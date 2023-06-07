EVENT: Little Rock Zoo Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Zoo’s front plaza

Several positions within the Guest Services team are open and ready to be filled. Job possibilities include Café Africa associate, Safari Trader gift shop associate, tickets sales and train/carousel operators.

Successful candidates will participate in open interviews to determine the best job fit.

The Zoo is looking for people who love interacting with the public and helping guests have an unforgettable experience while learning. The Zoo’s mission is to inspire people to value and conserve our natural world. The Zoo wants to add people who are ready to join in this important mission while engaging with the Zoo guests.

EVENT: ADWS Mobile Workforce Center

DATE & TIME: June 14, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mad Butcher Parking Lot

629 Hwy US-65 South

Dumas, AR 71639

Resume writing & review

Job search assistance

Interview tips

Job referrals & placement

Career counseling

Labor market information

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Director of Veterinary Technician Program

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college associated with the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for a full-time, Director of Veterinary Technician Program to begin August 2023.

ASU-Beebe’s Vet Tech program is the only program in the State of Arkansas. We are a teaching program and do not engage in research.

The successful candidate will provide overall oversight of the Vet Tech Program including curriculum development, facilitation of student learning outcomes in accordance with American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) accreditation standards, and supervision of faculty and staff of the Vet Tech Program. This position will be ultimately responsible for the oversight of student learning to prepare graduates to become successful accredited Certified Veterinary Technicians.

Develop and implement a recruitment plan to have an annual program enrollment of at least 40 students. Teach credit & non-credit Face to Face, Hybrid, Online, Zoom, and Zoom Hybrid course offerings as needed. Demonstrate proficiency and competency in delivery of clinical, pharmacological, and surgical courses of veterinary medicine. Click Here for ASU-Beebe veterinarian technician program website. Develop and implement student curricula in accordance to AVMA standards. Develop and manage classroom protocols in accordance with IACUC and Animal Welfare/Safety Act standards. Teach animal welfare according to AVMA standards and promote student learning in the classroom environment. Represents Arkansas State University-Beebe by developing professional working relationships with the Vet Tech Advisory Board and Veterinarian Associations on a local, state, and national level. Promote student success, learning assessment, and preceptorships in accordance with AVMA standards and licensing. Develops and provides oversight for the maintenance of minimum standards for complete and accurate maintenance of all animal records, including the use and delivery of controlled substances. The Director of Veterinary Technician Program will carry the institutional DEA license for controlled substances. Responsible for achieving and maintaining standards for AVMA accreditation. Assist students with career services and job placement. Manage and establish the Vet Tech budget. Serve on institutional committees.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong desire for teaching and community engagement rather than research and publishing.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Candidate must have an earned Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from an AVMA accredited institution. Three (3) years of related experience as a licensed Veterinarian. Three (3) years of related management experience.

PAY: TBD

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: General Labor

DAY SHIFT: Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

NIGHT SHIFT: Monday – Friday 4:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Angel grinding, portable grinding and other grinding techniques to remove burrs, slag, nicks, sharp edges and re-work goods as required

Break out parts of metal sheets

General shop tasks

Assist with setup of the flat rolled sheet steel slitters

Janitorial

QUALIFIED CANDIDATES MUST HAVE:

Ability to repeatedly handle 40-50 lb. daily.

Safe Practices

Good Attitude & Attendance

After 60 days of employment, we offer 401k, Health, Dental, Vision, life insurance, attendance bonus, referral bonus, night shift differential premium of $1.50, competitive pay DOE.

JOB TITLE: Maintenance

NIGHT SHIFT: Monday – Friday 4:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Provides assistance to Maintenance technicians throughout the facility working on equipment, facilities, and buildings

Must be able to climb and work in elevated areas.

Must be able to work a flexible schedule when required.

Candidate should have a general understanding of mechanical and electrical systems and be able to operate hand tools as required.

Responsible for cleanliness of the building, grounds and equipment including trash collection, filter servicing, drainage correction and simple repairs and PM’s

This is a hands on position requiring a motivated individual hopefully with the inspiration to develop into a Maintenance Technician

High School Diploma or GED equivalent

Strong mechanical aptitude

Plant or facility Maintenance experience is a plus

Ability to understand written and oral instructions.

Ability to organize and prioritize multiple tasks.

Must have good communication skills

Knowledge and enforcement of safety procedures

Any related certifications or training should be provided

After 60 days of employment, we offer 401k, Health, Dental, Vision, life insurance, attendance bonus, referral bonus, night shift differential premium of $1.50, competitive pay DOE.

