JOB TITLE: Program Coordinator-Little Rock Air Force Base

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

The position of Program Coordinator reports directly to the ASU Beebe Campus Operations Manager at the Little Rock Air Force Base Campus and provides academic advising, administrative support, business management, campus marketing and promotional functions for the Little Rock Air Force Base campus of ASU-Beebe.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinates with faculty all roster changes and creates and distributes rosters for each term. Tracks faculty and staff absences for reporting purposes and class coverage. Performs academic advising to assist current and prospective students. Assists students who have transfer credits to make course schedule changes, provide proof of prerequisite course completion and requests official transcripts. Tracks and assists students scheduling academic placement tests, credit exams, or make-up exams. Performs and/or business management functions, balance and verify deposits and create deposit reports, submission/tracking of requisitions, purchase orders, and purchasing card transactions. Coordinates with Marketing, Campus Coordinator of Operations and Testing Administrator on all webpage designs and updates, social media, or advertising LRAFB. Coordinates Little Rock Air Force Base campus academic schedules and other activities with affected ASU-Beebe campuses and departments for purposes of student recruitment, new student orientation, student success, student retention and graduation. Assists students, faculty and staff with the admission and registration process. Coordinates, roster changes with faculty. Monitors timeliness of course grade entry by faculty members to meet college deadlines. Posts final grades for students using military tuition assistance into the US Air Force Academic Portal to meet military guidelines. Prepares and reviews all statistical reports in concert with the Campus Coordinator of Operations and Testing Administrator for ASU-Beebe/LRAFB and local and state agencies upon request. Participates and assist in coordination of ASUB/LRAFB Education Fairs, Open Houses, professional association memberships and other events as appropriate. Collaborates with the Campus Coordinator of Operations, Testing Administrator and Admissions to confirm all marketing plans and recruiting events. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Four-year college degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting, marketing, business administration, agriculture etc., plus 2 years related experience and/or training.

PAY: $31,327

LOCATION: Little Rock Air Force Base Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Emergency Medical Services

JOB DUTIES:

ASU-Beebe is a seeking a 9-month Instructor of Emergency Medical Services to be responsible for serving as an instructor for the Emergency Medical Services program(s). Primary responsibilities will include administration, organization, and supervision of classroom and practicum education as well as supervise extra help instructors.



Participation is required in planning, implementing, and reviewing of the Emergency Medical Services strategic plan. The faculty member will also assist in teaching Emergency Medical Technician courses and other short Emergency Medical Services courses, such as CPR and First Responder and participation in college committee work. Involvement is required in preparation, submission, and maintenance of accreditation documentation. Must have working knowledge of the Microsoft Office Software Suite.



JOB DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Prepare and read over assigned lesson plans to present to students

Present lesson plans to students

Administer and grade tests and assignments of students

Advise Students

Order needed supplies to teach required material

Work with supervisor regarding materials being presented and problems encountered

Provide clinical supervision of client care by students

Make clinical assignments for students based upon students’ knowledge base and abilities

Calculate and report student grades according to college policy

Collaborate with faculty on curriculum updates

Attend faculty meetings and division meetings

Travel to other campuses and off-site locations as needed for teaching or meetings

Travel to preceptor locations to perform student audits and site visits

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Associate Degree; Nationally Registered Paramedic with valid Arkansas Licensure; 2 years related experience and/or training. (One year appointment considered for candidates meeting all qualifications except for Associate Degree, with reappointment contingent upon completion of degree within one year.)

PAY: $38,425

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Customer Call Center Specialist I

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB OVERVIEW:

The Customer Call Center Specialist I performs a full range of customer service oriented telephone, website, intranet, and online banking services via multimedia communication as directed by the Managers of Customer Call Center. Develops meaningful relationships with customers to deliver the best banking experience possible.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Receives and processes incoming calls from customers.

Responds to inquiries and determines the appropriate response or direction for the caller.

Assists in the completion of new account or loan applications.

Issues messages and resolves complaints as necessary.

Performs various operational background duties.

Processes account balance or transfer requests, stop payment orders, changes of address and other customer requests or authorizations.

Reviews reports, prepares correspondence, and participates in special department projects as required.

Ensures that all departmental documents and activities are performed in compliance with applicable laws, regulations, policies and procedures as applicable to this position, including completion of required compliance training.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

SKILLS:

Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence and memorandums.

Ability to read and interpret documents such as procedures manuals, general business correspondence and/or journals, or government regulations.

Ability to write simple-to-business correspondence and routine reports.

Ability to respond, in writing, to customer complaints, regulatory agencies, or members of the business community.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

HS Diploma/GED

One year of customer service or sales experience, preferably in a financial setting, is required.

COMPUTER SKILLS:

MS Word and Excel

OTHER QUALIFICATIONS: (including physical requirements)

Must possess excellent telephone skills, including a professional speaking voice.

Must have good oral and written communication skills.

Must be proficient with a PC.

Must present a friendly, professional image and conduct.

