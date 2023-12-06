JOB TITLE: Coordinator of Admissions

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

The Admissions Coordinator will serve as the primary staff member responsible for the creation and management of outgoing print and digital communication from ASU-Beebe to prospective students at the direction of the Director of Admissions.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead the day-to-day operations of the Office of Admissions on the Heber Springs campus of ASU-Beebe at the direction of the Director of Admissions. Manage the intake, collation, and maintenance of prospective and applicant student information through the college’s CRM (Element451), Ellucian Banner, and other channels. Utilize prospective student data for continuous dissemination of recruitment and admission materials through direct mail, email, text messaging, and the college’s CRM. Oversee the scheduling of individual student campus tours and supervise student workers/student leaders on the Heber Campus. Assist the Recruitment Coordinator and Director of Admissions with the organization of on-campus recruitment events on the Heber Campus. Provide admissions materials and information to prospective students, parents, high school counselors, and other civic organizations through formal and informal in-person presentations in a variety of settings. Evaluate and process applications for admissions, supporting documents, and letters of admission to accepted students. Serve as a liaison on the Heber Springs campus to the Registrar’s Office for the intake and processing of non-admissions related forms and other documents related to students’ records in compliance with FERPA. Represent ASU-Beebe Heber Springs Campus in local/community events at the direction of the Director of Admissions. Participate in college task force and committee work as assigned.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Four-year college degree with 1+ years of Admissions experience.

PAY: $33,000

LOCATION: Heber Springs Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II – Math & Science

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

Arkansas State University – Beebe, a two-year residential community college associated with the Arkansas State University System, invites applications for an Administrative Specialist II for the Math & Science Division to begin January/February 2023. The primary purpose of this position is to assist the Dean of Math & Sciences.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

General administrative duties: Serves as point of contact for visitors, students, faculty, and staff via phone, email, and/or in-person. Supports division, faculty, and dean by answering telephone, making copies for the dean, and developing correspondence as needed. Processes mail in/out; maintains physical/digital office filing system; assists in division website content management and data requests. Purchasing/budgeting/inventory: Maintains departmental accounts for ordering supplies and maintaining inventory; prepares items for submission to M & R and transfer of property; enters requisitions and receives materials; maintains P-Card; assist with inventory including supporting annual procurement efforts; assists faculty in locating resources; processes faculty/staff requests to advancement for promotional items; maintains list of loaned departmental items for checkout. Maintains copier by arranging service and supplies; prepares copier report. Coordinating Division Events and Recruitment: Maintains dean and division calendars. Organizes, coordinates, plans, and conducts division events by securing space, equipment, food, invitations, and announcements. Facilitates recruiting events by organizing volunteers and coordinating table setup and displays. Assists division in coordinating events and functions in conjunction with other campus groups such as student services or institutional advancement. Coordinates scheduling of math and science facilities. Attends division recruitment events as needed. Division employee support: Supports division in onboarding new employees; makes arrangements for phone, computer, business cards, ID card, and any required training. Processes pay authorizations and overloads for faculty. Supervises student workers as needed. Supports the Dean and faculty in making travel arrangements, in preparing TR-1’s, and in submitting forms for payment. Submits trouble tickets for IT and Maintenance as requested. Submit service orders and key requests to the Physical Plant as needed. Faculty and Student Support: Assists in the preparation, collection, and submission of faculty syllabi; ensures posting of office hours; maintains digital copies of course syllabi; manages classroom schedules; communicates reminders of reports and deadlines to faculty (i.e. submission of grades, attendance); receives communications for faculty absences and assists in notification to students. Directs students to appropriate faculty advisors, supports advising initiatives, facilitates open registration sessions and ensures adequate faculty advisors for student demand, utilizes Banner to support advisor, program coordinator, and dean requests for overrides, course edits, etc. and to answer student questions as needed.

Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; plus three years of office experience.

PAY: Commensurate with Experience

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

JOB TITLE: Accountant

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

ANTICIPATED STARTING SALARY: $40,339.94

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Accountant I will serve as the Administrative Cash Grants Funding Accountant and will be responsible for the calculation, analysis, and determination of drawing grant funds for the processing of administrative cash accounting transactions involving the funding of administrative expenses and payroll. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

EDUCATION & PROFESSIONAL WORK EXPERIENCE:

Minimum Qualifications

The formal education of a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Preferred Qualification

Proficiency in Microsoft Office pro ducts is preferred, especially Microsoft Excel , Word, and Outlook. Good mathematical aptitude is essential. Management and organizational skills are required with attention to detail. One year of experience in accounting auditing, or a related business/finance area; Banking/Cash handling experience and heavy reconciliation experience; Government Accounting and Government Accounting systems; Accounting for grants.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of the principles and practices of accounting.

Knowledge of manual and automated accounting systems and procedures.

Knowledge of audit standards and procedures.

Knowledge of computer software to support agency function.

Ability to interpret and apply rules, laws, or policies to specific situations.

Ability to analyze records and determine the propriety or accuracy of transactions and documentation.

Ability to convey and exchange oral and written information of a specialized nature.

Ability to utilize a calculator.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES AND EXPECTED RESULTS:

Research and analyze Federal grant activity for administrative awards. Calculate the daily administration clearance funding amounts needed for administrative expense warrants and for payroll. Review monthly and cumulative grant activity and balance to final expenditures, repo1ting variances to ADWS staff. Complete Quarterly reports to the Dept. of Labor. Maintain updates for new Grant numbers, Grant period dates, AASJS system WBS Elements, and grant system project numbers. Reconcile Cash Draws recorded in AASIS to the Payment Management System and to the Grant Reporting system. Also, complete other reconciliations for Grant Fund balances. Update and verify daily grant draw request, AASlS Journal Entries, and Wire Transfers between the Agency’s bank accounts. Verify that AASIS deposit receipts to the State Treasury have cleared AAS IS cash on a timely basis. Assist with Wire Transfer and Deposit activity to meet the daily cash management needs. Cross-train in the Admin Cash unit to meet the daily processing requirements and deadlines. Provide daily reports of AASIS Available Cash Balances. Tracks Cash funding needs for AASIS Clearance Pattern Warrants. Assists with Cash Deposit updates for Accounts Receivable cash posting of Infrastructural Business Partner Receivables and other Contract Refunds. Assist with monthly cash report to the Central Support Unit for all check deposits. Assist with year-end reporting and processing needs for the Fiscal Year-end close. Provide teclu1ical assistance to both the Finance and other units in the development of procedures, development of IT systems, etc. as it relates to the unit Maintain current Standard Operation Procedures. Perform other duties as assigned

