EVENT: Arkansas Association for Career and Technical Education Job Fair

DATE & TIME: July 12, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION:

Hot Springs Convention Center Arena

134 Convention Blvd.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Meet multiple companies that are hiring now.

Get resume and interview tips on the Mobile Workforce Center.

Access free resources and workshops.

Dress for success and bring your resume.

JOB TITLE: Little Rock Police Officer

JOB OBJECTIVE:

To serve as a civilian, non-sworn recruit trainee to attend, participate and successfully complete the academic and physical fitness training program in compliance with all applicable guidelines, policies and procedures as established by the Little Rock Police Training Academy of the Little Rock Police Department to develop the skills necessary to perform and become a Little Rock Police Officer.

REQUIREMENTS:

In accordance with the State of Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement, the State of Arkansas Civil Service Statutes, and the Little Rock Civil Service Rules and Regulations, applicants for entry-level Police Recruit must meet the following criteria (list is not all inclusive). Candidates must:

Be at least twenty-one (21) years of age by anticipated date of graduation from the Little Rock Police Academy. Have graduated from a standard high school or possess a high school equivalency certificate General Education Diploma (G.E.D.). Have no felony convictions. Be of good moral character. Be free of any visual defect which in the opinion of the examining physician would adversely affect the performance of duty. Possess normal hearing and be free of any hearing defect which in the opinion of the physician would adversely affect performance of duty. Be a citizen of the United States at the time of hire. Have a valid U.S. Driver’s License.

STARTING SALARY FOR RECRUITS: $43,742

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

$10,000 Recruitment Incentives payable upon Academy graduation.

Lateral officers may be approved for a starting salary of up to $49,642.53 at the discretion of the Chief of Police.

Recruits and Lateral Officers may also qualify for up to $5,000 through our Residency Incentive Program.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: ADEM Program Coordinator

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

ANTICIPATED SALARY: $36,155

SUMMARY:

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) Program Coordinator administers program specific state and federal grant assistance programs. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

DIMENSIONS:

This position is subject to 24-hour on-call duty in the event of an emergency or disaster.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in public administration, business administration, or a related field; plus four years of experience in program organization and administration. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Benefits Specialist

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

BASE PAY: $34,329 – $45,171

JOB SUMMARY: Responsible for providing assistance in the administration of the Employee Benefits program and orientation of personnel employed within the Pulaski County Government.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Reviews and processes benefit enrollments and changes submitted in the Human Resources Information System (HRIS); verifies employee’s eligibility for benefits.

Inputs the appropriate recordkeeping for Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting; prepares 1095s for distribution to employees and electronic IRS reports.

Presents explanation of benefits as part of the new employee orientation program.

Answers questions and provides assistance to employees regarding benefit programs including enrollment, eligibility, and claims processing.

Monitors services provided by benefits providers and investigate complaints regarding payments; acts as a liaison between providers and employees to ensure proper and timely payments of benefits.

Answers questions and provides assistance to employees regarding benefit programs including enrollment, eligibility, and claims processing.

Completes certification of the length of coverage in a group health plan for terminating employees and mails to employees as needed.

Assigns termination checklists to employees upon termination, notifying them of the ending date of benefit coverage and any conversion procedures.

Notifies retiring employees when eligible for continuation of health insurance and forwards information to the vendor.

Prepares reports regarding benefit usage as required by Department or by benefits providers.

Schedules group benefit enrollments for Pulaski County employees at various job sites.

Maintains internal COVID databases to include vaccination records and leave tracking while ensuring compliance with policy and procedures; complies reports as needed.

Ensures accuracy of monthly billing and payments received for COBRA, Retirees, and employees on leave without pay (LWOP); processes payments received from vendors.

Reviews information entered in HRIS for new employees and assigns appropriate benefits and ACA profiles.

Completes and sends to COBRA Administrator list of terminated employees for COBRA notification.

Assists with the maintenance of the HRIS system; troubleshoots issues and provides assistance to employees as needed.

SECONDARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Compiles statistical data regarding employees and benefits use required for annual benefit program renewals.

Assists Wellness Coordinator with wellness program activities for Pulaski County Employees as needed.

Assists with the management of FMLA and ADA claims as backup to the Benefits Administrator; coordinates with employees, departments, and vendors to ensure proper documentation is obtained in a timely manner.

Distributes appropriate forms for unforeseeable emergency withdrawals from supplemental retirement accounts upon request; ensures documentation is provided.

Reviews benefit bid proposals to evaluate coverage offered to employees.

Maintains computerized records of terminating employees and benefit records.

Develops and administers an employee recognition program including eligibility determination, recognition method selection, scheduling, and coordination of program.

Develops and updates a video orientation scheduling the filming, preparing the program, and incorporation into orientation.

Conducts research for special projects as assigned.

Compiles data for local market benefit surveys as requested.

Completes death claim form for employees or family; forwards claim form and death certificate to the insurance carrier.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Required skills, knowledge, and abilities:

Comprehensive knowledge of County benefits policies and programs including the coverage and record-keeping requirements.

Comprehensive knowledge of all laws and ordinances governing benefit programs and Workers’ Compensation coverage.

Good knowledge of descriptive statistics.

Good knowledge of community organizations involved with health care provision.

Ability to maintain detailed records and prepare statistical and narrative reports.

Ability to communicate tactfully and effectively in writing with employees and benefit providers.

Ability to prepare and present instructional materials to individuals and groups.

Ability to coordinate programs and instructional sessions for groups of employees.

Ability to handle confidential material in a reliable manner.

Ability to establish and maintain an effective working relationship with employees, County departments, benefit providers, and community organizations.

Skill in the operation of a calculator.

Skill in the operation of a computer and data processing software.

Physical Requirements:

Ability to communicate orally effectively to individuals and to groups, in person and by telephone.

Digital dexterity is needed for the operation of a computer keyboard.

Visual acuity is needed for use of a computer monitor.

Ability to lift and carry loads up to 10 pounds.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Completion of college-level coursework in Compensation, Benefits Administration, Industrial Psychology, Human Resources Management, or a related area; considerable experience in Benefits Administration, Claims Processing, or a related area; or any equivalent combination of experience and training which provides the required skills, knowledge, and abilities.

Requirements:

Must possess or be able to immediately obtain a valid Arkansas Driver’s License. Employment is contingent upon the successful completion of a criminal background check.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.