Must maintain punctual and regular attendance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: First-Line Supervisors of Housekeeping and Janitorial Workers

JOB LOCATION: Newport, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Education: High school diploma or GED required. Must be able to sufficiently read and write.

Training and Experience: Ability to understand written and oral instructions. Maintains good physical and emotional well being.

Job requires a great deal of sitting, walking, bending, pushing carts and other equipment, and lifting up to 50 lbs. Job Knowledge: Exhibit ability to set priorities, organize work load, and efficiently utilize supplies and equipment. Previous experience desirable but not required.

Performs indirect patient care by cleaning/disinfecting and maintaining floors in a sanitary, orderly, and attractive fashion free of hazards for the well being of patients, other associates, and self. An understanding and willingness to follow infection control, housekeeping department policies and procedures, and safety guidelines. Remove trash/biohazardous waste, and contaminated soiled linen from all areas of the hospital according to housekeeping policies and procedures. Request cleaning supplies and equipment as needed, maintains equipment – keeping it clean, neat, and in working condition – following suggested manufacturer practices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Construction Laborers

CREDENTIALS NEEDED:

Locally Based in the Paragould, AR area

Dependable, willing attitude, physically fit

Willingness to learn

Start date: 05/01/22

HOW TO APPLY:

Contact Kathy Gorman, Business Manager at 501-255-6688 or 501-225-4306

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II-Concurrent Enrollment

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

This position shall provide administrative support to the Concurrent Enrollment office and will assist the Concurrent Enrollment Coordinator.



JOB DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform general administrative duties to support the department, concurrent instructors, students, and Concurrent Enrollment Coordinator including answering the telephone, making copies, and developing correspondence as needed; serve as point of contact for visitors, students, instructors, and staff via phone, email, and/or in person.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Monitors the concurrent email account and answer incoming phone calls. Responsible for department correspondence, oral and/or written as requested including the concurrent admissions process; process mail in/out; communicate reminders to concurrent instructors, counselors, and students (i.e. deadlines, reports, submission of grades, attendance); assist the department with website content management. Purchasing/budget/inventory: maintain departmental account for ordering supplies and maintaining inventory; obtain approval from the Concurrent Enrollment Coordinator prior to all purchases; prepare items for submission to M&R; enter requisitions and receive materials; reconcile and maintain P-Card; assist with inventory including supporting annual procurement efforts; process requests to advancement for promotional items. Supports Concurrent Enrollment Coordinator in requesting data collection. Receive, process, scan, and index various student enrollment documents including, but not limited to transcripts and test scores. Correspond and communicate directly with applicants to advise them of their eligibility status, need for additional information, provide requested information, or schedule. Maintain physical/digital office filing system. Establishes and maintains various files and records. Composes various electronic and paper documents for concurrent instructors, counselors, and students. Makes travel arrangements for school visits. Supports concurrent instructors in various ways (ex. grades and attendance). General office responsibilities including copying and servicing office equipment. Organize, coordinate, plan, and conduct department events by securing space, equipment, food, invitations, and announcements. Assist department in coordinating events and functions in conjunction with partnered high schools. Support concurrent instructors in obtaining access to CNS, Canvas, Outlook, etc. and on-boarding such as ID card and any required training. Assist in the preparation, collection, and submission of instructor syllabi and maintains digital copies of course syllabi; manage classroom room schedules.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc., plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $23,880

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: SFI of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: Welder – Day & Night shifts available

JOB TITLE: Robotic Welder – Night shifts available

JOB TITLE: Material Handler – Day shifts available

JOB TITLE: Maintenance – Night shifts available & experience necessary

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Day Shift Monday – Thursday – 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday overtime expected currently

Night Shift Monday – Thursday – 4:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday & Saturday overtime expected currently

After 60 days of employment, we offer 401k, Health, Dental, Vision, life insurance, attendance bonus, referral bonus.

HOW TO APPLY:

Apply in person at 670 Equity Avenue, Conway, AR 72032

EMPLOYER: Saint Mark Baptist Church

JOB TITLE: Part-time Custodian

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The qualification for this position requires individual to be a self-starter, self-motivated and give attention to detail. 2+ years’ experience in custodian/housekeeping is preferred. A flexible scheduled is desired. A complete job description and application may be obtained at the receptionist desk (Atrium).

HOW TO APPLY:

For more information about this position, contact the church at 501-663-3955.

EMPLOYER: Saint Mark Baptist Church

JOB TITLE: Part-time Youth Worship Leader

JOB DESCRIPTION:

PRINCIPLE FUNCTION: The Part-Time Youth Worship Leader is responsible for leading worship for the Middle & High School Student Ministry each Sunday (3rd & 5th Sundays excluded). The Youth Worship Leader will also be responsible for providing leadership to all musicians and volunteers within the Youth Department.

HOW TO APPLY:

For more information about this position, contact the church at 501-663-3955.

