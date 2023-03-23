EVENT: Newbirth Baptist Church presents Job Fair Expo
DATE & TIME: Sunday, March 26 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES:
- Central Maloney
- Arkansas Department of Workforce
- Saracen Casino
- Seark
- Arkansas Department of Corrections
- Express
- Good Day Farms
- A Team
- MECA of Jefferson County
LOCATION:
Newbirth Baptist Church
401 E. 5th Ave.
Pine Bluff, AR 71601
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
We have several TOP employers coming from Pine Bluff and Little Rock to meet with new prospects, some will also be hiring on the spot. Our last event we had 13 companies participate over 350 participants, some people were able to set up interviews, were hired and remain employed by those very companies today. This year we are looking to double our attendance.
For more information call 870-536-3231 or email info@pbnewbirthbc.org.
EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe
JOB TITLE: Records Coordinator
GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:
To plan, organize, and coordinate the academic records maintenance, storage, preservation and disposition activities involved in the management of a wide variety of academic records; and to perform related work.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Evaluate and process transfer credit and official transcripts for transferability to ASUBeebe. Research course equivalencies through external institutions and course catalogs to make a curricula-based determination of appropriate academic and certification credit. Manage reverse transfer program. Evaluate and award credit by examination (AP, CLEP, DSST, Praxis).
- Process drops, withdrawal, request to audit, grade changes, and student schedule changes from faculty and students.
- Coordinate the planning and implementation of commencement ceremonies and various other graduation details. Produce diplomas for students cleared for degree conferral.
- Assist with Degree Works scribing, general inquiries, training for students and faculty/staff, configuration, exceptions processing, testing, and other Degree Works related duties.
- Perform National Student Clearinghouse verification research.
Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:
Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 2 years related experience and/or training, and 7 to 11 months related management experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience.
PAY: $29,000-$33,000
LOCATION: Beebe Campus
ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.
EMPLOYER: GPC – Genuine Parts Company
JOB TITLE: Machinist
DESCRIPTION:
Position at Motion Industries
Motion Industries’ Machinists provide the highest levels of mechanical service and product repair to meet the needs of our customers. They bring precision and detail when operating lathes, mills, keyseaters, etc., in order to cater to the needs of our customers to keep their industry in motion. Motion Industries offers an excellent benefits package which includes options for healthcare coverage, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, vacation, sick, and holiday pay.
This position can be located anywhere in Arkansas.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Manually operate lathes, mills, and keyseaters
- Read and use precision instruments including micrometers
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Experience in manually operating lathes, mills, and keyseaters
- CNC knowledge not required
- Strong math skills
- Ability to read and use precision instruments including micrometers
- Basic computer skills
- Ability to lift 50 lbs. or more
- Ability to stand for extended periods of time
- Experience with gearboxes, power transmissions, fluid couplings, and belt rollers
- High mechanical intelligence
- Machinist experience
- Ability to work overtime and weekends
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.
EMPLOYER: United Rentals
JOB TITLE: Maintenance Technician
JOB DESCRIPTION:
As a Maintenance Technician at United Rentals, you’ll use your skills to repair and modify Mobile Storage units of all types as needed. You’ll perform all cleaning and modifications in a safe manor in accordance with company standards. Every day, you can improve and challenge yourself, and if you have the desire and ambition, you’ll have the potential to work towards higher level Tech roles in our Service Department. Like every member of our team, we will rely on you to provide exceptional customer service to our customers.
If you would enjoy the chance to make your mark with the world’s largest equipment rental provider, consider a future with United Rentals. You will be supported by a strong management team that will help you achieve your goals. Plus, you will have the opportunity to relocate to one of our 1,000+ locations.
ADDITIONAL DUTIES INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:
- Equipment maintenance & repair
- Equipment modifications; Complete modifications in accordance with manufacturer specifications and local building codes
- Equipment cleanliness; Meet cleanliness standards on each & every assignment
- Care & control of tools & supplies
- Operate equipment in a safe manner
- Other duties assigned as needed
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- High School diploma or equivalent
- General Construction knowledge and background
- Knowledge of repairing, removing and installing floors, tile, roofs, walls, framing, doors, leaks, caulking, windows, screens, painting, electrical, plumbing, filters/dampers, replacing skin, trim
- Familiarity with hooking mobile office to power source
- Valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record
- Superior customer service, teamwork and verbal/written communication skills
- Ability to frequently lift items up to 45 lbs
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.