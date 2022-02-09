EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Employment & Training Case Manager (SNAP)

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Snap E&T Case Manager will assist Snap clients to better prepare for the workforce. They will assist with enrolling in training and/or finding employment.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Sending out referrals and setting up appointments. Working with clients on employability skills. Assisting clients with job placement. Follow up with clients on progress in training program and/or work history. Referring clients to partnering/community agencies. Assisting clients with the completion of applications for state and federally funded programs such as CAPCA, UR applications, and free phone applications.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree and 6 months related work experience.

PAY: $35,700

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EVENT: Southland Casino Racing Job Fairs

DATE & TIME: Every Wednesday through March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION: Southland Casino Racing Kennel Club (located on the 2nd floor racing mezzanine)

1550 N. Ingram Blvd., West Memphis, AR 72301

POSITIONS:

Open food and beverage positions include: Sous Chefs, food and beverage managers and supervisors, cooks, dishwashers, cashiers, hosts, baristas, food servers, food runners, mixologists, bartenders, beverage servers and barbacks.

Open gaming positions include: Dealers, security, surveillance lead, slot techs, slot attendants, utility and janitorial attendants, player services, count team, cage cashiers, slot supervisors and maintenance positions.

Open racing positions include racing leadouts.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Southland is immediately hiring for both part-time and full-time positions and offers competitive wages, excellent benefits and growth potential. Those who qualify will receive on-the-spot-offers, contingent on obtaining required licenses.

Hires will be made at the event, so please apply prior to arrival by clicking here.

JOB TITLE: RN – E7 Medical Oncology/Transplant-Night Shift

SCHEDULE: Full-time, Night Shift

OVERVIEW:

The Registered Nurse provides direct patient care to assigned patients in Medical Oncology/Transplant (E7). This unit has 28 private rooms and provides state of the art therapies, including stem cell transplant, to a wide range of medical oncology patients. Practicing in this environment allows the registered nurse to develop skills in chemotherapy and biotherapy administration, management of a range of IV central access devices and a variety of symptoms associated with the disease and/or treatment, and the development of skills in emotional support and palliative care. A strong interdisciplinary team including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, and social workers who support the patient in their various therapies.

UAMS offers amazing benefits and perks:

Health: Medical, Dental and Vision plans available for staff and family

11 paid Holidays in addition to Vacation and Sick Leave

Education discount for staff and dependents (undergraduate only)

Retirement: Up to 10% matched contribution from UAMS

Basic Life Insurance up to $50,000

Career Training and Educational Opportunities

Merchant Discounts

Concierge prescription delivery on the main campus when using UAMS pharmacy.

Salary offered commensurate with experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Process:

Delivers nursing care for patients in within the limits of the Nurse Practice Act of the State of Arkansas and adheres to institutional policies, procedures and standards.

Adheres to the standard of care defined by UAMS, ANA, and Standards for specialty patient population with support and mentoring by other team members.

Collects and documents assessment data. Develops a Plan of Care (POC) per standard. Implements POC including medical order and interdisciplinary approach. Evaluates the progress of patient toward attainment of desired outcomes.

Provides effective patient/family education/discharge planning. Administers medication per standard including drug information to patients/families.

Acts as a resource/supports others. Delivers patient care using the principles of the defined nursing modality.

Delegates care based on UAMS standards, legal and regulatory requirements, specific job description and individual level of education and training.

Contributes to a positive work environment that is conducive to clinical education while serving as a resource for student nurses and staff.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required:

Graduate of an accredited Nursing Program with Associates Degree, Nursing Diploma, Bachelors in Nursing, or Master’s in Nursing

Valid RN License

1 year of Registered Nursing experience

Excellent communication skills

Basic computer skills

Strong work ethics and accountability.

Preferred:

2 years or more nursing experience with current BLS.

Med/Surg or Oncology experience.

Chemotherapy Certified.

