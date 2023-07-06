JOB TITLE: Employment & Training Coordinator (Reentry)

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Employment and Training Coordinator (Reentry) will have significant responsibility for case

management and supportive services of Reentry Program and Career Center clients. Our House is a comprehensive program, committed to giving individuals and families the wrap-around support needed to successfully bridge out of homelessness and into self-sufficiency, maintain independence after experiencing homelessness, and prevent homelessness from occurring. Housed in the Career Center, the Reentry Program provides intensive case management to individuals who experience barriers to success because of a criminal history. This includes administering risk and needs assessments, assisting clients with job training and job search, legal support, housing assistance, navigating community supervision, accessing public benefits, and other case management needs.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The Employment and Training Coordinator (Reentry) will be thoroughly committed to Our House’s mission. All candidates should have the following qualifications and experience.

High school diploma required; Bachelor’s degree preferred.

Experience working with individuals and families in poverty, distress, and/or homelessness and near-homelessness.

Experience working with individuals and groups in a social service setting, such as through case management, therapy, counseling, or mentorship.

Interest in the criminal justice system and successful prisoner reentry.

Unwavering commitment to quality programs and data-driven program evaluation.

Strong written and verbal communication skills; a persuasive and passionate communicator with excellent interpersonal and multidisciplinary project skills.

Action-oriented, entrepreneurial, adaptable, and innovative approach to planning.

Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people.

Passion, idealism, integrity, positive attitude, mission-driven, and self-directed.

Must be able to lift 25 lbs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must possess a valid driver’s license and vehicle to use in performance of job. Position requires some travel within Central Arkansas.

Must be able to pass criminal background and child and adult maltreatment screens and a pre-employment drug screen.

COVID-19 vaccination required. We will consider accommodations for disability- and religious-based reasons.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

This is a full-time, salaried, exempt position.

Benefits include employee health insurance (employee premiums paid by Our House) and optional dental, vision, and life insurance (paid by employee) (all available on the first of the month following date of employment) and 401k with Our House matching up to 4% of wages contributed (available after 12 months of employment).

10 days of annual leave per year.

10 days of holiday leave per year including a “birthday holiday.”

15 days additional leave for illness/”requirements of life.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Auto General Service Technician

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

JOB STATUS: Full-time

POTENTIAL SCHEDULE: Days, Nights, Weekend, Holidays

POSITION SUMMARY:

The General Service Technician must have a mechanical aptitude and is able to perform basic automotive services including mounting and balancing tires, tire repairs, oil changes, vehicle inspections and other less technical services while delivering an excellent customer experience. Responsible also to maintain clean and safe work areas in the tire and service department. The General Service Technician may be required to provide advice to and sell customers on automotive services and repairs that are recommended or required for their vehicle.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Learn how to diagnose and repair basic automotive including brakes, alignments, suspensions, cooling and electrical

Continuously learn new technical information and techniques in formal training sessions in order to stay abreast with rapidly changing automotive technology

Change engine oil and filter

Install and perform tire maintenance

Install batteries and check starting / charging systems

Install headlights and other small bulbs

Repair flat tires

Install wiper blades

Stock and unload tires

Assist fellow technicians/mechanics in performing technical activities

Keep store management aware of mechanical repair problems as they occur

Clean and maintain an organized and neat shop

Adhere to all company policy, procedure, safety and environmental rules

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

A valid driver’s license

Passion for career as a Technician in the automotive industry

Eager to learn and competitive drive to succeed

Must be at least 18 years of age

High School Diploma or GED

Availability to work days, nights, holidays, and weekends as needed

Successful completion of pre-employment background check

PHYSICAL DEMANDS/WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job.

Extensive standing, walking, pushing and reaching.

Need full range of motion for reaching, bending and stooping.

Repetitive movement of hands, arms, legs.

May drive a vehicle if needed.

Frequent lifting of heavy equipment >100 pounds is required.

May work outside and be exposed to weather.

Exposure to adverse weather conditions, chemicals, odors, dirt and dust.

Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Office Assistant / Clerk / Data Entry / Admin Assistant / Customer Service

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

WORK HOURS: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST; Monday through Friday

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Works under general supervision and is responsible for examining and verifying documents, preparing routine correspondence, and maintaining files.

This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

TYPICAL FUNCTIONS:

Reviews documents including applications, forms, vouchers, records, and reports for accuracy and completeness of information and compliance with laws and regulations, makes necessary corrections, and assigns file numbers.

Contacts submitting agency/institution or individual to obtain additional information or to correct discrepancies in documents and sends notification of acceptance/rejection.

Research various data storage and/or computer records to obtain information and compiles data for reports.

Establishes document files and maintains files by updating and purging as needed. Enters data into computer system and makes changes and/or corrections.

Maintains activity log and/or financial ledger and submits reports to supervisor. Compose and type routine correspondence and form letters, may calculate rates, fees, taxes, assessments, and fines. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES & SKILLS:

Knowledge of record keeping procedures.

Knowledge of basic arithmetic.

Knowledge of basic grammar.

Knowledge of computers and software applications.

Ability to conduct research and compile data into report form.

Ability to establish and maintain filing systems.

Ability to operate standard office equipment.

Ability to analyze documents to determine compliance with rules, regulations, and procedures.

Ability to communicate both orally and in writing.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATION:

Candidate must have the formal education equivalent of a high school diploma and basic computer skills such as data entry.

Candidate must be able to proficiently speak and write the English language.

Other job-related education and/or experience may be substituted for all or part of these basic requirements, except for certification or licensure requirements.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.