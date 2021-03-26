Job Alert: Oaklawn to host hiring event

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort is hosting a hiring event on March 29 from 3 to 7 pm. The casino is looking to hire “upbeat and enthusiastic people” for food and beverage and the hotel.

You can submit your application online ASAP by clicking here. Your application will be waiting for you at Oaklawn on the day of the event.

Food & Beverage positions and starting salaries are listed below:

EVS Attendant (Cleaning of Facility) – $13

Big Al’s Diner Food Attendant – $13

Big Al’s Diner Cook – $13

Deli Food Attendant – $13

Perc’s Cafe Barista – $13

Steward (Dishwasher) – $13

Room Service Server – $13

Banquet Cook – $13

Banquet Barback – $13

Banquet Housman – $13

Room Service Server – $6.50 (plus tips)

Lobby Bartender – $6.50 (plus tips)

Pool Bartender – $6.50 (plus tips)

The First Turn Bartender – $6.50 (plus tips)

The Bugler Bartender – $6.50 (plus tips)

Casino Bartender – $6.50 (plus tips)

Banquet Server – $6.50 (plus tips)

Banquet Bartender – $6.50 (plus tips)

Beverage Server – $6.50 (plus tips)

Food Outlet Server – $6.50 (plus tips)

Hotel positions and starting salaries are listed below:

EVS Attendant (Cleaning of Facility) – $13

Hotel Room Attendant (Cleaning of Hotel Rooms) – $13

Hotel Laundry Attendant – $13

Hotel Linen Person – $13

Hotel Turndown Attendant – $13

Hotel Houseperson – $13

Hotel Bell Person – $13

Hotel Front Desk Agent – $13

Hotel Night Auditor – $13

Hotel Valet Attendant – $6.50 (plus tips)

Food & Beverage leadership opportunities:

Resort Food & Beverage Supervisor

Big Al’s Diner Kitchen Supervisor

Banquet Captain

Banquet Sous Chef

Hotel leadership opportunities: