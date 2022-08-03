EVENT: Rock Region METRO Job Fair

DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LOCATION:

Rock Region METRO, Training Room

901 Maple Street, North Little Rock, AR

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Hiring Drivers

Full-time & Part-time openings

$1000 – $5000 sign-on bonus

Starting Pay: $15-$17+ hour

Non-CDL and CDL positions available

Current CDL w/Passenger Endorsement Preferred

Paid Training & Equipment Provided

Must pass criminal background check, drug test & DOT physical

Excellent benefits, included employer paid health care

Flexible schedule for part-time drivers

$250 vaccine incentive pay

Make an appointment with our recruiter to attend at 501-375-6717 x1264

EVENT: City of North Little Rock Public Safety Recruiting Event

DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The City of North Little Rock will host a public safety recruiting event through its mobile workforce unit. The city is looking to hire police officers, firefighters and 911 dispatchers.

EVENT: Arkansas Health Center Hiring Event

DATE & TIME: Tuesday, August 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION:

AHC Multi-Purpose Room

6701 Highway 67

Benton, AR 72015

OPEN POSITIONS:

CNAs

Food Prep Techs

LPNs & RNs

Certified Respiratory Therapist

Institutional Services/Housekeeping

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Bring your resume, photo ID and social security card. If you are vaccinated, bring a copy of your COVID card.

Contact Teresa Harbour at 501-860-0622 or Teresa Cohen at 501-860-0595 with questions.

JOB TITLE: Maintenance Assistant – Grounds

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Grounds maintenance and landscaping, routine building repair and maintenance, set-up for meetings and special events. This position is located on the Heber Springs Campus.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Grounds maintenance (mowing, trimming, tree and plant maintenance). Routine building maintenance (filters, lighting, painting). Set-up and support for meetings and special events. Working after hours and on weekends when needed (emergency). Opening and locking down campus buildings. Support of faculty and staff (equipment, supplies, special needs). Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Mental alertness and adaptability to office and field area work routines. Equivalent to four years high school, with particular emphasis during high school in office skills, shop skills, or others, plus 19 to 23 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.



Must have a valid Arkansas driver’s license.

PAY: $23,547

LOCATION: Heber Springs Campus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Coordinator of Workforce Training

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

Under the direction of the Director of Workforce and Community Development, the Coordinator of Workforce Training will be responsible for the coordination and implementation of workforce development programs and assist with community outreach programs and projects.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Collaborates with area industry leaders and employers to stay abreast of latest workforce development and credentialing needs. Serve as an active member and/or leader of project teams and groups as it relates to workforce and community education. Assists in marketing of workforce development programs and services, particularly through social media. Works collaboratively in the development and implementation of strategic initiatives in meeting goals as established by the department. Represents ASU-Beebe and its campuses in community events, meetings, and workshops. May design, schedule and provide management oversight for non-credit courses, seminars, and workshops. Ability to understand advancing technology, embrace technological change and help position the college to meet emerging challenges and opportunities as needed. Responsible for the successful onboarding of part-time faculty including posting of open positions and completing HR related activities that includes paperwork, hiring, evaluations and training. Understands the college’s ERP system, various data storage and reporting systems to work cross-functionally within the institution. This position will develop and schedule classes, maintain student records and reporting information as required by ASUB campuses and the Arkansas Department of Higher Education in regards to non-credit instruction. The Coordinator of Workforce Training will work collaboratively with academic leadership to facilitate the necessary training, transition to credit bearing courses and aid in the advancement of workforce education. Assists the college in seeking external funding opportunities and writing minor grants to deliver non-credit and community education courses. Maintains detailed records to successfully administer state and federal grants. Purchasing/budget/inventory: maintain departmental account for ordering supplies and maintaining inventory; obtain approval from the Director of Workforce & Community Development prior to all purchases; prepare items for submission to M&R; enter requisitions and receive materials; reconcile and maintain P-Card; assist with inventory including supporting annual procurement efforts; process requests to advancement for promotional items.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting, marketing, business administration, agriculture etc., and at least 24 months’ work experience.

PAY: $38,000

LOCATION: Searcy Campus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Skilled Tradesman-HVAC

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The position of Skilled Tradesman-HVAC is responsible for the maintenance, repair, and/or installation of all HVAC units on campus.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Planning and Layout of new HV/AC systems. Installation of HV/AC systems and refrigeration equipment. Inspection and service repair on low pressure boilers. Special projects and support service. Performing general and preventive maintenance repair of HV/AC systems. Perform general building maintenance. Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Knowledge of a specialized field (however acquired), such as basic accounting, computer, etc. equivalent of four years in high school, plus night, trade extension, or correspondence school specialized training, equal to two years of college, plus 3 years related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.



Must have EPA license.

