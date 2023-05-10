EVENT: Central Arkansas Human Resource Association Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Conway Expo Center

EMPLOYERS ATTENDING:

AFMC

Amazon

BelFlex

Carelink

Conway Corp

David’s Burgers

First Arkansas Bank and Trust

Gainwell Technologies

Verida

Manpower

Fastest Labs of LIttle Rock

TEC Staffing Services

ARORA

Conway Human Development Center

City of LIttle Rock

Cintas

CAPCA

Independent Living Services

Arkansas State University of Beebe

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Medical Professions/PCT

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time Instructor of Medical Professions to begin August 2023. This is a 10-month grant funded provisional position.



The successful candidate will possess thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in the teaching of secondary and post-secondary students. Courses taught include Foundations of Medical Professions, Medical Terminology, Anatomy and Physiology and Personal Care Technician.



The individual hired will:

Provide instruction on introductory medical careers.

Provide instruction on curriculum for Personal Care Technician

Supervise clinical and lab activities.

Take daily attendance of students and record attendance.

Record grades and ability to assess student performance.

Cultivate relationships with area medical facilities to enhance clinical opportunities.

Establish relationships with the advisory committee membership to achieve department and college goals.

Achieve program recruitment goals to ensure a minimum annual program enrollment of at least 40 students.

Work closely with the Regional Career Center Director and Dean of Career Education to achieve recruitment and program goals.

Assist with fundraising and grant writing for the medical professions program.

Ability to create lesson plans and program level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as follow written curriculum.

Ability to work with students having a wide range of abilities and skills levels.

Use college technology such as CANVAS, Campus Management, and Office 365 adequately and appropriately.

Maintain a safe learning environment in the lab area.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

The candidate must hold an LPN license and have 4 or more years of experience working in a nursing or medical profession atmosphere. The selected candidate must be able to pass a local and federal background check per ADE policy.

PAY: $42,694

LOCATION: Heber Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Medical Professions (Lonoke Campus)

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Successful Candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in the teaching of secondary high school students seeking to work in the medical field. The courses being taught in this position are, Foundations of Health Care, Medical Terminology, Anatomy and Physiology, and First Aid and Safety.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide instruction on introductory medical careers. Supervise lab activities. Take daily attendance of students and record attendance. Record grades and have the ability to assess student performance. Cultivate relationships with area medical facilities to enhance opportunities for attending students. Establish an advisory committee to help improve the program. Recruit from area high schools to maintain program numbers. Work with the Regional Career Center Director and the Dean of CTE to improve program goals. Assist in fundraising and grant writing for the medical professions program. Ability to create lesson plans and program-level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as following written curriculum. Ability to work with students having a wide range of abilities and skill levels. Use of college technology such as CANVAS, Campus Management, and Office 365 adequately and appropriately. Maintain a safe learning environment in the classroom and lab areas. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned. The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc., plus 4 years related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience. Certification in the medical profession area.

PAY: $42,694

LOCATION: Lonoke Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Medical Professions (Searcy Campus)

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Successful Candidate will possess a thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in the teaching of secondary high school students seeking to work in the medical field. The courses being taught in this position are, Foundations of Health Care, Medical Terminology, Anatomy and Physiology, and First Aid and Safety.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide instruction on introductory medical careers. Supervise lab activities. Take daily attendance of students and record attendance. Record grades and have the ability to assess student performance. Cultivate relationships with area medical facilities to enhance opportunities for attending students. Establish an advisory committee to help improve the program. Recruit from area high schools to maintain program numbers. Work with the Regional Career Center Director and the Dean of CTE to improve program goals. Assist in fundraising and grant writing for the medical professions program. Ability to create lesson plans and program-level outcomes and carry them out effectively as well as following written curriculum. Ability to work with students having a wide range of abilities and skill levels. Use of college technology such as CANVAS, Campus Management, and Office 365 adequately and appropriately. Maintain a safe learning environment in the classroom and lab areas. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned. The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc., plus 4 years related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience. Certification in the medical profession area.

PAY: $42,694

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II – Math & Science

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

ASU-Beebe is seeking an Administrative Specialist II for the Math & Sciences division. The primary purpose of this position is to assist the Dean of Math & Sciences.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

General administrative duties: Serves as point of contact for visitors, students, faculty, and staff via phone, email, and/or in-person. Supports division, faculty, and dean by answering telephone, making copies for the dean, and developing correspondence as needed. Processes mail in/out; maintains physical/digital office filing system; assists in division website content management and data requests. Purchasing/budgeting/inventory: Maintains departmental accounts for ordering supplies and maintaining inventory; prepares items for submission to M & R and transfer of property; enters requisitions and receives materials; maintains P-Card; assist with inventory including supporting annual procurement efforts; assists faculty in locating resources; processes faculty/staff requests to advancement for promotional items; maintains list of loaned departmental items for checkout. Maintains copier by arranging service and supplies; prepares copier report. Coordinating Division Events: Maintains dean and division calendars. Organizes, coordinates, plans, and conducts division events by securing space, equipment, food, invitations, and announcements. Facilitates recruiting events by organizing volunteers and coordinating table setup and displays. Assists division in coordinating events and functions in conjunction with other campus groups such as student services or institutional advancement. Coordinates scheduling of math and science facilities. Division employee support: Supports division in onboarding new employees; makes arrangements for phone, computer, business cards, ID card, and any required training. Processes pay authorizations and overloads for faculty. Supervises student workers as needed. Supports the Dean and faculty in making travel arrangements, in preparing TR-1’s, and in submitting forms for payment. Submits trouble tickets for IT and Maintenance as requested. Submit service orders and key requests to the Physical Plant as needed. Faculty and Student Support: Assists in the preparation, collection, and submission of faculty syllabi; ensures posting of office hours; maintains digital copies of course syllabi; manages classroom schedules; communicates reminders of reports and deadlines to faculty (i.e. submission of grades, attendance); receives communications for faculty absences and assists in notification to students. Directs students to appropriate faculty advisors, supports advising initiatives, facilitates open registration sessions and ensures adequate faculty advisors for student demand, utilizes Banner to support advisor, program coordinator, and dean requests for overrides, course edits, etc. and to answer student questions as needed.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

The formal equivalent of a high school diploma; plus three years of office experience.



