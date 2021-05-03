Job Alert: Openings in customer service, finance, maintenance, more

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield
JOB TITLE: Customer Service Representative
JOB DUTIES:
The Customer Service Representative (CSR) ensures final resolution of each customer inquiry in a timely and courteous manner while documenting detailed information relevant to the contact. Resolution may require system research and/or contacting experts in other areas of the company. Although some encounters may require multiple interactions, the CSR strives for the company goal of “first time resolution” whenever possible.
QUALIFICATIONS:
1. Must meet one of the following:
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.
- Two (2) years of college coursework (at least 48 credit hours) plus one (1) year of experience in a specialized customer service environment.
- High school diploma or equivalent with two (2) years of experience in a specialized customer service environment.
2. Must pass company proficiency test: Customer Service Assessment
Applies to the bilingual job position: Bilingual in Spanish (written and spoken) required.
PAY: $16.58/hr
LOCATION: Little Rock, AR and Springdale, AR
EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe
JOB TITLE: Director of Financial Aid
JOB DUTIES:
The Director of Financial Aid will provide vision, leadership, and direction for the overall direction and management of federal, state, and institutional financial aid programs for the ASU-Beebe campuses at Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy and the Little Rock Air Force Base.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Responsible for maintaining Title IV Participation agreement with the U.S. Department of Education. Submits new programs for approval and ensures compliance with Title IV aid programs.
- Prepares, writes, and files required state and federal reports by published deadlines; answers questions and provides information during audits and official reviews to justify policies, procedures, and variances.
- Administers satisfactory academic progress (SAP) evaluation and oversees appeal process for students seeking reinstatement of financial aid eligibility.
- Supervises, trains, manages, and evaluates Financial Aid staff on duty areas and monitors packaging activity for accuracy.
- Monitors enrollment reports to identify students subject to Return of Title IV aid policy. Calculates aid earned, makes necessary adjustments, and notifies students and accounts receivable of outcome.
- Establishes, modifies, and upgrades computer parameters in need analysis, fund management, document tracking, and reporting programs; updates department policies and procedures to ensure compliance with fund limitations and requirements.
- Manages department budget. Monitors and approves departmental expenditures. Monitors and reconciles Federal and State aid accounts.
- Coordinates financial aid workshops on campus and at area high schools (FAFSA workshops) in collaboration with admissions staff.
Perform any other related duties as required or assigned.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
A Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five (5) years experience in the financial industry including direct experience in managing Financial Aid and a minimum of five (5) years supervisory experience.
PAY: $55,000-$60,000
LOCATION: Beebe Campus
ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.
EMPLOYER: Arkansas State University-Beebe
JOB TITLE: Maintenance Assistant/Grounds
JOB DUTIES:
ASU-Beebe is seeking a full-time Maintenance Assistant for Grounds. The employee will be responsible for the following duties:
- Mowing – riding lawn mower.
- Weed eating.
- Raking leaves and using the leaf blower.
- Other campus cleanup as assigned.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
Equivalent of a high school diploma or GED and the ability to work lawn care maintenance equipment. A valid driver’s license is required.
PAY: $23,086
LOCATION: Beebe Campus
ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state's capitol of Little Rock.
EMPLOYER: Kindred RehabCare
JOB TITLE: Physical Therapists
JOB LOCATION: Dumas, AR
JOB DESCRIPTION:
As a Physical Therapist / PT you will:
- Put your physical therapy skills to work where they’re really needed -evaluate a patient’s condition, develop a treatment plan, and help them get better, day by day. You’ll also instruct the nursing staff and the patient’s families on follow-through programs that build on the progress they’ve made.
- Communicate patient progress or problems to supervisor and other team members; assist with patient scheduling and post charges daily to patient records.
- Document patient care in accordance with RehabCare, regulatory, licensing, payer and accrediting requirements.
- Instruct patient’s family or nursing staff in follow-through programs.
- Maintain equipment and work area in a safe and clean condition.
- Make presentations to support marketing efforts, at team conferences and in-services.
- Handle job responsibilities in accordance with the Company’s Code of Business Conduct, the Corporate Compliance Agreement, appropriate professional standard and applicable state/federal laws.
QUALIFICATIONS:
As a Physical Therapist / PT you will have:
- Degree from an accredited Physical Therapy program.
- Minimum of one year physical therapy experience preferred.
- Current and unrestricted Physical Therapy license in the state where services are rendered.
- Current CPR certification.
- Strong organizational and communication skills.
EMPLOYER: Pactiv
JOB TITLE: First-Line Supervisors of Production and Operating Workers
JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603
JOB DESCRIPTION:
The ideal candidate has many duties that encompass meeting the demands of the pulping area. Our process manager will lead by example taking the initiative.
Essential Functions:
- Troubleshooting quality issues
- Learning key operating parameters
- Solving production issues
- Assisting with shutdowns, start-ups, etc.
- Running trials
- Networking with vendors and operators
- Recommending new chemicals and equipment
- Monitoring key variables
- Collecting and analyzing data
- Collaborating with engineers, managers, operators
- Working independently
- Working in teams
EMPLOYER: PRIDE Industries
JOB TITLE: First-Line Supervisors of Housekeeping and Janitorial Workers
JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72204
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Under broad supervision, supervises the daily work of custodial staff and manages outside custodial contracts at various facilities. Employees in this job class perform a variety of functions to assure facilities are clean and free of safety hazards. This job class requires knowledge of custodial practices, contract management, working with developmentally disabled and/or physically challenged adults, and the ability to organize and manage multiple projects.
EVENT: Watershed Job Fair
DATE & TIME: May 13, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LOCATION:
3701 Springer Blvd.
Little Rock, AR
The Watershed is hosting a job fair. The following employers are confirmed:
- UAMS
- BPL Plasma
- Delta Plastics
- CSS Staffing
- DHS
- United Family Services
- People Ready
- Union Pacific
- Manpower Temp
- Custom Craft
- Whedco
- Little Rock & North Little Rock Workforce Services
- Better Community Developers
The Baptist Health Community Outreach program will distribute free COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public.