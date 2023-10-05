EVENT: ADWS Mobile Workforce Center
DATE & TIME: Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LOCATION:
Saline County DHS Office
1603 Edison Avenue
Benton, AR 72018
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services will have its Mobile Workforce Center in Benton every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will be on hand to help with resume writing and review, job search assistance, interview tips, job referrals and placement, career counseling and provide labor market information.
EMPLOYE: CRST
JOB TITLE: CDL A Truck Driver
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
CRST is one of the nation’s largest transportation companies, providing total transportation solutions and comprehensive logistics services to customers all over North America. We are looking for Company Drivers that are looking to drive Over the Road for Swift Enterprises, a CRST Business Partner.
Swift Enterprises, LLC is the largest asset-based agent in the United States with access to a billion-dollar freight base as a strategic business partner of CRST. They currently operate 120 trucks in a dedicated and semi-dedicated environment.
- Solo Company Driver
- Home every other weekend, option to stay out longer
- $94,000 to $104,000/yr for dedicated salary positions
- $0.51-$0.91 CPM for OTR positions
- Averaging 2100-2500 miles per week
- Kenworth and Peterbilt equipment with automatic transmission
- 18-month average age of fleet equipment
- Drop and Hook and multi-stop freight
- $3,000 sign-on bonus for multi-stop dedicated drivers
- $2,000 sign-on bonus for standard OTR drivers
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.
EMPLOYER: Shelter Insurance
JOB TITLE: Branch Claims Supervisor
LOCATION: Little Rock, AR
PAY: $58,756 – $85,548 / year
What You Will Be Doing:
Coordinate and supervise work of personnel involved in claims adjusting and processing activities. Monitor and review claim files processed by supervised personnel to ensure proper handling in accordance with policy provisions, established procedures and legal obligations of the Companies. Make decisions to assign claims to independent adjusters and may oversee processing of the claim by independent adjusters. Assist with selection and training and is responsible for continuing development of personnel directly or indirectly supervised. Maintain current knowledge and understanding of policy provisions, company procedures, and state laws governing claims handling. May be assigned duties with regard to catastrophe teams. Support compliance with the innovation training and use of all tools used in the department. Due to the duties and responsibilities of this position, a Credit Bureau Report may be ordered on final candidates.
What We’re Looking For:
- Superior leadership and communication skills
- Broad knowledge in insurance claims operations preferred
- Excellent interpersonal skills to direct, supervise and train employees
- Ability to perform the essential functions of the position, with or without a reasonable accommodation
Shelter’s uncompromising commitment to excellence doesn’t stop with our customers. We recognize our employees are what make us a premier organization in the insurance industry. Shelter Employees enjoy such benefits as:
- Health, Dental, Voluntary Vision and Prescription Drug Insurance
- Savings and Profit Sharing 401(k)
- Paid Time Off for Sick and Personal Leave, Vacation and Holidays
- Vitality Wellness Program
- “Dress for Your Day” Dress Code
- Flexible Scheduling
- And much more!
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.
EMPLOYER: Martin Brower
JOB TITLE: Warehouse Inventory Control Assistant
LOCATION: North Little Rock
Position Summary:
Responsible for clerical work in the warehouse, along with warehouse inventory maintenance and reconciliation on a daily basis.
People or Process Management Responsibility: No
Position Responsibilities may include, but not limited to:
- Count all full goods and raw materials in the warehouse on a daily basis, manually or using a handheld scanner
- Research and reconcile daily inventory variances
- Reconcile the daily, monthly, and annual inventory to the SAP computer system
- Identify and report close dated product
- Any clerical duties as assigned
- Any other duties as assigned
Required Skills and Experience:
- High school diploma or GED required
- 6 months clerical or inventory experience
- Strong computer and database skills
- Strong math skills
- Ability to read and follow directions
- Ability to work with minimal supervision
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Must pass post-offer background check and drug test
Preferred Skills and Experience:
- Microsoft Office (Word & Excel)
- Prior auditing experience
- Associate’s degree
Physical Demands and Work Environment:
- Ability to handle exposure to all temperature changes, high noise levels, and safely working around moving equipment
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.