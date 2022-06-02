EVENT: Park Plaza Mall Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Visit participating retailers in the food court and at store fronts to complete an application or drop off your resume.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OPEN POSITIONS.

JOB TITLE: Rehabilitation Technician

JOB LOCAITON: Pine Bluff, AR

DESCRIPTION:

We are currently recruiting for a Rehab Technician to work per diem for our company. You will work in a team where you will provide quality, compassionate care in a secure setting. Provides patient care support under the direction of a licensed therapist. Help mentally and/or physically impaired patients to participate in tasks to restore, reinforce, and enhance their performance.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Follows patient care-related tasks as determined by the OTR/RPT to assist the patient in achieving optimal goals.

Must be able to communicate in both verbally and in writing to members of the rehabilitation team.

Visual acquity to perceive patient reactions to treatment and to read instructions.

Able to lift and carry equipment, supplies and materials up to 50 lbs on a regular basis.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High School Diploma or equivalent.; 6-12 months relevant experience strongly recommended in a rehab setting.

CPR certification (when required).

Willing to participate in on-the-job training after initial orientation.

Ability to work flexible hours and weekends.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Central Arkansas Library System

POSITION: Library Clerk

JOB INFORMATION:

Part-time 20 hours/week public service position at the Main Library in the Youth Services Department. Seeking energetic, customer service-oriented applicant with exceptional sorting ability, great attention to detail, and excellent communication skills. Essential duties include shelving items, shelf reading, emptying book bins, working circulation desk, and answering patron questions. Must be able to stand long periods of time, push and pull at least 50 lbs., lift, squat and work Saturdays from 9am-6pm. Starting pay $14.00 per hour. Benefits include paid time off, holiday pay and eligible to participate in CALS 457 retirement plan. To apply, please send application to Amanda Ferguson at youthservicesjobs@cals.org. Position open until filled, but looking to hire right away.

JOB TITLE: Crew

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

PAY RANGE: $13.00 TO $18.00

HOURS: Up to 38

JOB INFORMATION:

Our Crew Members create a warm and friendly shopping experience in our stores. We answer questions, offer suggestions and ensure our customers know they are welcomed and cared for. We entertain customers and make grocery shopping an exciting adventure. Some responsibilities may include:

Working on teams to accomplish goals

Operating the cash register in a fun and efficient manner

Bagging groceries with care

Stocking shelves

Creating signage to inform and delight customers

Helping customers find their favorite products

You’ll learn a lot. You’re not stuck doing one task here. Each Crew Member contributes to creating a WOW customer experience by participating in all aspects of the job.

If you have a passion for people and a fervor for food, we’d love to meet you. We can teach you the rest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.