EVENT: Rock Region METRO Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Friday, May 5, 2023 | 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATION:

Training Room

901 Maple Street

North Little Rock, AR 72114

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

We are hiring for Full-time/Part-time bus drivers, CDL and Non CDL required positions.

We will conduct onsite interviews with applicants. They will need to bring in a copy of their current resume.

Rock Region METRO is the central Arkansas public transit system hosting more than 2.5 million passenger trips per year in the cities of Little Rock, North Little Rock, Maumelle, Jacksonville, Sherwood and Pulaski County.

Rock Region METRO is Hiring CDL Class B Bus Operators:

Local Bus Operators.

21 years old or older.

Local Home Daily.

Class B CDL w/Passenger Endorsement Preferred.

Must be able to pass criminal background, drug screen and hold a current DOT Medical Certificate.

Excellent Customer Service Skills Preferred.

Benefits & Pay:

Rock Region METRO provides jobs that serve the community along with providing great benefits and growth opportunities.

Sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 for new fixed-route bus operators.

EVENT: Central Arkansas Human Resource Association Job Fair

DATE & TIME: May 17, 2023 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Conway Expo Center

EMPLOYERS ATTENDING:

AFMC

Amazon

BelFlex

Carelink

Conway Corp

Davids Burgers

First Arkansas Bank and Trust

Gainwell Technologies

Verida

Manpower

Fastest Labs of Little Rock

TEC Staffing Services

ARORA

Conway Human Development Center

City of Little Rock

Cintas

CAPCA

Independent Living Services

Arkansas State University of Beebe

If you are an employer and would like to attend, please contact Kimberly Ballard kimberly.ballard@tacos4life.com.

JOB TITLE: Accounting Clerk

SALARY: $31,200 – $41,122

DEPARTMENT: Finance Department

JOB OBJECTIVE: To process invoices, prepare checks and maintain files related to the payment of vendors for the City of Little Rock.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

These knowledge, skills, and abilities are usually, although not always, acquired through the completion of high school, two (2) years of bookkeeping experience and one year of general clerical experience. Equivalent combinations of education and experience will be considered.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Chief Financial Officer

SALARY: $121,029 – $186,385

JOB OBJECTIVE: To plan and direct all activities, programs, and operations of the Department of Finance; to develop and implement guidelines, policies and procedures to ensure that the Department of Finance activities and operations are in compliance with all applicable federal, state, local laws, guidelines, and regulations; advises the Mayor, City Manager, and Non-Uniform Pension Board Trustees regarding financial and investment issues.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

These knowledge, skills, and abilities are usually, although not always, acquired through completion of Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Finance, or a related field (Master’s degree is preferred); eight (8) years of professional level experience in planning, organizing and directing comprehensive level financial management, accounting, budgeting and reporting functions; two (2) years of investment experience; and five (5) years of experience supervising professional-level employees. Equivalent combinations of education and experience will be considered.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Must be a resident of the City of Little Rock within ninety (90) days of employment; must maintain residency for the duration of employment in this position.

Must possess a valid Arkansas Class D (Non-Commercial Vehicle) Driver’s License before employment and maintain licensure for the duration of employment in this position.

Must be available to work outside of regular business hours including evenings, weekends and holidays.

PREFERRED CERTIFICATION(S) AND LICENSE(S):

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license.

Certified Public Finance Officer (CPFO) Certification from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA)

Certified Government Financial Manager (CGFM) Certification from Advance Grow Accelerate (AGA) Association.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.