EMPLOYER: Saint Mark Baptist Church

JOB TITLE: Part-time Administrative Assistant

We are now hiring for the position of Administrative Assistant (Part-time)

PRINICIPLE FUNCTION:

Provide administrative support to the Online Campus and ministry leaders as needed. Serve as the initial contact and source of information for the membership and the public regarding ministry services and events. Apply and utilize church software program for completion of ministry assignments (reports, data entry, information, communications, etc.). Provide back-up support for other staff positions (receptionist, etc.) as needed. Make telephone calls as requested and assist in scheduling appointments, meetings and events. Provide administrative support (i.e. maintaining master files of recipients, serve as central point for communications, complete comprehensive request forms for assistance, check requests, etc.) Assist and coordinate Ministry volunteers

HOW TO APPLY:

For more information about this position, contact the church at 501-663-3955.

EMPLOYER: Tendaji CDC

JOB TITLE: Reclaiming Scholars Behavior Specialists

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Reclaiming Scholars Behavior Specialists are responsible for providing character building and behavior modification lessons, counseling sessions, site visits for students and administrators, and data collection. This is a 10-month contractual position. The ideal candidate will be knowledgeable in social and behavioral modification techniques. A recent graduate in the field of behavioral sciences and education would be a great fit for this position.

Looking for ambitious, proactive, innovative professionals to join our team of Behavioral Specialists

Availability 8-2:30, M-F

Experience working with youth ages 12 – 18

Education: Bachelor’s degree with a primary focus in the field of Behavioral Science

HOW TO APPLY:

Resumes accepted until position is filled. For more information, contact: Tendaji CDC (501) 663-0290 – Seeking Contractual Services

EMPLOYER: Tendaji CDC

JOB TITLE: Part-Time Bus Driver

PAY RATE: $20.00/hr.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Bus Driver is responsible for transporting students to the After-School program from designated schools; must provide and maintain safe and efficient transportation of students.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must possess a CDL. High school diploma/GED and a minimum of twenty-one (21) years of age. A background check is required. Must pass drug/alcohol test.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILTIES:

Your duties will include, but not be limited to the following:

Pick up and drop off passengers at designated locations.

Follow a specific timetable while on duty.

Transport authorized students from designated school to the After School Program 2-4p.m.

Observe and obey all traffic laws and safety regulations for the van/school bus.

Ensures van/bus cleanliness; notify proper authority of mechanical failure or lateness.

Maintain discipline of students and other related duties as assigned.

HOW TO APPLY:

Resumes accepted until position is filled. For more information, contact: Tendaji CDC (501) 663-0290 – Seeking Contractual Services

EMPLOYER: Tendaji CDC

JOB TITLE: Part-Time Van Driver

PAY RATE: $20.00/hr.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Van Driver is responsible for transporting students to the After-School program from designated schools; must provide and maintain safe and efficient transportation of students.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma/GED and a minimum of twenty-one (21) years of age; hold a passenger “P” endorsement or valid commercial driver’s license; 15-passenger van experience. A background check is required. Must pass drug/alcohol test.

HOW TO APPLY:

Resumes accepted until position is filled. For more information, contact: Tendaji CDC (501) 663-0290 – Seeking Contractual Services

EMPLOYER: Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc.

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB TITLE: Forklift Mechanic – Industrial



POSITION SUMMARY:



The Forklift Mechanic is responsible for maintaining all forklifts in working order while maintaining environmental and safety compliance at all times.



ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS / DUTIES:

Ensure all environmental and safety procedures are followed and report all unsafe or non-compliant.

Keep Preventative Maintenance on forklifts up to date and documented.

Perform maintenance on forklift when issues arise include engine and hydraulic components.

Keep shop clean and orderly and in compliance with environmental and safety regulations.

Keep an inventory of common parts that need replacing in order to return forklifts to service soonest.

Attend all training sessions and safety meetings.

Other duties as directed.

QUALIFICATIONS

High School Graduate or General Education Degree (GED) required.

Experience in mechanical and electrical maintenance preferred.

Diesel forklift mechanic preferred

Ability to perform work accurately and thoroughly.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Ability to use thinking and reasoning to solve problems.

Ability to communicate effectively with others.

Ability to work effectively with people regardless of their age, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, or job type.

Ability to demonstrate behaviors conforming to Hoover’s set of values and accepted standards.

HOW TO APPLY:

In person @ 2901 Dixie Wood drive PB, AR 71062 or email resume to cthompson@frtw.com

EMPLOYER: ASAP Personnel Services

JOB TITLE: Staffing Coordinator

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Join the ASAP Personnel Team! ASAP is a locally owned business with offices in Arkansas and Texas. We are looking for an enthusiastic Staffing Coordinator to undertake a variety of task such as recruitment, orientation and placement of employees

A Staffing Coordinator must be an excellent communicator, able to foster relationships with both employees and external vendors. Must be capable of answering calls for customers and handling in a professional manner.

Monday – Friday 7:30am – 4:30pm , medical, dental, vision , vacation. pay doe

HOW TO APPLY: