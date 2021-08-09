Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in health care, customer service, transportation and more

EVENT: Ambassador Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Goodwill Career Center – 3209 Harrison Street, Batesville, AR 72501

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Ambassador will be hiring for production processors, production helpers, shipping helpers, and machine operators.

Starting pay between $11.00/hour to $15.40/hour.

Pre-employment background check and drug testing required.

Interviews will be conducted onsite.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Bill Miller at 870-569-4030 or Billy.Miller@GoodwillAR.org

EVENT: ABM Industries Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Thursday, August 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Goodwill Career Center – 7400 Scott Hamilton, Door 2, Little Rock, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

ABM Industries is hiring general cleaners, warehouse workers, pallet techs, PIT techs, and shift leads.

Wages from $14 to $17 an hour.

Must be 18 years old, pre-employment background check and drug screen required.

Hiring for North Little Rock location.

Pre-apply online by clicking here.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

501-372-5100 ext. 1250

www.GoodwillAR.org/career-services

EMPLOYER: Above and Beyond Care, Inc.

JOB TITLE:

Above and Beyond Care, Inc. is waiver provider for adults with developmental disabilities. We are urgently hiring for direct support professionals throughout the state to assist our clients in their homes and the community.

STARTING PAY:

Starting pay is $12-13 per hour, and we are currently offering a sign-on bonus.

QUALIFICATIONS:

18 years or older

High school diploma or GED

Clear drug screen

Clear background checks

Reliable transportation and current, valid auto insurance

All training is provided free of charge to the employee, including CPR training.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants may request an application by calling (501) 213-0239 or find the link our online application on our Facebook page, Above and Beyond Care, Inc.

EMPLOYER: Lincare, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Rep

JOB LOCATION: Mountain Home, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

work directly with medical professionals and physicians to facilitate patient care

advocate for and work in lockstep with chronic patients

partner with physicians and other health care providers to facilitate the ongoing medical care of their patients

make a difference in the growth of an organization and the quality of care they offer their patients

work for an organization that rewards success and fosters a culture of promotion

QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or GED required

Ability to learn and apply market and product information, as well as patient billing and insurance requirements

Problem solving skills

Documentation skills

Listening skills

Adept at resolving conflict

Ability to analyze information

Multitasking capabilities

Computer and technological literacy

Positive and professional personal image

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Flatbed Truck Driver – PODS

AVERAGE PAY: $1,130 to $1,380 weekly

*Top drivers earn $77,000

*$7,500 sign-on bonus

HOME TIME: Every other week

EXPERIENCE: 3 months or greater CDL experience

OVERVIEW:

Flatbed trailer hauling multi-stop freight.

Strap and secure PODS containers.

1-3 loads per week.

Drive within all 48 states.

PAY & BONUS POTENTIAL:

Mileage pay (practical miles).

Weekly paychecks.

Weekly performance pay.

Unlimited referral bonus potential.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

Live within 75 miles of Little Rock, AR.

Minimum 3 months of Class A driving experience.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse – Phone Nurse – WISL

OVERVIEW:

The Registered Nurse (RN) will provide direct patient care as an RN over the telephone and in the office. This professional nursing role will require the ability to coordinate care for patients, triage patients, and work collaboratively with clinic providers, fellows, and staff. Requires the ability to effectively work with patient referral sources, facilitate appointments, coordinate transitions of care, and provide patient education on complex conditions. The RN will work with the individual patient, their families, and providers of care to develop and implement individual health plans.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a unique combination of education, research, and clinical programs that encourages and supports teamwork and diversity. We champion being a collaborative health care organization, focused on improving the health, health care, and well-being of Arkansans.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Nursing Process:

Responsible for triage, assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation of nursing care and patient education either by telephone or within the UAMS Clinic.

Delivers nursing care according to standards as defined by UAMS, American Nurses Association (ANA), AR State Board of Nursing, (ASBN), and those set forth by nursing specialty organizations.

Helps develop patient’s Plan of Care (POC) per clinic standards utilizing assessment data.

Evaluates the progress of patients’ toward attainment of desired outcomes.

Administers medication following clinic standards and Nurse Practice Act.

Verifies and evaluates care delivered to ensure care is consistent with standards and regulatory requirements.

Coordinates care and/or follow-up for patients who receive care in inpatient and outpatient facilities.

Coordinates patients’ prescription refill requests and patient education coordination in collaboration with physician staff.

Education/EBP/Research/QI:

Participates in Performance Improvement, Evidenced Based Practice/Research process.

Systematically evaluates the quality and effectiveness of nursing practice.

Supports the integration of current evidence into nursing practices.

Promotes an environment conducive to positive educational experience for all students and staff.

Communication/Collaboration:

Implements POC using an approach that is interdisciplinary and Patient and Family Centered Care.

Effectively collaborates and communicates with nursing staff at all levels, interdisciplinary teams, executive leaders, and other stakeholders.

Communicates care appropriately through documentation in the medical record.

Reports variances in care/systems/processes through the appropriate means.

Professional Practice:

Participates in unit/department based organizational activities/committees such as the Professional Nursing Organization, (PNO).

Demonstrates commitment to professional nursing, development and growth.

Evaluates personal performance based on professional practice standards.

Uses constructive feedback from peers and supervisors to improve practice and performance.

Maintains clinical competencies specific to area of practice/responsibility.

May perform other duties may be assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited Nursing Program with Associates Degree, Nursing Diploma, Bachelors in Nursing, or Master’s in Nursing

Valid RN License

One (1) year of Registered Nursing experience

Current BLS certification

Preferred Qualifications:

ACLS certification or obtain certification within one year of hire date

Knowledge or experience in PCMH desired

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.