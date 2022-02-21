EVENT: Red Stone Hiring Event – Conway

DATE & TIME: March 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Arkansas Workforce Center

1500 N. Museum Rd.

Conway, AR 72032

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Red Stone is looking to hired CDL Drivers. You must be 25 years of age with current CDL and no experience necessary or 23 years of age, but must have at least one year of CDL experience. Bring your resume, dress professionally, and be prepared to talk to a hiring representative. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted and offers will be made the same day. These positions are not over the road positions. Drivers will be home every night. Dump truck will be on site for driving test.

EVENT: Red Stone Hiring Event – North Little Rock

DATE & TIME: March 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION:

Arkansas Workforce Center

324 Pershing Blvd.

North Little Rock, AR 72114

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Red Stone is looking to hired CDL Drivers. You must be 25 years of age with current CDL and no experience necessary or 23 years of age, but must have at least one year of CDL experience. Bring your resume, dress professionally, and be prepared to talk to a hiring representative. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted and offers will be made the same day. These positions are not over the road positions. Drivers will be home every night. Dump truck will be on site for driving test.

DATE & TIME: March 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LOCATION:

White Hall Community Center

9801 Dollarway Rd.

White Hall, AR 71602

AVAILABLE POSITIONS:

Forklift Operators

Millwright

Mechanic (diesel)

Maintenance Supervisor

Supervisors

Machine Operators

Treating Plant Operators

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Excellent benefits

Competitive wages

New hire bonus

Medical/Dental

Paid Holidays

401(k)

Life Insurance

Vacation

Profit Sharing

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

EVENT: CareLink Job Fair for Caregivers

DATE & TIME: March 3 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

LOCATION:

CareLink

700 W. Riverfront

North Little Rock, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

CareLink, Central Arkansas’s Area Agency on Aging, is hosting its first job fair since the start of the coronavirus pandemic as part of their call for caregivers. Open to the public on March 3, interested applicants can visit CareLink between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to learn more about employment benefits and submit their applications. The full job description is available on CareLink’s website at CareLink.org/current-job-openings/caregiver. There is a $600 sign on bonus, but some restrictions may apply.

Previous caregiving experience is not required. CareLink provides a training to all prospective caregivers who do not have at least their personal care attendant certification. The course is offered at no cost to the individual and is now available online. Some in-person skills testing is required to obtain the certification.

If you can’t attend the March 3 event, CareLink is always accepting applications online. The next job fair is scheduled for March 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at Our House. For more information about working at CareLink, visit CareLink.org/Current-Job-Openings.

EMPLOYER: Waldo’s Chicken & Beer

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is scheduled to open its first Arkansas location on March 15th, 2022,

located at 4221 Warden Road in North Little Rock (formally Johnny Carino’s Italian Restaurant). The restaurant is seeking to hire 30-40 new employees for all positions in time for the grand opening next month.

Waldo’s is currently hiring to fill all front and back of house positions, seeking to employ 30-40 new staff members. Employment applications can be filled out in person at the Waldo’s location or submitted online through the main Waldo’s website or by calling General Manager, Joe Faucett at 501-940-4552.

JOB TITLE: Instructor or Assistant Professor of Spanish

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, promotion and tenure eligible, Instructor or Assistant Professor of Spanish to begin August 2022.

The successful candidate will possess fluent Spanish conversational, writing and reading skills and a strong ability to teach freshman and sophomore-level courses such as Spanish I, Spanish II, Spanish III, Spanish IV and Conversational Spanish.

The individual hired will:

Teach Face to Face and Zoom offerings as needed

Teach at other locations as needed

Maintain a roster of advisees across many Arts & Humanities disciplines

Assist with curriculum development and review

Participate in course and program assessment

Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives

Serve on institutional committees

Participate in international opportunities for students

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Master’s degree in Spanish. Two to three years teaching experience.

PAY: $38,425 Master’s / $48,125 Doctorate

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Executive Assistant to the Chancellor

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

The Executive Assistant to the Chancellor performs administrative duties of the highest level of responsibility, confidentiality, and sensitivity for the Chancellor and manages projects and the clerical operations of the Chancellor’s Office. Work assignments require the Executive Assistant to use a high degree of independence, discretion, and tact, and to exercise sound judgment. Additional qualifications include excellent oral and written communication skills; mastery of Microsoft products including Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, and Publisher; fundamental knowledge of budgetary processes and procedures; and excellent organizational skills. This position is responsible for handling confidential information with professionalism at all times. In addition, this position may require some evening and weekend hours.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Plan, manage, and prioritize projects and perform highly responsible administrative duties for the Chancellor’s Office in keeping with the goals and objectives as set forth by the Chancellor. Anticipate conditions and establish and adjust to changing priorities as needed. Prioritize work to meet recurring and critical deadlines. Maintain confidentiality, work effectively under pressure, exercise initiative, and represent ASU-Beebe and the Chancellor’s Office professionally at all times. Compose, edit, and/or format complex business correspondence, reports, and publications from the Chancellor’s Office. Proofread written communication to ensure proper usage, punctuation, spelling, and grammar. Communicate the content, intent, and spirit of information accurately. Work proficiently with Microsoft Office 365 and its products to create and maintain spreadsheets, databases, and correspondence as required by the Chancellor. Train regularly and keep up with specialized software applications and systems used in the Chancellor’s Office. Establish and maintain professional, cooperative, and effective working relationship with ASU-Beebe employees; administrators and staff of ASU System Office; representatives of educational, business, and community organizations; and members of the public. Serve as first point of contact for phone, walk-ins, and internal and external college community, exercising good judgment and discretion in working with and on behalf of the Chancellor at all times. Coordinate all activities related to the Board of Visitors and Board of Trustees. Maintain working knowledge of ASU System policy and procedures, organizational structure, functions, and key staff of all ASU offices. Prepare information as requested by the ASU System Office accurately on behalf of the Chancellor’s Office. Maintain the Chancellor’s Office and Chancellor’s calendar, prepare items for scheduled meetings, make travel arrangements, arrange office space, and maintain communication between the Chancellor and stakeholders. Manage budgets related to the Chancellor’s Office including Institutional Memberships, Official Functions, and Chancellor’s Office budget.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Four-year college degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting, marketing, business administration, agriculture etc, plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training, and 1 to 6 months related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $38,000-$45,000 commensurate with education and experience.

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Kelly Services

JOB TITLE: Substitute Teacher – Arkadelphia Public Schools

Remember that teacher who made a difference in your life? Now it’s your turn! Substitute teaching is a great opportunity to be a mentor and help students become the best versions of themselves. Substitute teachers are essential to ensuring students continue to learn and grow every day.

EDUCATION REQUIREMENT: High school diploma or GED – no experience required!

STATE REQUIREMENT: Arkansas Department of Education background clearance (out-of-pocket, non-refundable expense of $49.25)

PERKS YOU’LL ENJOY AS A SUBSTITUTE TEACHER:

Free online classroom management training to help you become a capable, confident classroom leader

Free ongoing professional development to keep your skills sharp

Paid orientation on district policies and procedures so you understand the culture and requirements of the school district

Weekly pay

Kelly-sponsored Affordable Care Act healthcare coverage, for eligible employees

Group insurance options*

Ability to create a work schedule that works for you

Ability to select your preferred school locations

*Offered and administered by Leslie & Associates. These plans are not sponsored by Kelly.

WHY BECOME A SUBSTITUTE TEACHER?

Positively impact the education of students in your own community.

Feel good about the work you do.

Earn steady income through a variety of short- and long-term substitute positions available.

Enjoy work-life balance.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assume duties of the classroom teacher in accordance with school district lesson plans, school rules, and Kelly policies. This includes:

Leading instruction in the classroom by conducting the teacher’s existing lesson plans

Instructing students on a variety of classroom topics/courses

Building positive relationships

Assigning reasonable tasks and homework

Motivate students to learn, and encourage classroom participation

Create a classroom environment that’s conducive to learning and appropriate to the maturity and interests of students

Adapt to the various learning styles of students

For long-term assignments, it may be required to develop lessons plans, as well as create, administer, and grade tests and assignments

NEXT STEPS:

Apply now! Upon submitting the application, expect to receive a response via e-mail and/or text message within 24-48 business hours regarding next steps. This is an opportunity for you to learn more about the position. Share this job. Know someone who would make a great substitute teacher? We’re always looking for more role models!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Mechanical Maintenance Technician

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

PAY: $27.06

Job Description

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Maintenance Technician Mechanical job is a core component for our maintenance force and requires a trained and experienced individual to contribute to our success as one of the world’s largest steel producers. The Maintenance Technician Mechanical performs mechanical maintenance functions necessary to maintain operating and service equipment using standard and specialized tools and mobile equipment, such as pendant and overhead cranes and forklifts as required. As a Maintenance Technician Mechanical, you will install, maintain, repair, and operate a broad range of mechanical systems and equipment in a heavy industrial environment to maintain continuous operations.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Install, maintain, troubleshoot and repair a broad range of mechanical systems and equipment including hydraulic, pneumatic, lubrication, power transmission systems, conveyors, cranes, and mobile equipment.

