EVENT: Searcy’s 4th Annual Spring Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Friday, May 19, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LOCATION: Berryhill Park located at 501 Davis Drive in Searcy | In case of rain, the event will be held at the Carmichael Community Center at 801 South Elm Street.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Find the career of your dreams at Searcy’s 4th Annual Spring Job Fair. You can meet face-to-face with major employers. If you don’t have a resume, don’t worry. Come by the Searcy Workforce Center for a personalized resume.

EMPLOYERS:

Bryce Corp

Saint Jean Industries

Sloan Value

Unity Health

Schulz Burch

Arkansas Department of Corrections

Kids Unlimited

Staffmark

TEC Staffing

ESA Staffing

Turkey Hill

EXPO

The Crossing at Riverside

White County Video

White River Area on Aging

Absolute Care

Southern Caregivers

Waffle House

Danfoss

Amazon

First Security Bank

Relate Care

Liles Animal Clinic

Walmart DC-Sam’s Club DC

EVENT: Lonoke County Resource & Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Lonoke Community Center | 1355 Front St SW, Lonoke, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOR EMPLOYERS:

As part of our ongoing efforts to assist businesses with recruiting efforts and to ensure you have access to available local services, we cordially invite you to attend and participate in the 2023 Lonoke County Resource & Job Fair 11 AM to 3 PM at the Lonoke County Community Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Employers and service providers who want to participate in the job fair should register as soon as possible by clicking here as space is limited.

Employers and service providers will be able to connect with participants and perform on-the-spot interviews and more. The best part is that this event is completely free to participate.

This job fair will include over 200+ job opportunities from various industries in the Lonoke County Area.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOR ATTENDEES:

This will be a fantastic opportunity for attendees to network with employers and service providers to learn more about the various job opportunities and services available in the area.

Attendees are urged to dress professionally, bring resumes, and be prepared for an informal interview. Attendees are encouraged to confirm their attendance by registering by clicking here.

Employers & Service Providers in attendance include, but are not limited to:

AEDD, Inc.

Arisa Health

Arkansas Department of Human Services/Department of Children & Family Services

Arkansas Division of Workforce Services

Arkansas Rehabilitation Services (A.R.S.)

Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund

Arkansas Welding Academy Inc.

Building Bridges Developmental and Community Services, Inc.

Cavalier Healthcare of England

Child Support

First State Bank

Little Rock Job Corps Center

Lonoke County Housing Authority

Lonoke Prairie Adult Education

Primerica

Riceland Foods

Schneider

Spring Creek Nursing and Rehab

TRIO Educational Opportunity Center

U.S. Army

Unity Health

Webster University

EVENT: Building Bridges Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Monday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATION:

Building Bridges – Lonoke | 518 NE Front St in Lonoke

Building Bridges – Cabot | 207 W Plaza Blvd in Cabot

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

If you have a passion for driving and want to make a difference in your community, then Building Bridges wants you. Building Bridges Developmental and Community Services Incorporated in Lonoke and Cabot will be holding walk-in interviews for bus drivers. The organization is looking for drivers who can safely transport preschoolers and adults safely to and from the center in the mornings and afternoons.

JOB TITLE: Research Analyst

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

This position is responsible for extracting and analyzing data to produce accurate information in the fulfillment of reporting requirements and ad hoc requests from federal, state, system, accreditation, external and internal entities. This position will also support institutional effectiveness initiatives including data governance, data quality, assessment, and informed decision making in support of the college mission: Transforming Lives Through Quality Learning Experiences.



