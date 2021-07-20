Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in law enforcement, clerical, electrical, education, more

Editor’s Note: Additional jobs and hiring events will be added to this article throughout the week.

EVENT: 2021 Morrilton Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: UACCM Workforce Training Center in Morrilton, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

This job fair will include over 300+ job vacancies from various industries in the central Arkansas region. Employers who will be in attendance include, but are not limited to:

ASAP Personnel Services Bitec, Inc St. Vincent Morrilton Hospital Crow Group Green Bay Packaging Morrilton Medical Clinic Petit Jean State Park Regions Bank Rockline Industries SEMCO LLC UACCM

This will be an excellent opportunity for attendees to meet with employers and gain a better understanding of the many employment opportunities available in the area. Furthermore, by engaging with employers in person, attendees will be able to make a lasting impression on them. Attendees are urged to dress professionally, bring resumes, and be prepared for an informal interview.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO CONFIRM YOUR ATTENDANCE.

EVENT: The Watershed Inc. Job Fair

DATE & TIME: July 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATION: 3701 Springer Blvd., Little Rock, AR 72206

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Come and meet great employers from a wide variety of occupations that are looking for you. Transportation, factory, hospitality, restaurant, construction, health care are just a few of the companies that will be here for you.

MUST WEAR YOUR MASK.

Please bring two forms of identification, including one picture ID. Suggested forms of ID are a valid driver’s license and a social security card. Bring your resume.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Fred Hokes – 501-378-0176

EVENT: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Recruiting Event

DATE & TIME: Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Little Rock Marriot, 3 Statehouse Plaza in Little Rock

JOB OPENINGS: Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at the Clinton National Airport (LIT)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Receive information about full and part-time TSO positions

Complete multiple steps of the hiring process.

Participants will be able to complete all or part of the processes which will significantly reduce the time required to be hired with the TSA.

As part of the presentation sessions during the event, TSA will provide an overview of working for the federal government and discuss benefits, which include paid leave, various health care plans, 401k coverage and more.

TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 for eligible new hires – $500 after onboarding and an additional $500 after one year of service, with service agreement. This initiative applies to TSO new hires that onboard through September 30, 2021.

Apply online in advance for quicker processing and please note that a resume and previous work experience are not required for your USAJOBS.gov profile or the TSA application. Please bring your smartphone and/or passwords to access your email and USAJOBS account. Candidates are also required to have two valid forms of state or federal identification. TSA seeks those who want to take the initial step into a rewarding federal career and support TSA’s critical mission of protecting our nation’s transportation systems. For more information on the TSO position and to register in advance for this event, visit https://www.careers.com/transportation-security-administration/little-rock-tsa-recruiting-events

EMPLOYER: Raytheon Technologies

JOB TITLE: Security Guards

JOB LOCATION: Camden, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Security – Special Access Program (SAP) Security personnel interface with customers and the government on security requirements for proprietary programs as well as providing guidance and support to employees working on such activities, helping them stay abreast of changes and updates in requirements.

The Sr. Security Analyst will perform a wide variety of tasks as part of the Special Programs Security team. Duties include but are not limited to: assisting in the development, administration and maintenance the assigned program’s security policies and procedures in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment to ensure compliance with the National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual (NISPOM), Department of Defense Manual (DoDM) 5205.07 series, and Joint SAP Implementation Guide (JSIG).

U.S. Citizenship status is required as this position needs an active U.S. Security Clearance as of day one of employment.

RESPONSIBILITIES TO ANTICIPATE:

Administering the security procedures (NISPOM, DoDM 5205.07 series, Intelligence Community Directive (ICD) 705, and JSIG), as they relate to operating in a classified environment for: personnel processing, media control, marking and control of documents / materials, security education, visitor control, destruction of classified.

Develop, prepare, and implement local Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), Operations Security (OPSEC) Plans, and proprietary test plans utilizing risk management principles.

Implement a media control program in accordance with JSIG requirements.

Provide security oversight and management to subcontractors and subordinate business units via the DD Form 254 or other contractual methods.

Maintain a secure facility in accordance with (IAW) ICD 705.

Oversee the specialized procedures for the transmission of classified and/or proprietary material/information.

Maintain a visitor control program.

Conduct and/or participate in internal reviews and/or Government inspections.

Investigate security infractions/violations and prepare reports specifying the potential for loss or compromise and the associated risk to the program(s).

Collaborate and assist the ISSO / ISSM on implementation of JSIG requirements.

This position may involve travel on company business

QUALIFICATIONS YOU MUST HAVE:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Management, Security and/or Risk Management, Government Policy, Information Management, Criminal Justice, or other related field of study or additional 2 years of Security experience may be substituted for each 1 year of college

2 years prior relevant security experience (10 years without a Bachelor’s degree)

ACTIVE IN-SCOPE SECRET SECURITY CLEARANCE:

Experience with any of the following: NISPOM, DoDM 5205.07 series, and/or ICD 705.

U.S. citizenship is required.

A valid driver’s license is needed as this position may involve escorting individuals across business locations

QUALIFICATIONS WE VALUE:

Master’s degree major in Business Management, Security and/or Risk Management, Government Policy, Information Management, Criminal Justice, or other related field of study

Possess a final TS security clearance with an investigation not older than 6 years on the first day of employment.

