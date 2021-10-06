Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in social work, production, administration and more

JOB TITLE: Family Service Workers

LOCATION: This position is being considered for vacancies in Jefferson and Pulaski County.

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $36,155

POSTION SUMMARY:

The Family Service Worker is responsible for providing protective foster care and supportive services for abused or neglected children. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

FUNCTIONS:

Investigates suspected child abuse and neglect complaints by making on-site visits, securing background information, and interviewing parties involved. Discusses investigative findings and observations with supervisor and recommends the opening of protective services, foster care, or supportive services cases. Intervenes in crisis situations, removes the child from the home if the situation is life threatening, and arranges for temporary placement in foster homes, group homes, or treatment facilities. Develops a case plan to establish goals, objectives, tasks and time frames for all parties involved in case. Provides counseling and guidance to clients in defining their needs, interests, and courses of action and refers clients to other professionals, agencies, services, or community resources appropriate to clients’ problems. Recruits and trains families, conducts home studies and family assessments to determine appropriate child placements, and visits clients and/or foster parents on a regular basis to monitor progress toward case objectives. Documents all case work activities and developments and prepares court reports for custody hearings and presents testimony when necessary. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of the principles and practices of counseling, social work, and case management. Knowledge of the principles, techniques, and methods of investigating . Ability to evaluate family problems and develop a plan of action for improving relationships. Ability to interview and obtain information. Ability to prepare, present, and review oral and written technical and confidential information and reports.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in social work, sociology, psychology, or a related field; plus successful completion of a six month training class within agency core training period. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Family Service Worker Supervisor

ANTICIPATED STARTING SLARY: $45,010

JOB SUMMARY:

The Family Service Worker Supervisor is responsible for overseeing and providing protective foster care and supportive services for abused or neglected children. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy

FUNCTIONS:

Supervises a subordinate support staff by communicating prioritization of activities and project deadlines, reviewing and monitoring the work performed, interpreting policies, procedures, or precedents and providing supervisory or management staff with project updates on a regular and recurring basis to ensure adherence to project goals and timeframes. Reviews and monitors case records and reports to ensure quality service delivery and compliance with state and federal laws and agency policy. Reviews and discusses information obtained by workers investigating suspected child abuse and neglect complaints to determine if allegations can be substantiated. Coordinates services with other agencies when assisting multi-problem clients. Presents informational programs on agency activities and services to local civic organizations and schools. Provides direct casework services for protective, foster care and supportive services cases and conducts home studies and investigations of suspected child abuse and neglect. Recruits, trains and provides support to foster parents. Prepares court reports for custody hearings and presents testimony when necessary. Attends or conducts staff meetings to develop and monitor case plans. Develops budgets requests for program activities and submits for approval and reviews and approves expenditures. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Knowledge of supervisory practices and procedures. Knowledge of the principles and practices of counseling, social work and case management. Knowledge of state and federal laws, rules, guidelines, and agency policies and programs governing foster care and protective services. Knowledge of the principles, techniques, and methods of investigation. Knowledge of human service resources. Ability to plan, organize, and direct the work of others. Ability to provide technical assistance in specialized program area. Ability to perform case and situation analysis and develop plans for remedial action. Ability to interview and obtain information. Ability to prepare, present, and review oral and written technical and confidential information and reports.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in social work, sociology, psychology, or a related field; plus four years of experience in child welfare or human services. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EVENT: Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center Hiring Fair

DATE & TIME: Tuesday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION: YMCA in Warren, AR

POSITIONS:

CNAs

Residential Operations Managers

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

No CNA experience is needed. Free certification and testing will be provided.

EVENT: Conway Human Development Center Hiring Fair

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION:

CDHC Visitation Complex

150 E. Siebenmorgen Rd.

Conway, AR 72032

POSITIONS:

LPNs

CNAs

Food Prep Techs

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

No CNA experience is needed. Free certification and testing will be provided.

