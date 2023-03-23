EVENT: Newbirth Baptist Church presents Job Fair Expo

DATE & TIME: Sunday, March 26 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES:

Central Maloney

Arkansas Department of Workforce

Saracen Casino

Seark

Arkansas Department of Corrections

Express

Good Day Farms

A Team

MECA of Jefferson County

LOCATION:

Newbirth Baptist Church

401 E. 5th Ave.

Pine Bluff, AR 71601

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

We have several TOP employers coming from Pine Bluff and Little Rock to meet with new prospects, some will also be hiring on the spot. Our last event we had 13 companies participate over 350 participants, some people were able to set up interviews, were hired and remain employed by those very companies today. This year we are looking to double our attendance.

For more information call 870-536-3231 or email info@pbnewbirthbc.org.

JOB TITLE: Records Coordinator

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

To plan, organize, and coordinate the academic records maintenance, storage, preservation and disposition activities involved in the management of a wide variety of academic records; and to perform related work.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Evaluate and process transfer credit and official transcripts for transferability to ASUBeebe. Research course equivalencies through external institutions and course catalogs to make a curricula-based determination of appropriate academic and certification credit. Manage reverse transfer program. Evaluate and award credit by examination (AP, CLEP, DSST, Praxis). Process drops, withdrawal, request to audit, grade changes, and student schedule changes from faculty and students. Coordinate the planning and implementation of commencement ceremonies and various other graduation details. Produce diplomas for students cleared for degree conferral. Assist with Degree Works scribing, general inquiries, training for students and faculty/staff, configuration, exceptions processing, testing, and other Degree Works related duties. Perform National Student Clearinghouse verification research.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 2 years related experience and/or training, and 7 to 11 months related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $29,000-$33,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Machinist

DESCRIPTION:

Position at Motion Industries

Motion Industries’ Machinists provide the highest levels of mechanical service and product repair to meet the needs of our customers. They bring precision and detail when operating lathes, mills, keyseaters, etc., in order to cater to the needs of our customers to keep their industry in motion. Motion Industries offers an excellent benefits package which includes options for healthcare coverage, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, vacation, sick, and holiday pay.



This position can be located anywhere in Arkansas.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manually operate lathes, mills, and keyseaters

Read and use precision instruments including micrometers

QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience in manually operating lathes, mills, and keyseaters

CNC knowledge not required

Strong math skills

Ability to read and use precision instruments including micrometers

Basic computer skills

Ability to lift 50 lbs. or more

Ability to stand for extended periods of time

Experience with gearboxes, power transmissions, fluid couplings, and belt rollers

High mechanical intelligence

Machinist experience

Ability to work overtime and weekends

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Technician

JOB DESCRIPTION:

As a Maintenance Technician at United Rentals, you’ll use your skills to repair and modify Mobile Storage units of all types as needed. You’ll perform all cleaning and modifications in a safe manor in accordance with company standards. Every day, you can improve and challenge yourself, and if you have the desire and ambition, you’ll have the potential to work towards higher level Tech roles in our Service Department. Like every member of our team, we will rely on you to provide exceptional customer service to our customers.

If you would enjoy the chance to make your mark with the world’s largest equipment rental provider, consider a future with United Rentals. You will be supported by a strong management team that will help you achieve your goals. Plus, you will have the opportunity to relocate to one of our 1,000+ locations.

ADDITIONAL DUTIES INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

Equipment maintenance & repair

Equipment modifications; Complete modifications in accordance with manufacturer specifications and local building codes

Equipment cleanliness; Meet cleanliness standards on each & every assignment

Care & control of tools & supplies

Operate equipment in a safe manner

Other duties assigned as needed

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

High School diploma or equivalent

General Construction knowledge and background

Knowledge of repairing, removing and installing floors, tile, roofs, walls, framing, doors, leaks, caulking, windows, screens, painting, electrical, plumbing, filters/dampers, replacing skin, trim

Familiarity with hooking mobile office to power source

Valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record

Superior customer service, teamwork and verbal/written communication skills

Ability to frequently lift items up to 45 lbs

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.