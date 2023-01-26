JOB TITLE: Customer Service Agent II, Work From Home

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

SCHEDULE/SHIFT/WEEKLY HOURS: Regular/Days/40

POSITION OVERVIEW:

Receives incoming inquiries and service requests from patients, employees, providers, vendors and others, via phone, email, web portal, etc. and responds to each with accurate and timely information utilizing the highest customer service and quality standards. Works as part of a team and others to support one or more of the service delivery teams. Establishes and maintains strong, collaborative relationships with customers to identify additional ways to be of service and ensure customer satisfaction. Helps foster an environment in which continuous improvement in business processes and services is welcomed and recognized. Adheres to all local/state/federal regulations, codes, policies and procedures to ensure privacy and safety of our employee and patient information.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

You must be a resident of one of the following states to be eligible for consideration for this position: Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Arkansas, Tennessee, Montana, Missouri, or South Carolina.

PAY RANGE:

$16.79 – $18.34/hr DOE

EDUCATION:

Equivalent experience will be accepted in lieu of the required degree or diploma.

HS Diploma or equivalent education/experience

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE AS TYPICALLY ACQUIRED IN:

1 years experience in Human Resources, Payroll, Accounts Payable, Supply Chain, and/or Revenue Cycle.

1 years experience with computer programs such as Microsoft Office, electronic mail, and information systems or database programs.

SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:

Knowledge of processes within one or more of the following functions desired (required for first round of hiring): Human Resources, Payroll, Accounts Payable, Supply Chain, Revenue Cycle Customer Billing.

Possess written and verbal communications skills to explain sensitive information clearly and professionally to diverse audiences, including non-medical people.

Time management and organizational skills, including the ability to prioritize assignments and work within standardized operating procedures and scientific methods to achieve objectives and meet deadline.

Requires the ability to work with and maintain confidential information.

Work independently, as well as be part of the team, including accomplishing multiple tasks in an environment with interruptions.

Identify, evaluate and resolve standard problems by selecting appropriate solutions from established options.

Build collaborate relationships with peers and other healthcare providers to achieve departmental and corporate objectives.

Operate office equipment such as multi-lined phones, printers, faxes, copiers, and scanners.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Specialist

LOCATION: AR – Little Rock (Maumelle)

COMPENSATION DETAILS:

Pay range of $17.00 – $20.50 per hour plus bonuses paid weekly

WHY SHOULD YOU JOIN OUR TEAM?

We live our values – W.E.L.I.G.H.T (Winning, Excellence, Love, Integrity, Gratitude, Humility, and Teamwork). Gratitude. Humility. Love. You don’t often see values like these in most corporate statements, but Ace is different. These things are important to us. They represent our commitment to the company, our employees, to Ace retailers and to the Ace brand.

In addition to providing our employees a great culture, Ace also offers competitive benefits* that address life’s necessities and perks, many of which expand and improve year after year, including:

Weekly Pay

Incentive opportunities based on performance

Paid Time Off Programs (incl. vacation, paid sick time, holiday pay). Newly hired full-time employees will receive a one-time pro-rated allocation of up to 24 hours of vacation in their first calendar year depending on the month of hire. Paid sick time in accordance with applicable state law. You will receive up to 9 holidays per year, depending on the month of hire.

Comprehensive health coverage (medical, dental, vision and disability – up to 26 weeks short-term disability and long-term disability) & life insurance benefits for you and your dependents.

Generous 401(k) retirement savings plan with company contributions, averaging 9.6% per year of eligible earnings over the past 5 years

Dock to Driver Program: Ace will pay for your CDL License and Training to provide a career path transition to a Driver position

Long-term Career Opportunities: Many of our leaders started with Ace looking for a job, just like you, but found long-term career opportunities at our 15 Distribution Centers across the country and our Corporate Headquarters. Our company is growing, and we would love to have you grow with us!

Tuition Reimbursement Program

Employee Recognition Program

Merchandise Discounts on Top Brands like Weber, Traeger, Yeti, Craftsman, DeWalt and thousands more!

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) – access to free visits to therapists and lawyers, guidance on financial matters, elder and childcare, and assistance with tickets to entertainment events.

Adoption cost reimbursement

Identity theft protection

* Benefits are provided in compliance with applicable policies.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Our Distribution Center in Little Rock, AR is hiring Order Fillers, Receivers, Shippers, and Stockers! Job positions and duties may include:

Receiving: Utilize forklift, and/or other power equipment to unload freight, process product via RF Scanner onto dock in preparation for stocking.

Stocking: Use of RF Scanner to resupply bins, maintain inventory freight in preparation of order picking while on foot or reach lift.

Order Filling: Use Voice Collect headset to select and stage merchandise for transport, while efficiently fulfilling orders via foot or forklift.

Shipping: Operate forklift or other power equipment to strategically load product onto outgoing trailers.

Multiple shifts and schedules available, including part-time!

Full-time schedules as follows (please apply and mention in application if you are looking for part-time):

Inbound

1st Shift: Sunday – Thursday 6:00AM – 2:00PM

Sunday – Thursday 6:00AM – 2:00PM 2nd Shift: Sunday – Thursday 2:00PM – 10:00PM

Sunday – Thursday 2:00PM – 10:00PM 3rd Shift: Sunday – Thursday 10:00PM – 6:00AM

Outbound

1st Shift: Sunday – Thursday 6:30AM – 3:00PM

Sunday – Thursday 6:30AM – 3:00PM 2nd Shift: Sunday – Wednesday 4:30PM – 2:00AM & Thursday 4:30 PM – 8:30PM

Sunday – Wednesday 4:30PM – 2:00AM & Thursday 4:30 PM – 8:30PM 3rd Shift: Sunday- Wednesday 7:30PM – 6:00AM

HERE ARE A FEW NECESSITIES TO GET YOU STARTED…

Have a desire to work at Ace Hardware – The helpful place

Must be 18 years or older

Must be able to walk or stand for extended periods of time

Must be able to stoop, squat, and kneel on a regular basis

Must be able to lift and carry up to 50lbs when needed

Availability on weekends and holidays may be required

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EVENT: The Home Depot Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: 4325 E. McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72117

PERMANENT PART-TIME POSITIONS HIRING FOR:

Cashier

Lot Attendant

Garden Center

BENEFITS INCLUDE:

Health & Dental

Tuition Reimbursement

Stock Purchasing

Profit Sharing

OUR VALUES:

Respect for all people

Building strong relationships

Excellent customer service

Available positions may vary by location.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON OPEN POSITIONS.

EVENT: The Home Depot Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: 500 Elsinger Blvd., Conway, AR 72032