At least 6 years of National Security experience preferred

Related training with Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE) including, Security Fundamentals Professional Certification (SFPC)

CLEARANCE INFORMATION:

This position requires a security clearance. Non-US citizens may not be eligible to obtain a security clearance. The Defense Industrial Security Clearance Office (DISCO), an agency of the Department of Defense, handles and adjudicates the security clearance process. More information about Security Clearances can be found on the US Department of State government website here: https://www.state.gov/m/ds/clearances/c10978.htm

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EVENT: The State of Arkansas

JOB TITLE: ADC/DCC Corporal

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $34,349.24

SUMMARY:

The Arkansas Department of Correction/Department of Community Correction (ADC/DCC) Corporal is responsible for maintaining security and directing the activities of inmates/residents during an assigned shift or observing the behavior of inmates/residents and documenting records as required. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Provides job training, monitors the work activities of inmates/residents by guarding them while they are on work-release, maintaining inventory of all keys, tools, and equipment, and keeping a firm count of inmates/residents at all times. Conducts daily searches of contraband both inside and outside the facility. Manages specific programs, such as inmate/resident property, inmate/resident discipline and job training. Performs security checks of buildings and grounds. Searches inmates/residents and their living quarters. Prepares and maintains written reports concerning incidences of inmate/residents disturbances and/or injuries and disciplinary actions. Attends various meetings, including briefings to discuss incidents and problems, security issues, and inspections during shifts. Escorts and transports inmates/residents to work assignments, other unit areas, or court hearings. Performs other duties as assigned.

DIMENSIONS:

Frequent shift work, exposure to danger, and emergency on-call duty may be required.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of correctional department policies and procedures. Ability to assign and coordinate work activities. Ability to supervise inmates/residents performing work tasks. Ability to write reports, read, and understand rules and regulations. Ability to conduct investigations. Ability to read and interpret safety rules, operating/maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to perform security inspection of buildings and grounds.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; plus one year of experience in correctional security or law enforcement. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

LICENSES:

Must possess a valid Arkansas driver’s license.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

JOB TITLE: Front Desk Coordinator II

OVERVIEW:

The Front Desk Coordinator II [Access Coordinator II] works under supervision to function as a patient resource for all scheduling and billing questions and to facilitate comprehensive patient data collections, timely and accurate billing, prompt collections of payment for services rendered, facilitates scheduling coordination and conflicts. This position must be able to perform all duties of the Access Coordinator I level and performs other duties to support the patient care activities as needed.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a unique combination of education, research, and clinical programs that encourages and supports teamwork and diversity. We champion being a collaborative health care organization, focused on improving the health, health care, and well-being of Arkansans.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Schedules, reschedules, and coordinates appointments

Conducts pre-registration as needed

Inputs and/or updates accurate patient information.

Processes walk-ins, creates new patient charts, and accesses systems for orders as appropriate.

Conducts insurance verification and benefit explanation by running eligibility on patients, requesting outside records, and gathering outside medical records from referrals and files patient charts as needed.

Performs inventory; orders and stock supplies; cleans and maintains equipment.

Picks-up and delivers mail to mailroom and ensures the waiting room is clean and stocked with educational information and coffee.

Collects and posts payments and issues receipts.

Performs ABN completion, schedules surgeries and/or tests.

Issues school/work excuses, sends out no show letters, and takes patient photos.

Responsible for blocking schedules as appropriate, canceling and rescheduling appointments as requested.

Assists with hospital admissions and surgery scheduling.

Must be able to perform all duties of the Access Coordinator I and be able to support patient care activities as needed.

May perform other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum Qualifications:

High School Diploma/GED plus two (2) years of customer service or health care experience

Basic proficiency with computers (MS Office preferred)

Telephone etiquette skills and general knowledge of office machines including printers and scanners required

Competent in Medical Terminology within three (3) months of hire

Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge in basic medical terminology

Registration experience

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: L’Oreal

JOB TITLE: Electronic Technicians

QUALIFICATIONS:

AS degree in Electronics Technology or related field; will accept candidates without AS degree who have 10 years of programming experience with PLC’s and/or robotics;

Minimum of two years industrial experience is required

Candidates with experience programming and maintaining robots from different manufacturers. (i.e. ABB, FANUC, KUKA, ADEPT, DENSO, MITSUBISHI, STAUBLI, etc).

STARTING PAY: $25 per hour

HOW TO APPLY:

Apply on the L’Oreal Wesbite.

Apply on Indeed. Search “L’Oreal USA” Location: “North Little Rock, AR”.

EMPLOYER: Pulaski County Special School District

JOB TITLE: Special Education Teachers

QUALIFICATIONS:

Valid Arkansas Educator License in special education or Educator License with eligibility for an Additional Licensure Plan (ALP) with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The Pulaski County Special School District (PCSSD) is currently seeking special education teachers. If you or someone you know is interested in applying for a position with PCSSD, please visit our District website at www.pcssd.org to view a list of current open positions. If you have any questions please contact Darrick Williams, Director of Human Resources at 501-234-2032 or dwilliams5660@pcssd.org.