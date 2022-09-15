EVENT: Arkansas State Hospital Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Friday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION:
Arkansas State Hospital
305 South Palm Street
Little Rock, AR 72205

OPEN POSITIONS:

  • RNs
  • LPNs

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

EMPLOYER: Schneider

JOB TITLE: Team Van Truckload truck driver

AVERAGE PAY: $1,340 – $1,640 weekly

  • Top drivers earn up to $99,000
  • Up to $12,000 sign-on bonus per team

HOME TIME: Every other week

EXPERIENCE: All CDL holders

OVERVIEW:

  • Dry van trailers with 95% no-touch freight.
  • Drive within all 48 states.
  • Take your dog or cat on the road with our Team Pet Policy.

PAY & BONUS POTENTIAL:

  • Mileage pay (practical miles).
  • Accessorial pay for detention, layover, hand load/unload.
  • Weekly paychecks.
  • Earn at least $1,000 per driver in weekly guarantee pay during your first 120 days.
  • Weekly performance pay.
  • Team partners with HazMat endorsements earn more.
  • Unlimited referral bonus potential.
  • $6,000 limited-time sign-on bonus in 12 monthly payments for experienced drivers.
  • $3,000 limited-time sign-on bonus in 12 monthly payments for inexperienced drivers.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS:

  • Medical, dental and vision insurance.
  • Flexible spending options.
  • 401(k) savings plan with company match.
  • Paid orientation.
  • Paid time off after 6 months, plus 6 days of holiday pay per year.
  • $400/month tuition reimbursement (up to $7,000) for qualified drivers.
  • Schneider’s Team Matching Program can help you find a partner.
  • Credit for Military Experience and Military Apprenticeship programs, plus more military benefits.
  • Leading equipment and technology specs designed for driver comfort.
  • See full list of driver benefit package.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.