of children and adolescents from 3 years old to 17 who need highly-coordinated psychiatric, behavioral and emotional care. The acute unit provides crisis stabilization for children and adolescents who are an immediate danger to themselves or someone else. The subacute unit is designed for children ages four to eleven who are struggling with chronic issues.

To attend either job fair, please follow the signs to find free and onsite parking. Virtual interviews via ZOOM also are available and can be scheduled by contacting Denise Mahurin or Nancy Miller at 501-661-0720, or DMahurin@methodistfamily.org or NMiller@MethodistFamily.org. For more information about available positions, click here or e-mail HumanResources@MethodistFamily.org.

JOB TITLE: Landfill Supervisor

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

Supervises daily landfill operations and landfill staff.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. Other minor duties may be assigned.

Supervises landfill staff and reviews and evaluates work to ensure quality, timeliness and ensures quality control in adherence to policies and procedures.

Coordinates workflow and assignments toward the achievement of operational goals.

Supervises and monitors daily landfill operations, and reviews and controls implementation of safety regulations and company policies and procedures.

Coordinates repairs, maintenance, and inspections.

Collects weekly and/or monthly readings. Creates and submits records and reports.

Oversees personnel needs of the landfill including coaching, training, and evaluating employee performance. Provides input into termination, compensation, and promotion decisions.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The highest level of supervisory skills required in this job is the management of non-supervisory employees. This includes:

Direct supervision of 6 full-time employees, including operators.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The requirements listed below are representative of the qualifications necessary to perform the job.

A. Education and Experience

Education: High School Diploma or GED (accredited)

Experience: 1 year of relevant work experience.

B. Certificates, Licenses, Registrations or Other Requirements

None required.

C. Other Knowledge, Skills or Abilities Required

Equipment operating, health, safety and environmental regulations knowledge, and supervisory experience may be required.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Listed below are key points regarding environmental demands and work environment of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of the job.

Normal setting for this job is landfill/outdoor.

BENEFITS:

At Waste Management, each eligible employee receives a competitive total compensation package including Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and Short Term Disability. As well as a Stock Purchase Plan, Company match on 401K, and more! Our employees also receive Paid Vacation, Holidays, and Personal Days. Please note that benefits may vary by site.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Quality Assurance Specialist

POSITION SUMMARY:

Responsible for activities related to the analysis and correction of errors produced in the ESD module of SAP; assists with analysis of productivity and exception management by performing root cause analysis to identify source of problems. Identifies training needs, develops materials, and conducts individual and group training sessions to build employee competencies, ensure records accuracy and to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction. Act as liaison between work order management and compliance for all regulatory reporting and audit needs.

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Creates and analyzes reports to verify accuracy and timeliness of work order origination, completion, and leak reporting

Conducts systematic record audits to ensure company records are accurate and complete; recommends improvements to record management systems and/or work order processes to ensure the integrity of company records

Works with the crews, supervisors, and business process representatives to make necessary adjustments and corrections to incorrect work orders

Performs Quality Assurance Testing to ensure compliance with company policies

Identifies and provides processes utilizing technology to facilitate innovative approaches to solving business needs

Identifies improvements to processes and procedures and effectively communicates these ideas to management

Creates and analyzes error reports and communicates results to maintain accuracy and compliance to business process standards and government regulations

Assists in data compilation for government audits

Develops, disseminates, and updates procedures manuals, reference materials and communicates process changes to support department business objectives

Identifies training needs, develops materials, and conducts individual and group training sessions to build employee competencies, ensure records accuracy and to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction

Performs other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND WORK EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university or 5 years utility related experience in lieu of a degree

Minimum of 3 years working with the ESD module of SAP managing work orders and running list edits

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES

Knowledge of natural gas distribution system operations

Knowledge of ESD module of SAP, Mobile Data and leak management system to collect data and to create work orders and reports

Apply analytical skills to assess data, identify errors or inconsistencies and take corrective action

Accomplish tasks and achieve goals with minimal supervision

Apply effective organizational and time management skills and attention to detail

Exercise tact and good judgment in dealing with co-workers, customers, vendors, and the public

Work with confidential information, materials, and files in an appropriate, professional, and discrete manner

Effective oral and written communication skills with strong interpersonal and customer service skills

Effectively evaluate employee performance and develop individual training plans

Work in a team-oriented environment and adapt quickly and respond well to changing priorities

Proficient in Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and other Microsoft applications

Exercise discretion, identify creative and innovative solutions to solve problems and make sound decisions

Plan, prioritize, and organize job duties to meet deadlines

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Our House

JOB TITLE: Evening Therapist

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Our House is hiring an Evening Therapist to provide mental health services for clients residing in the Housing Program during the evening hours of 2:00pm – 10:00pm. Send your resume and cover letter to careers@ourhouseshelter.org to apply by March 8th, 2022.