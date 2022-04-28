EVENT: The Hannah Project presents a Community Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION:

Wrightsville Gymnasium

13024 Highway 365 S.

Little Rock, AR 72206

For more information, contact Merlene Smith, Event Coordinator at 501-837-9382 or suzyqdesigns70@yahoo.com

EVENT: Pulaski County Special School District Career Fair

DATE & TIME: Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION:

Maumelle High School

100 Victory Lane

Maumelle, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The Pulaski County Special School District is looking for highly skilled and passionate personnel to serve in the 26 schools within our District. The Human Resources Department will host a career fair for those interested in pursuing a career with the District.

The District is hiring for a number of different positions, including enthusiastic classroom teachers, substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, nurses, transportation, clerical, food service, and security staff. We are hiring for all positions and invite interested employees to come and connect with our schools.

EVENT: Arkansas Children’s Hospital Hiring Open House

DATE & TIME: May 3 & May 5 from 5 to 9 p.m.

LOCATION: Arkansas Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Way, Little Rock, AR at the main entrance. Parking is available in adjacent lots.

POSITIONS: Nurses & patient care techs

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) is recruiting nurses and other clinical roles to join its team of mission-driven champions by hosting a hiring open house. ACH is hiring RNs, LPNs and patient care techs for several departments with incentives available on some positions. Candidates for other positions are also welcome to attend. The hiring event will include information on job openings, tours of the hospital and giveaways.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT ACH AND TO SEE OPEN POSITIONS.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Coordinator of Workforce Training

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Under the direction of the Director of Workforce and Community Development, the Coordinator of Workforce Training will be responsible for the coordination and implementation of workforce development programs and assist with community outreach programs and projects.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Collaborates with area industry leaders and employers to stay abreast of latest workforce development and credentialing needs. Serve as an active member and/or leader of project teams and groups as it relates to workforce and community education. Assists in marketing of workforce development programs and services. Works collaboratively in the development and implementation of strategic initiatives in meeting goals as established by the department. Represents ASU-Beebe and its campuses in community events, meetings, and workshops. May design, schedule and provide management oversight for non-credit courses, seminars, and workshops. Ability to understand advancing technology, embrace technological change and help position the college to meet emerging challenges and opportunities as needed. Responsible for the successful onboarding of part-time faculty including posting of open positions and completing HR related activities that includes paperwork, hiring, evaluations and training. Understands the college’s ERP system, various data storage and reporting systems to work cross-functionally within the institution. This position will develop and schedule classes, maintain student records and reporting information as required by ASUB campuses and the Arkansas Department of Higher Education regarding non-credit instruction. The Coordinator of Workforce Training will work collaboratively with academic leadership to facilitate the necessary training, transition to credit bearing courses, and aid in the advancement of workforce education. Assists the college in seeking external funding opportunities and writing grants to deliver non-credit and community education courses. Maintains detailed records to successfully administer state and federal grants.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree and at least 6 months’ work experience.

PAY: $38,000

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Mathematics

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Arkansas State University-Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, promotion eligible, Instructor of Mathematics to begin August 2022. The successful candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline and teach developmental Mathematics, Quantitative Literacy, and Algebra. Online instruction via the Canvas LMS platform will be required. Some Saturday or evening classes may be required. The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintain a 5/5 Fall & Spring course load. Teach face to face, Hybrid, Zoom, Site to Site, and Online course offerings as needed. Teach at satellite locations. Develop and Deliver online Mathematics courses. Maintain an active roster of advisees across many Math & Science disciplines. Assist with curriculum development and review. Participate in program assessment. Engage in student recruitment and retention initiatives. Institutional committee service.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master’s degree in Mathematics, Math Education or closely related field or Master’s degree and 18 graduate semester hours in Mathematics, Math Education. Persons with an additional 18 graduate hours in a math & science discipline are encouraged to apply. One to three years teaching experience.

PAY: $38,425 Master’s/$48,125 Doctorate

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.