JOB TITLE: Assembler

LOCATION: Camden, AR

DESCRIPTION: Performs a variety of tasks ranging from repetitive to non-repetitive production assembly operations on electronic and/or mechanical assemblies and subassemblies such as modules, boards, panels, drawers, frames, and cables. Works from diagrams and drawings, makes initial layouts, and uses a variety of hand and/or power tools including calibrated torqueing tools. Must also install safety wire and threaded fasteners including nuts, bolts, threaded caps, covers, and rivets. The Operator may also apply sealer, primer, and paint as required for the process. May conduct quality inspections on processing line in accordance with quality specifications to ensure defect free workmanship.

Detail-oriented. Familiarity with operation of depth mic, digital multi-meter, profilometer, tensile test gage and automated measuring equipment.

This full time position is eligible for ApprenticeshipLMCO

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

High School Diploma or GED Equivalent.

Successful completion of the Career Readiness Certificate (CRC) with a status of Silver level or higher.

Must be able to use hand tools (i.e. torque wrench, drills and inspection tools).

Ability to properly read a variety of measuring devices including rulers, tape measures, and scales.

This facility requires special access and therefore all candidates must be a US Citizen.

DESIRED SKILLS:

Production experience in a manufacturing environment and/or equivalent education or certification. Specialized training in specific aspects of job functions and/or demonstrated ability to perform assigned tasks. Knowledge of basic computer skills and Microsoft Office programs. Ability to obtain a secret security clearance, therefore all candidates must be a US Citizen. Completed Arkansas future fit program.

OTHER IMPORTANT INFORMATION YOU SHOULD KNOW:

Expression of Interest: By applying to this job, you are expressing interest in this position and could be considered for other career opportunities where similar skills and requirements have been identified as a match. Should this match be identified you may be contacted for this and future openings.

Ability to Work Remotely: Onsite Full-time: The work associated with this position will be performed onsite at a designated Lockheed Martin facility.

Work Schedules: Lockheed Martin supports a variety of alternate work schedules that provide additional flexibility to our employees. Schedules range from standard 40 hours over a five day work week while others may be condensed. These condensed schedules provide employees with additional time away from the office and are in addition to our Paid Time off benefits.

Schedule for this Position: 4×10 hour day, 3 days off per week

Clearance Level: None

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Solar Crew Leader

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

A Solar Crew Leader will be responsible for overseeing and ensuring the completion of Solar projects and crews assigned to them and assisting the Field Superintendent. This will be accomplished through effectively and efficiently managing all company assets and employees to which he or she is assigned.

TYPICAL DUTIES:

Manage the overall operations of assigned projects and Optimize production.

Assess, schedule, and counsel employees on assigned projects. Set clear job expectations for members of your team.

Adhere to and enforce all company safety policies and procedures and OSHA/Safety mandated requirements.

Allocate proper resources to ensure job assignment/work order is completed to standard.

Deliver exceptional customer service to each client.

Conduct quality control checks for Solar or lighting projects.

Provide support for all troubleshooting needs in the field.

Update director on status of all projects.

Maintain warehouse inventory pertaining to assigned projects.

Other responsibilities as required.

Attend team meetings as required.

Safety Sensitive position.

Other responsibilities as necessary.

Be willing to do light travel and work extended hours as required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High School Diploma/GED or technical degree preferred

Electrical License in Arkansas must be maintained.

5 to 7 years of prior management experience.

Strong verbal and written communication skills. Proficient in Microsoft Office.

Experience with installing Solar or general construction jobs, retrofitting, and removing lighting fixtures/systems, and with electrical panels, transformers, switches, and dimming controls.

Commercial lighting and electrical management.

OSHA 10 certification.

Must have ability to multitask and manage multiple projects at one time.

Must be self-motivated and well-disciplined and maintain a professional appearance.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Ability to lift a minimum of 50 lbs.

Work and maneuver in restricted/challenging spacing.

Manual dexterity.

Hand eye coordination.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Outdoors, indoors, job trailer, or job site.

