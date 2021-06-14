Job Alert: Job Fair, openings in transportation, medical, maintenance

EVENT: Park Plaza Mall Summer Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit participating retailers at each storefront to complete an application.

Participants include Forever 21, H&M, Claire’s, T-Mobile, Altar’d State, Shoe Dept. Encore, Zales, Bath Planet, RK Collection Boutique, USI Security, UG2 Janitorial, Chick Fil-A, Victoria’s Secret, Dillard’s.

EMPLOYER: TAK Communications, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Cable Technician

Up to $1,000+ weekly!

WHAT TAK CAN DO FOR YOU:

Paid Training!

Paid Weekly!

Company Provided Vehicle, Phone, Tools, and Work Attire!

Enjoy Working Outdoors!

Freedom to Work Alone!

Health, Dental, & Vision Insurance

Vacation & Sick Pay

REQUIREMENTS

Basic Qualifications:

Communicate in a courteous and professional manner

Self-starter

Multitask, organize, prioritize, make decisions and work efficiently and effectively under deadlines required

Basic mechanical aptitude

Adaptability and being able to work individually and in a team environment

Willingness to travel

Must have a valid driver’s license and ability to pass MVR screen

Must be able to pass pre-employment background screen and drug test

Physical Requirements:

Accurately measure distances, using tapes or other measuring devices

Carry, climb, operate, and work upon an extension ladder (approximately 28 feet high and 75 pounds)

Safely use weight-bearing equipment (safety harness and ladders)

Body weight of no more than 275 pounds is required for ladder certification

Differentiate between different sizes and colors of wires

Make cable connections in confined spaces by bending, reaching, twisting

Operate computer or test equipment associated with the position

Perform job from high places (i.e., poles and roofs in addition to an extension ladder)

Use hand tools in the manner for which they were intended including electric drills, hammers, wrenches, and screwdrivers

Safely walk over all types of terrain in all kinds of weather while carrying tools and equipment including ladders and fully loaded tool belts

Work while standing 50 to 70% of the time

Work with small components and wire to make cable connections

EMPLOYER: Lowe’s

JOB TITLE: Delivery Driver

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

What You Will Do

All Lowe’s associates deliver quality customer service while maintaining a store that is clean, safe, and stocked with the products customers need. As a Delivery Driver, this means:

• Being friendly, professional, and responding quickly to customer and associate needs.

• Verifying that merchandise is in good condition, accurately accounted for, and delivered to customers on-time.

• Inspecting delivery vehicles and ensuring the safety and security of the loading and unloading process.

The Delivery Driver plays a critical role in ensuring on-time, accurate, and safe deliveries, while providing exceptional service to our customers in their homes. This associate has the opportunity many times each day to leave a final positive impression with our customers and the purchasing experience. This associate builds positive relationships with customers every day and ensures their needs are met. Most of this associate’s day is spent driving, inspecting, loading and unloading merchandise, and assisting with installation.



The Delivery Driver contacts customers to confirm delivery details, determines placement of merchandise, follows safety and lifting protocols during deliveries, and conducts safety reviews. Additionally, this associate must follow DOT and CDL regulations, including DOT physicals, to keep themselves and others safe while driving.

Travel Requirements: This role requires frequent traveling between stores and customer sites within the district; at times may need to travel outside of district.



What We’re Looking For

• Hourly Full Time or Part Time: Generally scheduled 39 to 40 or up to 25 hours per week, respectively; more hours may be required based on the needs of the store.

• Requires morning, afternoon and evening availability any day of the week.

• Requires travel between stores and customer sites within the district to deliver merchandise; at times may need to travel outside of district.

• Physical ability to perform tasks that may require prolonged standing, sitting, and other activities necessary to perform job duties.

• Minimally must be able to lift 25 pounds without assistance; may lift over 25 pounds with or without assistance.



What You Need To Succeed

Minimum Qualifications

• Valid Class A or Class B license (with airbrake endorsement).

• Ability to read, write, and perform basic arithmetic (addition, subtraction).

• Must be 21 years of age.

• Ability to comply with DOT and CDL regulations.

• Valid medical certificate or ability to obtain one upon employment.

• Ability to pass MVR screen in accordance with company requirements.



Preferred Qualifications

• 3 months of experience operating a forklift or Moffett onloading/offloading a vehicle.

• 1 year of experience driving a semi-truck/trailer OR certification from a driving school.

• 6 months of experience performing in-home delivery OR retail customer service.

If the state or local municipality requires a salesperson license for this position, you must either be licensed or pass the requisite licensing exam within sixty (60) days of starting employment in this position.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield

JOB TITLE: Regulatory Compliance Analyst

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

Regulatory Compliance Analyst conducts comprehensive regulatory analyses, which includes the review, summarization and dissemination of compliance reports and data. Incumbent must remain abreast of the health insurance industry, to include identification and interpretation of new and/or revised regulations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education & Experience:

1. Bachelor’s degree. In lieu of degree, five (5) years of health insurance, healthcare, compliance, legal or equivalent experience.

2. Three (3) years of compliance, regulatory/legal and/or claims processing experience, preferably in a healthcare environment.

3. Proficiency using Microsoft Office such as Word, Excel, and Access

4. Knowledge of laws and/or regulations in the area of compliance.



Specialized Knowledge & Skills

1. Microsoft Access

2. Microsoft Word

3. Microsoft Excel

4. Health Care Regulation

5. Government Regulation

6. State Regulations

7. Analyzing Quantitative Data

8. Analytical Tools

9. Analytical Reasoning

10. Independent Thinking

11. Self-Starter

12. Detail-Oriented

13. Oral and Written Communications

14. Interpersonal Communication

15. Professional Judgment

16. Highly Organized

Skills

Analytical Skills, Attention to detail, Building relationships, Documentation Skills, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Office, Microsoft PowerPoint, Oral Communication, Presentation Skills, Problem Solving Skills, Technical Skills, Written Communication

Responsibilities

Collaborates with various internal departments, analysts, development teams, external vendors and leadership to ensure proper testing, and system functionally is met., Collects and audits data, performs root cause analysis of issues or problems, and proposes solutions based on best practices, and current and future needs of the business., Creates test plans, scripts and/or test cases to provide in-depth testing, verification, documentation and implementation of systems errors, changes, and enhancements to ensure proper system functionality., Leads the design of new projects and programs by evaluating current practices, while conferring with management in order to define scope of work, purpose, goals and objectives, timelines and resource requirements for implementation., Maintains and documents existing business processes and/or system changes, which may also require the development and delivery of training programs or presentations. Thorough documentation is essential to the ongoing business processes., Performs other duties as assigned., Prepares reports or audits by analyzing and summarizing the information and trends to make recommendations regarding process changes., Serves as the operational subject matter expert to assist in the design, development, testing, documentation and evaluation of processes, procedures, and/or systems ensuring the results are measurable improvements. This includes responsibility for system upgrades and system enhancements that require extensive system testing and documentation.

CERTIFICATIONS:

ADA Requirements

1.1 General Office Worker, Sedentary, Campus Travel – Someone who normally works in an office setting and routinely travels for work within walking distance of location of primary work assignment

Security Requirements

This position is identified as level three (3). This position must ensure the security and confidentiality of records and information to prevent substantial harm, embarrassment, inconvenience, or unfairness to any individual on whom information is maintained. The integrity of information must be maintained as outlined in the company Administrative Manual.

Segregation of Duties

Segregation of duties will be used to ensure that errors or irregularities are prevented or detected on a timely basis by employees in the normal course of business. This position must adhere to the segregation of duties guidelines in the Administrative Manual.