Employees in this role must be fitted for, capable of donning and performing routine tasks in personal protective equipment to include N95 masks, Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR) or Controlled Air Purifying Respirators (CAPR).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

JOB TITLE: Academic Health Sciences Informationist (Instructor/Asst Prof)

OVERVIEW:

ACADEMIC HEALTH SCIENCES LIBRARIAN / INFORMATIONIST

Non-tenured faculty: Instructor or Assistant Professor

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES LIBRARY

www.library.uams.edu

NEW GRADUATES WELCOME

The Education and Research Services (E&RS) Department at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Library is seeking an Academic Health Sciences Librarian/Informationist to join our team. This non-tenured faculty position reports to the Head of Education and Research Services and works in a team-oriented environment. Some travel is required (10%). This is an on-site, non-telework position.

E&RS faculty enjoy the variety of opportunities that arise from working in a diverse, vibrant academic environment and contributing to the mission of UAMS, which is to improve the health, health care and well-being of Arkansans and of others in the region, nation and the world by:

Educating current and future health professionals and the public;

Providing high-quality, innovative, patient- and family-centered health care and also providing specialty expertise not routinely available in community settings; and

Advancing knowledge in areas of human health and disease and translating and accelerating discoveries into health improvements.

Our department offers services in support of instructional, clinical, and research activities, such as literature searching, teaching about information resources and their use, rounding with clinicians, and designing community outreach programs. A primary goal of our work is to promote awareness of information resource services to UAMS faculty and staff, whether they are at the Little Rock campus or spread across the state at the UAMS Regional Centers or the UAMS Northwest Campus. E&RS faculty are engaged in a variety of professional activities, which include service to professional associations, contributions to the profession’s knowledge base through research, conference presentations, creation/teaching of continuing education courses or original publications. The pursuit of expertise and improvement of professional skills are encouraged for all E&RS faculty. New faculty will receive training in the required responsibilities. Faculty are also mentored in professional development and promotion requirements.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a unique combination of education, research, and clinical programs that encourages and supports teamwork and diversity. We champion being a collaborative health care organization, focused on improving the health, health care, and well-being of Arkansans.

UAMS offers amazing benefits and perks:

Health: Medical, Dental and Vision plans available for staff and family

Holiday, Vacation and Sick Leave

Education discount for staff and dependents (undergraduate only)

Retirement: Up to 10% matched contribution from UAMS

Basic Life Insurance up to $50,000

Career Training and Educational Opportunities

Merchant Discounts

Concierge prescription delivery on the main campus when using UAMS pharmacy

Salary offered commensurate with experience

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Serve as the coordinator of educational activities within E&RS.

Coordination of education activities includes planning, record keeping, statistics, development of educational handouts and tutorials, and assessment/evaluation.

Collaborates with faculty to identify and deliver course-integrated instruction.

Promotes the integration of information resource literacy into the curricula of all UAMS colleges.

Investigates new technologies; designs and implements new initiatives to improve the delivery of instructional and informational services; and provides training as necessary.

Teaches classes on use of biomedical information resources.

Contributes to Interprofessional Education events as a facilitator.

Works with library personnel within other departments to ensure they are prepared to successfully assist users and utilize knowledge-based resources.

Develops educational materials including online tutorials and LibGuides.

Utilizes online meeting spaces (such as Zoom or Teams) for remote educational sessions.

Supports all liaisons with educational programming, and acts as liaison to an assigned college, department and/or unit [e.g. Center for Health Literacy].

Contribute to and teach classes.

Contribute to the Research and Clinical Search Services by conducting literature searches and maintaining searching technical skills.

Provide departmental coverage, fulfill requests for information and consultations.

Provide presentations across campus and at regional health centers on specific resources.

Assist in outreach efforts with exhibits, presentations and classes.

Serve on library and university committees.

Stay abreast of clinical, biomedical and consumer health information resources and discovery products.

Serve as a member of the Collection Development Team to assist the library in acquiring information resources that meet user needs.

Actively participate in Library’s programs, services and strategic planning processes.

Contribute to special Library projects and department workflow as designated.

May perform other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum Qualifications:

ALA-accredited Master’s degree in library/information science OR CEPH-accredited Master’s degree in Public Health (MPH).

Strong interest in biomedical information resources and their use in education, clinical and research environments.

Experience making presentations in front of groups.

Strong desire to learn expert searching techniques for health sciences literature databases.

