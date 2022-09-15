EVENT: Arkansas State Hospital Job Fair
DATE & TIME: Friday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LOCATION:
Arkansas State Hospital
305 South Palm Street
Little Rock, AR 72205
OPEN POSITIONS:
- RNs
- LPNs
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- Call 501-251-6384 or 501-218-4035
- Visit AR.gov/DHSJobs
EMPLOYER: Schneider
JOB TITLE: Team Van Truckload truck driver
AVERAGE PAY: $1,340 – $1,640 weekly
- Top drivers earn up to $99,000
- Up to $12,000 sign-on bonus per team
HOME TIME: Every other week
EXPERIENCE: All CDL holders
OVERVIEW:
- Dry van trailers with 95% no-touch freight.
- Drive within all 48 states.
- Take your dog or cat on the road with our Team Pet Policy.
PAY & BONUS POTENTIAL:
- Mileage pay (practical miles).
- Accessorial pay for detention, layover, hand load/unload.
- Weekly paychecks.
- Earn at least $1,000 per driver in weekly guarantee pay during your first 120 days.
- Weekly performance pay.
- Team partners with HazMat endorsements earn more.
- Unlimited referral bonus potential.
- $6,000 limited-time sign-on bonus in 12 monthly payments for experienced drivers.
- $3,000 limited-time sign-on bonus in 12 monthly payments for inexperienced drivers.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).
ADDITIONAL BENEFITS:
- Medical, dental and vision insurance.
- Flexible spending options.
- 401(k) savings plan with company match.
- Paid orientation.
- Paid time off after 6 months, plus 6 days of holiday pay per year.
- $400/month tuition reimbursement (up to $7,000) for qualified drivers.
- Schneider’s Team Matching Program can help you find a partner.
- Credit for Military Experience and Military Apprenticeship programs, plus more military benefits.
- Leading equipment and technology specs designed for driver comfort.
- See full list of driver benefit package.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.