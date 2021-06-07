Job Alert: Openings in accounting, maintenance

EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe

JOB TITLE: Associate Director of Financial Aid

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Associate Director is a member of the management team and assists with the overall administration of the entire financial aid program. Provides training, direction and supervision to the financial aid staff on all campus locations to ensure effective, accurate & efficient delivery of services to students. Assists in monitoring compliance with federal, state & institutional polices & procedures and assess these areas for continual quality improvement. Addresses unresolved student issues in a professional and caring manner at all times. Assists the Director in the development of polices to ensure compliance with state, federal and institutional regulations. Helps develop, implement, evaluate & maintain department policies and procedures. Resolves problems and issues affecting the department and recommend measures to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the department. Develops and manages R2T4 withdrawal reports and notifications to the students. Acts in the absence of the Director. Perform other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Import of ISIRs. Assist with managing Pro-Ed solutions and Banner migration. Process R2T4s and return funds. Supervise front office staff. Oversee and update WebX and EdConnect software. Reconcile Pell, Loans and balance FISAP. Determine & process dependency over-rides, homeless classification, and non-citizen status eligibility. Make presentations on Financial Aid: Freshman Seminar Classes, Area High Schools, Orientation sessions and other recruitment events. Package Financial Aid. Supervise, train & monitor staff to meet ongoing policies and regulatory standards. Other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: Bachelors degree. At least three years closely related work experience in Financial Aid, Higher Education or Finance related field. At least 12 months of direct supervisory experience.

PAY: $40,000-$45,000

LOCATION: BeebeCampus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Greenway Equipment, Inc

JOB TITLE: Diesel Technician/Mechanic

JOB LOCATION: Kensett, AR

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Service Technician will independently perform basic/complex diagnostics, service repairs and maintenance work on customer and/or dealer-owned agricultural equipment/outdoor power equipment.

RESPONSIBILITES:

Performs diagnostics and repairs on John Deere equipment.

Performs repairs in the field as required.

Develop a thorough understanding of all technology offerings.

Accountable for billable time and thorough documentation of diagnostics and repairs performed on repair orders.

Participate in Training programs required by Greenway Equipment to develop and advance skills and knowledge.

Follows all safety rules and regulations in performing work assignments.

Prepares all reports and forms required in conjunction with work assignments.

Will maintain current product knowledge of John Deere and competitive products.

Maintains condition of vehicles, inventory, tools and equipment.

Mentors Service Technician Apprentices and junior Service Technicians.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Basic understanding of, and experience with, mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic systems used in John Deere equipment.

Experience using special tools and following Technical Manual procedures.

Ability to diagnose technical issues.

Experience with basic computer functions such as Service Advisor or equivalent computer based diagnostic tools.

Positive attitude and a desire to deliver an exceptional customer experience

Excellent skills in operating vehicles and equipment used for diagnostic purposes.

High School Diploma, GED, or equivalent experience.

Ability to work extended hours and weekends.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS OF SERVICE TECHNICIAN:

Must be able to lift 50 lbs, waist high

Must be able to bend, squat, twist, and be on his feet for multiple hours throughout the day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: IFB Solutions

JOB TITLE: Production Assistant Lead

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

POSITION SUMMARY:

To aid the Production Manager in daily production duties regarding both process and personnel.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure that employees have in-process work required to meet production criteria.

Moves partially completed in-process work from one station to another as needed.

Assists with training and cross-training employees on new jobs as required.

Assists department supervisor with ensuring that work produced meets required quality standards.

Helps to document operator efficiency and quality and refer for additional training if required.

Helps keep count on various in-process works and any work being moved in or out of the production department.

Assists department supervisor in tracking of employee time and attendance.

Assists department supervisor with cycle counts and year-end inventories.

Helps to promote and maintain a safe and clean work environment.

Informs supervisor and HR of any accidents that occur on shift.

Makes sure facility is kept secure during their shift.

Performs basic machine set ups and maintenance tasks such as threading the machines and needles to reduce downtime to better utilize maintenance techs.

In absence of supervisor performs all daily duties to include balancing production line, meeting shipment priorities, meeting productivity standards.

Other duties that will assist the department as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:

Ability to read a ruler and/or other measuring devices.

Must have basic math and computer skills.

Ability to operate and set up the various types of production equipment in the department.

Ability to stand for 10 or more hours per day and carry up to 20 pounds.

EDUCATION & WORK EXPERIENCE:

High School diploma or GED

Two or more years of production experience; sewing experience preferred.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.