WE ARE PROUD TO OFFER YOU:

Medical, Dental and Vision Care

401(k) Retirement Savings Plan with Company Matching Contributions

Long-Term Disability Insurance

Company-Paid Life Insurance

Supplemental Voluntary Life and Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance

Dependent Voluntary Life Insurance

Accident Recovery

Flexible Spending Accounts

Paid Holidays and Vacation

Direct Deposit

Wellness Program with Incentives

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II – Career/Technical Education

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

ASU-Beebe is seeking an Administrative Specialist II for Career/Technical Education. The primary purpose of this position is to assist the Dean of Career Education.



JOB DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform general administrative duties to support division, faculty, and dean including answering telephone, making copies for dean, and developing correspondence as needed; Serve as point of contact for visitors, students, faculty, staff via phone, email, and/or in person.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for department correspondence, oral and/or written as requested; process mail in/out; communicate reminders of reports and deadlines to faculty (i.e. submission of grades, attendance); assist in division website content management. Support division in obtaining access to CNS, Canvas, Outlook, etc.., and onboarding such as phone, computer, business cards, ID card, and any required training. Assist in the preparation, collection, and submission of faculty syllabi and ensure posting of office hours; maintain digital copies of course syllabi; manage classroom room schedules. Purchasing/budget/inventory: Maintain departmental accounts for ordering supplies and maintaining inventory; obtain dean approval prior to all purchases; prepare items for submission to M & R; enter requisitions and receive materials; assist lead instructors and program coordinators on textbook orders; maintain copier usage records, supplies, and service; reconcile and maintain P-card; assist with inventory including supporting annual procurement efforts; assist faculty in locating resources; process faculty/staff requests to advancement for promotional items. Process pay authorizations and overloads for faculty; review and process student worker authorizations to HR and timesheets for submission to payroll. Supervise student workers as needed. Provide guidance to dean and faculty in making travel arrangements, preparing TR-1’s, and submission for payment. Support dean in data collection. Submit trouble tickets for IT and Maintenance as requested. Submit service orders and key requests to the Physical Plant as needed. Receive communications for faculty absences, track and communicate to the dean for classroom coverage/notification to students, coordinate with dean to ensure proper recording of absences in the leave system. Maintain division calendars, conference rooms (if applicable), and dean appointments. Organize, coordinate, plan, and conduct division events by securing space, equipment, food, invitations, and announcements. Assist division in coordinating events and functions in conjunction with other campus groups such as student services or institutional advancement. Attend required and requested training sessions as needed. Support advising/scheduling: Direct students to appropriate faculty advisors, support advising initiatives, facilitate SOAR sessions and ensure adequate faculty advisors for student demand, utilize CNS to support advisor, Program Coordinator, and dean requests for overrides, course edits, etc. and to answer student questions as needed. Maintain physical/digital office filing system.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc., plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $23,880

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II – Admissions

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

ASU-Beebe is seeking an Administrative Specialist II for the Admissions Office at Searcy. This position is responsible for assisting prospective students in admissions and enrollment.



During peak times, some light travel between campuses may be required to assist with admission processes.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Serve as first point of contact for walk-in traffic and direct students to the appropriate staff or department. Answer incoming calls and emails to the Admissions Office and respond or route inquiries to appropriate staff or department. Answer prospective student questions regarding the admissions process. Receive, review, and evaluate applications for admission to the college from new students, former students, transfer students, and international students, and review duplicate records. Receive, process, scan and index incoming student documents including, but not limited to transcripts, test scores, and immunization records. Verify and update manual and computerized applicant files as requested admission information is received by mail or electronically. Correspond and communicate directly with applicants to advise them of their eligibility status, remedial action necessary to qualify for admission, need for additional information, or to provide requested information. Confer with students concerning admission procedures, fees, academic advisors, and degree requirements, and direct prospective students to other college staff members for additional information. Assist with campus tours and other on-campus recruitment events when needed. Assist with orientation and registration of students and participate to Open Registration events. Serve on assigned institutional committees. Participate in training and/or workshops to enhance/improve job performance for professional development as needed. Performs other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc., plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $23,880

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.