Note: For full consideration, please apply by May 26, 2023.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Regularly research, identify and extract data from internal sources to ensure data quality and perform analyses, exhibiting careful thought and an understanding of the data. Compile data to create or update regular reports and dashboards on the department website and SharePoint site. Support data and information needs by utilizing institutional data to prepare responses of the highest quality and accuracy in response to external and internal demands. Become familiar with definitions, specifications, and procedures to complete federal, state and system reporting requirements in an accurate and timely manner. Participate in the development of a reliable and effective data environment for decision support through data governance. Develop, document, and maintain processes and procedures for institutional data quality and integrity. Collaborate with other departments and personnel to create and enforce data standards, definitions, coding and reporting practices. Participate in the coordination of accreditation documents, college surveys, assessments and data requested by federal, state and system agencies. Complete other duties as assigned.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree preferred or equivalent experience. Two or more years of experience working in research, analytics, data systems, data retrieval and processing, or a related field is preferred.

PAY: $40,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Student Records Systems Programmer

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Reporting to the Registrar, the Student Records Systems Programmer provides leadership and technical expertise ensuring the accurate administration and maintenance of degree requirements in the Degree Works software. The Student Records Systems Programmer also oversees the administrative tools (Transit, Controller, and Composer) associated with the Degree Works software.

With the Certificates of Proficiency, Technical Certificates, and Associate Degrees, this position is responsible for updating and maintaining over 100 distinct degree programs each academic year that are separate components inside Degree Works. This position analyzes, codes (technical SQL-like computer programming language called “scribe”), modifies/adds degree programs in Degree Works in light of changes and as approved by the Curriculum Committee each academic year, and provides support to the Financial Aid Office through the oversight of CPoS functionality.

In addition to scribing degree requirements, the Student Records Systems Programmer works with IT staff on release management and related upgrades, tests and troubleshoots degree audits, enhancements, and new functionality, programs approved course waivers and substitutions, maintains and expands Degree Works functionality to provide campus constituents with innovative, powerful capabilities and reporting to support student success and academic progress, provides functional support to students, faculty, and staff, documents processes related to Degree Works, and conducts training workshops. The position also provides support for technical projects improving the services of the Office of the Registrar and assists with Banner beginning of term/end of term set up and general Banner troubleshooting.

The Student Records Systems Programmer will be cross-trained in various Office of the Registrar functions and provide backup support as needed.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Analyze curriculum requirements; interpret and translate to scribe programming language. Perform advanced troubleshooting by analyzing and testing elements in Banner, Degree Works, Transit, Controller, and Composer. Evaluate and revise scribe as needed. Work collaboratively across the institution to develop innovations in Degree Works using the scribe programming language and Banner data. Configure settings and maintain tables in Controller; run Transit jobs and reports; perform localizations/system customizations in Composer. Manage access for campus users. Work collaboratively with Financial Aid personnel to support CPoS. Rigorously document existing maintenance and configuration processes. Serve as the Degree Works subject matter expert. Serve as first point of contact for Degree Works inquiries. Monitor, test, and troubleshoot issues as they arise; creatively solve problems. Provide written documentation for Degree Works for students, faculty, advisors, and staff; conduct training workshops 3 – 4 times each semester. Test and ensure stable functionality for upgrades/enhancements (approximately 3 – 4 releases per year). Work with IT staff to ensure that upgrades and testing are timed to minimize operational impact to the college community. Develop comprehensive test plans with various test scenarios. Verify the accuracy of the upgrades and system changes by testing degree audit processes. Stay current with new releases and functionality of Degree Works by researching scribe techniques and participating in Ellucian Communities. Attend training sessions, webinars, and conferences to maintain current knowledge on new Banner and Degree Works releases. Assist in reviewing Office of the Registrar current processes, evaluating, and implementing changes for improvement, especially as to how Banner and Degree Works data can be leveraged to support campus recruitment, retention, and success initiatives. Assist with Banner beginning of term/end of term set up and general Banner troubleshooting.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Experience with academic programs and requirements, academic policies, academic advising, degree audits, and degree conferral is strongly preferred.

Associate’s Degree in Math, Computer Programming, Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or Bachelor’s degree with some computer related coursework from an appropriately accredited university, 2 years of related experience and or training, 7 to 11 months related management experience, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $36,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.