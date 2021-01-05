Job Alert: Openings in accounting, labor

JOB TITLE: Student Accounts Manager

JOB DUTIES: The Student Accounts Manager is responsible for all operational functions of the cashier’s office and student accounts at all campus locations. This position is responsible for the following duties: supervising the student accounts specialists and student accounts coordinator, handling of student account complaints/issues, tracking student billing and past due balances, overseeing the collections and debt set-off processes, and communicating deadlines and important dates to the campuses. All responsibilities are to be performed in a timely and professional manner and shall be governed by state and federal laws and ASU Beebe policies.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Oversee the processing, billing, collecting, reconciling, and reporting of all student and third party accounts receivable. Coordinate with other offices on campus for student charges and credits. Coordinate large processes such as the drop for non-payment, collections and debt set-off processes. Provide consistent, high quality customer service to students, families, faculty, staff, etc. Provide leadership, supervision, training and evaluation. Evaluate processes and suggest areas for continuous improvement. Keep current on developments within the student accounts field. Assist Cashiers as needed during peak times.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Four-year college degree, or equivalent experience resulting in broad knowledge of a field related to the job, such as accounting or business administration.

PAY: $40,000

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Part Time Merchandiser/Stocker

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

JOB DESCRIPTION:

REFRESH your career by joining our exceptional Merchandising team! Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest bottler in the U.S., is looking for a Part Time Merchandiser/Stocker!

Hours: PT morning or evening shifts available. Up to 30 hours per week. Must be available to work weekends and some holidays.

Location(s): Pine Bluff, AR

Things you should know about working as a Part-Time Merchandiser/Stocker:

What does Product Merchandising mean exactly? It means presenting all Coca-Cola products in a way that will attract the attention of consumers at our customer retail locations.

How will you do this? Bring to life our displays by turning all product labels to face the consumer and filling the store shelves with a variety of our refreshing products. Work independently and outside the confines of 4 walls.

What would success look like?

It’s all in the presentation. Be a brand ambassador! Make sure those product logos meet the eye of every consumer. We call it “The Look of Success” Travel to retail stores and customer accounts daily. Store to Store mileage reimbursement included Good Customer Service? Priceless. Foster those important relationships with all retail store personnel Flex your muscles & tie your shoes. We work fast and lift to 50 lbs. of product repetitively



QUALIFICATIONS:

Effective customer service & communication skills Willingness to work in a fast-paced, demanding environment Maintain a professional appearance Follow appropriate food handling, safety, and sanitation standards Share in our purpose – to serve others, to pursue excellence, and to grow profitably Valid driver’s license for your state of residency (Motor Vehicle Report will be reviewed) Personal vehicle available to use for work Proof of insurance policy to verify coverage of liability and property damage at no less than $50,000 per person / $100,000 per Occurrence / $50,000 property damage and $500 or less deductible effective from first day of employment. Ability to lift to 50 lbs. of product repetitively Previous customer service experience



PREFERRED:

Self-motivated with a high degree of integrity and be able to perform job duties with minimal supervision on a timely basis Past job performance must reflect dependability, initiative, professional demeanor, and the ability to exercise sound judgment



PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to lift approximately up to 50 lbs. Ability to bend, kneel, stand, lift, and perform physical labor for multiple hours at a time Safely operate a motor vehicle Ability to read and understand store plan-o-gram and set instructions Ability to work in customer storage areas which may not be air-conditioned Ability to operate a computer, a hand-held inventory control device, and calculators



JOB TITLE: Dock Operator

JOB LOCATION: Marion, AR 72364

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Must be able to operate a Turret lift, fork lift and a man-up lift.

Rotates stock using FIFO (first-in/first-out) method.

Physically moves materials from one location to another as demand dictates per appropriate documents.

Safely operates forklift and/or hand truck when necessary and performs daily preventive maintenance and safety checks as required.

Counts parts by hand count, to ensure inventory accuracy.

Utilizes RF scan gun and/or hand-held radio frequency devices, to access and input transactions into the warehouse locator system.

Communicates with supervisors, and team leaders to obtain the proper information and direction on material movement throughout the plant. May communicate and distribute specific information to managers, coworkers, and other associates concerning exceptions or quality issues.

Replaces or assists other dock operator personnel as directed or when time permits. Shall perform all related replenishment and picking functions as required.

Observes all safety regulations and reports any unsafe working conditions or activities to the supervisor, ensuring that the work area is clean and safe at all times.

Maintains all aspects of inventory control in the warehouse and all assigned work areas.

