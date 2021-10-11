Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in delivery, medical

Editor’s Note: Additional job openings and hiring events will be added to this article throughout the week.

EVENT: Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center Hiring Fair

DATE & TIME: Tuesday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION: YMCA in Warren, AR

POSITIONS:

CNAs

Residential Operations Managers

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

No CNA experience is needed. Free certification and testing will be provided.

EVENT: Conway Human Development Center Hiring Fair

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION:

CDHC Visitation Complex

150 E. Siebenmorgen Rd.

Conway, AR 72032

POSITIONS:

LPNs

CNAs

Food Prep Techs

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

No CNA experience is needed. Free certification and testing will be provided.

JOB TITLE: CDL-A Delivery Truck Driver

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Safely operate a 48′ tractor/trailer to transport orders to customers within the scheduled delivery window. Using a hand truck and ramp, deliver frozen, refrigerated and dry product into designated storage areas in restaurants. Scan barcodes on each case to ensure order accuracy. Provide efficient, helpful and friendly customer service to restaurant personnel.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be at least 21 years old

Possess a valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License

Have at least 1 year or 50,000 verifiable miles of tractor/trailer driving experience Training program available for candidates who have a Class A CDL but do not meet minimum driving experience – ask about the “McLane Driver Academy”

Undergo background check and drug screen in accordance with applicable laws

*All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or status as a protected veteran.

BENEFITS SUMMARY:

DAY 1 BENEFITS such as medical, dental, and vision insurance and company-paid life insurance.

Work for McLane and be Rewarded!

Average Salary $70,000 – $75,000 per year

Starting pay has been increased and is commensurate with experience!

$10,000 Sign-on Bonus

Set route bids are currently available – APPLY NOW!

Here’s What Else We Offer:

Lucrative 401K program with generous company match

Excellent benefits that start on Day 1 including medical, dental, vision and life insurance

Paid holidays, vacation, & sick leave accrual

Referral bonuses for referring other drivers to McLane

College Tuition Assistance Program – “Learn while you Earn”

Teammate Perks Program that offers savings on travel, electronics, entertainment, gym memberships, auto purchase, apparel and much more!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Rehabilitation Technician

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

We are currently recruiting for a Rehab Technician. You will work in a team where you will provide quality, compassionate care in a secure setting. Provides patient care support under the direction of a licensed therapist. Help mentally and/or physically impaired patients to participate in tasks to restore, reinforce, and enhance their performance.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Follows patient care-related tasks as determined by the OTR/RPT to assist the patient in achieving optimal goals.

Must be able to communicate in both verbally and in writing to members of the rehabilitation team.

Visual acquity to perceive patient reactions to treatment and to read instructions.

Able to lift and carry equipment, supplies and materials up to 50 lbs on a regular basis.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High School Diploma or equivalent.

6-12 months relevant experience strongly recommended in a rehab setting.

CPR certification (when required).

Willing to participate in on-the-job training after initial orientation.

BENEFITS:

This position offers a competitive pay rate and benefits package including:

Medical and Dental Insurance Plans

Vision Coverage

Vacation

Paid Time Off

401K

Continuing Education Opportunities

Healthcare Flexible Spending Account

Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account

Employee and Dependent Life Insurance

Group Legal Plan

Laser Eye Surgery Discount Plan

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.