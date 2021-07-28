Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in production, more

EMPLOYER: OK Foods

JOB TITLE: Production Worker

PAY RATE: $13.50 per hour plus $1 shift differential

SUMMARY:

Performs various, unskilled production labor duties at any/all Foods locations as assigned by Supervisor by performing the following duties.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Marinates product by performing the following duties.

Uses a hand or power jack to bring product to marination from the cooler.

Takes out trash and dirty totes and lids.

Works at assigned work station or other work stations with equivalent job requirements as production needs require and as assigned by supervisor.

Fills in for other production employees with lesser or equivalent job requirements due to absences, vacations, production needs, etc.

QUALIFICATIONS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Pactiv

JOB TITLE: Production Workers

JOB DUTIES:

Employees must learn multiple positions while supporting the production operation.

Employees must work in temperature extremes in summer and winter months.

Employees must work in and around automated manufacturing equipment with moving forklifts, cranes and floor conveyors.

Employees must clean work areas using brooms, shovels, rakes and various hand tools.

Employees must be proficient at use of a tape measure.

Employees must strictly adhere to attendance policy.

Employees must inspect all work products before it they leave the department.

Employees must perform all assigned task as directed.

Understand and comply with all safety rules, regulations and policies.

Most promotions based upon seniority.

Employees must wear various types of personal protective equipment (safety glasses, side shields, hearing protection, aprons, harnesses, steel toed shoes, gloves, reflective vest, etc.)

Employees must be able to visually inspect paper and manually handle heavy paper and paper products.

Employees must be able to stand and or walk for 8 to 16 hours & lift up to 50 pounds.

Employees must be able to walk on uneven surfaces, stand, climb stairs and ladders, kneel, twist, push and pull with a full range of body mechanics.

Employees are required to frequently reach at or below shoulder height and reach above shoulder height.

Employees must work at a rapid and safe continuous pace.

Employees must be able to work with other crew members and may be required to occasionally work independently with minimum supervision.

Employees will be scheduled to work a rotating eight (8) hour shift. There will be overtime and weekend work. There will be shifts that will be eight (8) to sixteen (16) hours. This is a continuous operation with work on all holidays.

Employee must be able to clearly communicate verbally and in writing.

All employees are required to operate a computer using various safety and production related programs.

Employees must be able to climb tall vessels and work on elevated work areas

Applicants must have completed Arkansas Work Keys:

Applicants must have a Silver (4) or greater in Applied Mathematics, Locating Information and Reading for Information.

Contact your local workforce office to schedule testing.

Scores must be on your resume or uploaded with your application.

Experience: Must have 24 months or more of industrial, factory or manufacturing experience.

Education: High school graduate or General Education Diploma

Working rotating shifts and overtime when needed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Central Flying Service

JOB TITLE: Avionics Technicians

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Language Skills:

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence. Ability to speak effectively to the customers or employees of organization

Mathematical Skills:

Ability to calculate figures and amounts and to apply concepts of basic math and algebra

Reasoning Ability:

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists. Ability to interpret and follow a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Physical:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions and expectations.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feel; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl; and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to sit. The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 80 pounds. These are the requirements with or without a reasonable accommodation.

A typical workweek consists of 8 hours per day, 40 hours per week, with some overtime required.

HOW TO APPLY:

Central Flying Service

1501 Bond Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202, United States

EVENT: Arkansas Children’s Radiology Virtual Career Fair

DATE & TIME: Thursday, July 29 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

POSITIONS AVALIABLE: X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT, MRI, Interventional Radiology, Radiology RNs

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

RSVP to rodgersel@archildrens.org or click on the Zoom link the day of the event.