Ability to communicate (written and verbal) and collaborate with a broad range of health professionals, students and peers.

Ability to interact in a professional manner with peers and team members.

Commitment to continuing professional development and participation in professional activities.

Preferred Qualifications:

At least 1 year of professional experience in a health sciences or academic library OR work experience in a public health-related job area.

Professional experience in an academic setting.

College-level coursework in biological/physical/health sciences or education/teaching.

Experience searching MEDLINE and other biomedical databases.

Experience and use of citation management software such as RefWorks or EndNote.

Experience developing educational modules or programs.

Experience with Camtasia, Blackboard and other educational resources.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Ace Hardware

JOB TITLE: Warehouse Specialist

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR (Maumelle)

Starting pay range of $16.00-$18.50 plus bonuses paid weekly

Our Little Rock, AR Distribution Center is hiring Order Fillers and Stockers!

Multiple Shifts are available:

Inbound

1st Shift: Sunday-Thursday 6:00 am to 2:00 pm

2nd Shift: Sunday-Thursday 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

3rd Shift: Sunday-Thursday 10:00 pm to 6:00 am

Outbound

1st Shift: Sunday-Thursday 6:30 am to 3:00 pm

2nd Shift: Sunday-Wednesday 5:30 pm to 3:00 am or Sunday-Thursday 5:30 pm to 9:30 am

Weekend Shift: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 7:00 am to 7:30 pm

Our investments in your total well-being:

Compensation: With the ability to be rewarded even more with our amazing incentive program paid to you weekly. High productivity equals more money in your pocket every week!

With the ability to be rewarded even more with our amazing incentive program paid to you weekly. High productivity equals more money in your pocket every week! Benefits: Support yourself and your family with Ace subsidized medical coverage, dental, vision, prescription drug coverage, and flexible spending accounts. Ace provides employees and their families with life insurance, short-term and long-term disability, optional Accident and Critical illness coverage, and Adoption Assistance.

Support yourself and your family with Ace subsidized medical coverage, dental, vision, prescription drug coverage, and flexible spending accounts. Ace provides employees and their families with life insurance, short-term and long-term disability, optional Accident and Critical illness coverage, and Adoption Assistance. Paid Time Off: 9 paid holidays, 48 hours paid sick time, and accrued vacation

9 paid holidays, 48 hours paid sick time, and accrued vacation Financial Security (401K): Ace provides a robust 401(k) and over the past five years has contributed between 8% and 11% of the average employee’s eligible earnings to their 401k account.

Ace provides a robust 401(k) and over the past five years has contributed between 8% and 11% of the average employee’s eligible earnings to their 401k account. Employee Merchandise Discounts: Purchase warehouse products from top brands like Weber, Traeger, Yeti, Craftsman, DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ego and more at a generously discounted rate.

Purchase warehouse products from top brands like Weber, Traeger, Yeti, Craftsman, DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ego and more at a generously discounted rate. Tuition Reimbursement: Pursue your educational and long-term career dreams through our tuition reimbursement program.

Pursue your educational and long-term career dreams through our tuition reimbursement program. Dock to Driver Program: Ace pays for your CDL license training and provides a career path to transition to a Driver position!

Ace pays for your CDL license training and provides a career path to transition to a Driver position! Long-term Career Opportunities: Many of our leaders started with Ace looking for a job, just like you, but found long-term career opportunities at our 15 Distribution Centers across the country and our Corporate Headquarters. Our company is growing, and we would love to have you grow with us!

Our Amazing Warehouse Specialist Team:

Participates in a safe work environment;

Demonstrates quality work performance;

Supports our Stores / Owners by meeting productivity goals;

Helps each other by maintaining good attendance;

Is exposed to a world-class supply chain organization;

Expands their warehouse knowledge by cross-training in other departments; and

Demonstrates our Ace Values of Winning, Excellence, Love, Integrity, Gratitude, Humility, Teamwork.

Here are a few necessities to get you started….

You have a desire to work at Ace Hardware – The helpful place;

We’ll need a little of your time so we can learn more about you;

You must be 18 years or older;

You have an idea of the schedule that would fit you best.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.