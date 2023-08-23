EVENT: Francis Allen School Job Fair

DATE & TIME: August 26, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION:

824 N. Tyler St.

Little Rock, AR 72205

JOB OPENINGS:

Teacher Assistant

Lead Teacher

Therapist (OT, PT, Speech)

Kitchen Worker

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: You can bring a resume or complete an application on site, tour the facility and/or do an onsite interview if you are chose. To-go bags will be given away to the first 40 applicants.

JOB TITLE: Associate Registrar

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Under the general direction of the Registrar, organize and supervise daily operations concerned with academic records. The Assistant Registrar manages academic records for all current and former students and supervises grading, records editing functions, the production of transcripts, enrollment/degree verification, and the processing of requests from students, faculty, and staff while ensuring compliance with University policies and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop and maintain student academic records and files; academic data and courses; and duplicate records research and resolution; and information systems as assigned. Maintain and process all graduation applications submitted by students. Perform audits of student records and determine status for the award of degrees and certificates. Provide correspondence to students and faculty advisors concerning graduation status. Advise students, faculty, and staff concerning academic, registration, and/or records problems; work with faculty and staff to resolve issues; verify student enrollments as requested. Serve as liaison to Financial Aid and Cashier’s Offices; develop and maintain contacts with other campus offices to obtain student data and transfer information. Assists in maintaining all degrees/certificates degree progress audits in collaboration with the Registrar and based on academic decisions. Assist Registrar with beginning of term and end of term processing. Assist with budget development and monitoring of expenses; Act on behalf of the Registrar as needed. Serves as support person for transfer credit evaluation. Researches course equivalencies through external institutions and course catalogs to make a curricula-based determination of appropriate academic and certification of credit. Assist with the ongoing review and documentation of policies & procedures for the Registrar’s Office. Evaluates and awards credit by examination (AP, CLEP, DSST). Participate in cross-training within the Registrar’s Office to provide support to other functional areas within student support services to be responsive as student needs arise. Perform National Student Clearinghouse verification research.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Education: Four-year college degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting, marketing, business administration, agriculture etc.

Experience General: 3 years related experience and/or training.

PAY: $42,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Collector I

ANNUAL PAY RATE: $33,280

JOB OVERVIEW:

The City of Conway is accepting applications for a Collector I position working in the Department of Sanitation. The Collector I plays a critical role in the operations of city wide sanitation services and is found throughout curbside collections, industrial collections and recycling operations. This position may include lifting and emptying heavy waste containers, cleaning and disinfecting vehicles, collection areas, and collection containers; roadside litter and debris collection; and multi-material sorting and processing within the material recovery facility. The collector ensures all working areas are clean and fully functioning and maintains safety and professionalism as priorities in all aspects of daily work.

REQUIREMENTS:

High school diploma or equivalent and/or 1-2 years prior relevant experience. Any equivalent combination of training, education and experience that provides the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities may be considered for the minimum qualifications.

Must be at least 18 years of age.

Must have and maintain a valid Arkansas Driver’s License.

Must be able to regularly lift and/or move up to 50 pounds.

Must be willing to work in an adverse physical environment (inclement weather).

Ability to ensure that all contacts with the public and coworkers are courteous and professional.

Ability to work in a safe and efficient manner, wearing the required Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at all times.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.