Must possess working knowledge of record keeping procedures and the ability to conduct research and compile data into report form, analyze documents to determine compliance with rules, regulations, and procedures. Knowledge of computers and software applications is required. Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision, attention to detail, strong organizational skills required.

PAY: $23,880

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Instructor of Emergency Medical Technician

JOB DUTIES:

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college a part of the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time Instructor of EMT to begin August 2023. This is a 10-month grant funded provisional position.

The successful candidate will possess thorough knowledge of the discipline to share in the teaching of secondary and post-secondary students. Courses taught include Emergency Medical Technician 1 and Medical Technician 2 with the goal of preparing students to sit for a national certification.

The individual hired will:

Prepare and read over assigned lesson plans to present to students.

Present lesson plans to students.

Administer and grade tests and assignments of students.

Advise students.

Order needed supplies to teach required material.

Work with supervisor regarding materials being presented and problems encountered.

Provide clinical supervision of client care by students.

Make clinical assignments for students based upon students’ knowledge base and abilities.

Calculate and report student grades according to college policy.

Collaborate with faculty on curriculum updates.

Attend faculty meetings and division meetings.

Travel to other campuses and off-site locations as needed for teaching, meetings and to recruit.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Associate degree; Nationally Registered Paramedic with valid Arkansas Licensure; 2 years related experience and/or training. (One-year appointment considered for candidates meeting all qualifications except for Associate degree, with reappointment contingent upon completion of degree within 1 year.)

PAY: $42,694

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Assistant Distribution Supervisor

Base Location : North Little Rock, AR Distribution Center

: North Little Rock, AR Distribution Center Status : Full-Time

: Full-Time Tentative Schedule: Monday through Friday

O’Reilly Auto Parts continues to be one of the fastest-growing companies in our industry. As we grow opportunities for individual growth arise. O’Reilly is full of successful career stories and believes in a strong promote-from-within philosophy, encouraging you to grow your career along with the organization. We understand our growth comes from the hard work and dedication of each O’Reilly team member.

This is why at O’Reilly we focus on:

Our commitment towards fostering a culture and environment of belonging where everyone has access to and can achieve success

Excellent customer service

Providing our team members a compensation package designed around offering the best price and quality available

Total Compensation Package:

Competitive wage, PTO, paid Holidays, sick and vacation entitlements

Stock purchase plan & 401k with employer contributions

Medical, Dental, & Vision Insurance with optional Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

Team Member Health/ Wellbeing Programs

Educational Assistance

Career Development Programs to support our Promote From Within philosophy

Opportunities for advancement

To learn more about O’Reilly, our culture, and benefits visit https://orly.cc/Benefits

The Position:

As an Assistant Distribution Supervisor you will assist the Distribution Supervisor of your assigned area to ensure the day to day operations of the distribution center are completed efficiently.

What you will do in this position:

Anticipate and identify problems, challenges, and opportunities by analyzing data and reports

Maintain good communication with other departments and vendors

Ensure the team operates in a safe manner and prevent and monitor for unsafe practices and situations

All other duties relevant to the assigned department

Required Qualifications:

Ability to work closely and effectively with others in a team environment

Excellent communication, leadership, and people skills

Basic computer skills

Ability to read and match numerical values quickly and accurately

Qualifications we would like to see:

College degree in a related field or equivalent

Two or more years of supervisory experience

CLICK HERE FOR MOR INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Package Handler

LOCATION: Mabelvale, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS!

Come for a job and stay for a career! FedEx Ground is part of the rapidly growing warehouse and transportation sector that helps keep America, and our economy, moving. Be part of a winning team and workplace community that cares about who you are as an individual, and your safety in the workplace.

Perks and Benefits at FedEx Ground:

Competitive wages paid weekly for both full and part time opportunities

$5,250 tuition reimbursement every year with no lifetime cap! All employees are eligible for this awesome benefit on their first day of employment!

Generous paid time off program – work your way up to 5 weeks of PTO a year!

Medical, dental and vision benefits after a short waiting period.

Flexible scheduling that helps balance your work and personal life.

Valuable employee discounts on things like cell phone plans, electronics, cars and restaurants.

Free Purple Pathways career development program for all FedEx Ground employees.

Paid parental leave for both moms and dads!

Employee networks, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs available for all employees.

What you can expect at FedEx Ground:

Fast paced and physical warehouse work – why pay for a gym membership when you can get paid while working out?

Warehouse duties include loading, unloading, and sorting of packages of various sizes.

Part time FedEx Ground employees work one shift a day; full time FedEx Ground employees work two shifts.

Shift lengths vary based on package volume – generally part time employees work between 3 and 6 hours a day. Full time employees can expect to work between 6 and 10 hours.

Overtime paid after 40 hours a week.

Reasonable accommodations are available for qualified individuals with disabilities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.