Provide assistance in operating functions as necessary.

May be required to work at heights and/or in confined space.

May work alone with minimal supervision or with other maintenance technicians.

Work in various areas of the plant location is required. Dependent upon the area, environmental conditions can be hot, cold, dirty, greasy, wet, and noisy.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 1 year manufacturing and/or industrial experience (including relevant experience gained in military service) or equivalent education. This includes experience in any of the following: hydraulic, pneumatic, lubrication, power transmission systems, welding, pipe-fitting, structural repair, and diesel mechanic.

High School Diploma or GED

The position requires you to work 12 hour rotating shifts, which will include Saturdays and Sundays, and holidays.

The position requires overtime work as needed.

Adherence to safety procedures/guidelines at all times. Safety is our core value which requires you to wear safety protection such as hard hats, safety glasses, hearing protection, protective clothing, and boots with metatarsal protection.

The position requires punctuality, consistent attendance and self direction for the success of the operations.

Must pass assessment test(s)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Heifer Project International

JOB TITLE: People Operations Officer

JOB LOCATION: Remote

JOB SUMMARY:

Reporting to the Chief People Officer, the People Operations Officer (POO) will provide executive assistance support to the CPO and the People Department to ensure the CPO can efficiently accomplish key tasks and company initiatives. The POO will take on special projects that require research, analysis, and providing recommendations for decagons making. The POO will have a high level of access to confidential and business information and will be expected to maintain a high degree of confidentiality and discretion with regard to all matters, data, and documents.

The Successful Candidate

To succeed in this role, you will have a customer service attitude and a passion for quality. You are detail-oriented and always seek systems and processes optimization and high-quality implementation. You are excellent at handling multiple tasks and able to provide advice to the People Team globally on processes, systems, and Heifer policies.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES

A. Executive Assistance Responsibilities

Manage the executive’s daily calendar, including scheduling meetings, confirming appointments, writing itineraries, and arranging travel details.

Coordinate ad-hock and regular Global People Team meetings. Coordinate and communicate agenda and action items prior to meetings. Follow up on action items after meetings.

Coordinate People Department events, gatherings, retreats, etc. including agenda and logistics support.

Facilitate department procurement processes, advise on the paperwork, work with department point of contact, vendor, and other stakeholders to develop purchase orders, process invoices, and payments.

Review documents that require CPO approval for accuracy and timeliness.

Coordinate team gatherings, retreats and other events.

Coordinate team gatherings, retreats and other events. Reconcile Monthly Credit Card reports for all People Department Credit Card Holders

Hold oneself accountable for achieving annual work plans and goals and collaborate with colleagues to help them achieve their goals as well.

Invest in oneself professional development. Stay connected with sector forums and national/international Employee Relations/HR forums.

B. Special Projects Responsibilities

Support the CPO in conducting analysis, work plans, presentations, and other executive reports.

Conduct research, analysis, and collect information in support of decision making

Use People Department and Organization’s system to produce reports as requested by CPO.

Coordinate projects as delegated by the CPO to achieve Department’s Objectives

keep the CPO’s communications organized so that they can easily access the most important information without having to sort through low-priority items.

Keep track of CPO projects and follow up with CPO and other stakeholders to meet targeted outcomes.

Optimize communications within the organization and externally by promptly responding to queries in a friendly, caring, and professional manner.

Minimum Requirements

BA/BS degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.

Continued HR education, GPHR, PHR, or SHRM CP preferred

A minimum of 5 years of experience in administrative support experience with 3 years of Generalist/Human Resources experience

Experience with writing and communicating employment-related policy.

Excellent interpersonal and written communication skills.

Technical mindset and passion for the latest innovations in technology

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information appropriately.

Must be comfortable operating and working with teams within a matrix structure.

Collaborative, team-oriented mindset with strong verbal and written communication skills. English language fluency is required.

Self-motivated, agile, and detail-oriented leader with exceptional organizational, interpersonal and conflict resolution skills.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.