PAY: $30,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Operator/Mechanic

JOB LOCATION: El Dorado, AR

JOB OVERVIEW:

As we create a colorful, capable and cleaner world through the power of chemistry!

We invite you to join our team to harness the power of chemistry to shape markets, redefine industries and improve lives for billions of people around the world.

Chemours currently has an opening for an Operator/Mechanic at our El Dorado site located five miles south of El Dorado of HWY 167, within the Great Lakes South Plant.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The primary responsibility of this role is to monitor and operate equipment and facilities while ensuring quality and conformance with standard operating procedures. The Operator/Mechanic performs minor maintenance functions within their operating area and within their level of training and expertise. The Operator/Mechanic maintains safety standards at all times and initiates and follows emergency procedures when necessary. The Operator/Mechanic rotates through various roles within the area, including a control room rotation. This position is part of a high hazard operation and works a rotating 12-hour shift. The Operator/Mechanic applies working knowledge and experience to collaboratively improve techniques and operations in a team environment. This position will report to the Shift Operations Supervisor.

The responsibilities of the position include, but are not limited to, the following:

Loading, shipping, and receiving finished, raw, or intermediate materials.

Performing sequences of operations required to operate or support the operation of chemical processes.

Participates in and accepts all Safety, Environmental and Health responsibilities.

Achieving and maintaining production targets, quality standards, and equipment within their work environment.

Safely work with pressure, temperature, level and flow in pipe systems and using pressure gauge for leak testing.

Safely handle hazardous and non-hazardous materials and wastes in compliance with all plant requirements and environmental regulations.

In order to be qualified for this role, you must possess the following:

High School diploma or GED equivalent.

2 years of industrial experience

Willingness and ability to work a rotating shift schedule.

Willingness and ability to work overtime, including holidays, weekends, and on short notice call in as required.

Willingness and ability to wear required PPE (personal protective equipment) such as steel toes, hardhat, protective eyewear, face shields, arc protective clothing, and SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus).

Willing and able to work in a high-hazard process.

Willing and able to lift up to 50 pounds, climb stairs, ladders, columns, and to stand, walk, stoop, bend, kneel, crawl, reach overhead, hear and respond to alarms, and possess visual acuity for close work.

Proficiency in Microsoft applications (Word, Outlook, Excel, etc.) and able to learn new computer systems.

The following skill sets are/ preferred/ by the business unit:

Associate Degree in Process Technology, OR Three (3) years of experience as Chemical/Petrochemical Operator.

Experience in reading and interpreting Schematics, Procedures, Manufacturers’ Literature, Safety Requirements

Benefits:

Competitive Compensation

Comprehensive Benefits Packages

401(k) Match

Employee Stock Purchase Program

Tuition Reimbursement

Commuter Benefits

Learning and Development Opportunities

Strong Inclusion and Diversity Initiatives

Company-paid Volunteer Days

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Driver Swing

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

JOB SUMMARY:

Safely operates a heavy-duty truck to perform assigned duties on swing routes.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. Other minor duties may be assigned.

Operates vehicle in accordance with Occupational and Safety Health Act (OSHA) and Department of Transportation (DOT) requirements as well as all local, state and federal requirements and Company expectations for the Fleet; maintains a clean and safe vehicle.

Performs pre- and post-trip inspections of assigned vehicle using utilizing standard DVIR (Driver Vehicle Inspection Report); notes all issues on DVIR form for corrective review/repair.

Immediately reports any unsafe situations or service calls to Route Manager or Dispatch before attempting service.

Participates and cooperates in all scheduled training, briefings, and meetings as required by Route Manager.

Works closely with Route Managers to improve route efficiencies and identify problem or unsafe accounts.

Performs all duties as scheduled by Route Manager or Dispatch, assisting other company drivers as directed.

Notifies Route Manager of any incidents, accidents, injures, or property damage.

Notifies Dispatch or Route Manager of issues as prescribed by Service Machine protocol, including blocked containers, potential missed pick-ups or problems that arise on the route.

Communicates customer requests or issues to Dispatch or Route Manager.

Completely dumps all containers and leaves the customer’s location clean and free of debris.

Completes and submits customer tickets when excess yardage must be removed.

Positions containers on the customer’s property in a manner that ensures lids are properly replaced, containers are set in an upright position, and containers do not block driveway entrances or traffic.

Follows route assignments throughout the day and completes all documentation when checking-in at the end of the route.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The requirements listed below are representative of the qualifications necessary to perform the job.

EXPERIENCE/EDUCATION:

Two (2) years previous experience in a driver position.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Commercial Drivers License B (CDL).

Eligible to legally work in the United States.

Must be at least 18 years of age.

OTHER KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS OR ABILITIES REQUIRED

Acceptable driving record required.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.