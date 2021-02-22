Job Alert: Openings in business, manufacturing operations

EMPLOYER: Center for Arkansas Legal Services

JOB TITLE: Business Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The business manager is responsible for the overall business and accounting operations of the organization and works closely with the executive director, the executive assistant, and other staff.

Preparation of budgets and reporting of monthly and annual Financial Statements with budget projections. Presents Financial Statements to the Center’s Board of Directors. Coordinates annual audits.

Responsible for all accounting functions, including payroll, tax-reporting functions, account receivables and account payables, general ledger and bank accounts and investments.

Administration of employee benefits, including health insurance, annual leave records, employee cafeteria plan, and retirement plan.

Administration of organizational bonding and insurance, together with the executive director.

Assists the executive director with grant proposals and reports.

Participation as a member of the Center’s management team in regard to operational policies and long-range planning.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education): Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in accounting with 3 to 5 years’ experience in Financial Statement preparation, budgeting and administration of employee benefits; experience with fund accounting software is a plus, as well as Word and Excel. Applicants must have the interest and ability to grow with the job, including increasing accounting knowledge and skills as needed. Good communication and organization skills are required.

PAY: Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience. Benefits include health, dental and life insurance, cafeteria plan and 403(b) plans.

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: The Center for Arkansas Legal Services is a nonprofit organization, which provides free legal assistance to low-income and elderly individuals in 44 Arkansas counties with offices in Little Rock, Benton, Rogers, El Dorado, Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Pine Bluff and Russellville.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants must submit a completed Center application, resume, cover letter, and three job references to jobs@arkansaslegalservices.org or the Center for Arkansas Legal Services, 1300 W. 6 th St., Little Rock, AR 72201 501-376-3423, 800-950-5817. Job application is available upon request at jobs@arkansaslegalservices.org. Position is open until filled.

You can find out more about who we are and what we do at www.ArkansasLegal.org or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ArkasasLegal.

EMPLOYER: Kohler Company

LOCATION: Sheridan, AR

JOB TITLE: Operators and Fork Lift Drivers

JOB DUTIES: Assembling components, testing product, completing pack out, operating plastics molding machines, performing quality control duties, and driving forklifts

HOW TO APPLY: