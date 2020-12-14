Job Alert: Openings in delivery, maintenance, mechanics, more

EMPLOYER: AutoZone, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Part-Time)

JOB LOCATION: W Helena, AR

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provides WOW! Customer Service

Drives delivery vehicle to transport parts to commercial customers, including the loading and unloading of parts

Picks up returns, cores and parts from nearby stores or outside vendors

Maintains a safe driving and working environment, including PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)

Assist do it yourself customers in the store between deliveries

Follows all company policies, procedures, dress code and management direction, including all fleet and safety policies

Handle cash and charge transactions per company policy

Maintain product knowledge and current promotions through AutoZone systems and information resources

POSITION REQUIREMENTS:

Must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license and able to meet AutoZone’s driver requirements.

Ability to lift load and deliver merchandise

Ability to work a flexible schedule including holidays weekends and evenings

Excellent communication and decision-making skills

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility

JOB TITLE: Equipment Specialist

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Responsible for completion of jobs assigned by the supervisor or crew leader. Responsible for maintenance of equipment, vehicles and tools assigned to them. Operate various types of light and heavy equipment. Perform manual labor. Must be able to operate the assigned truck in an efficient manner. Specific talent (skill) requirements, essential job functions and bona fide occupational qualifications: Must obtain and maintain a valid Arkansas Class B Commercial Driver’s License with tanker endorsement within 90 days of employment. Email or fax a resume. May also apply in person to complete an application.

JOB LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR 71603

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 1 year and 6 months

HOW TO APPLY:

In person at: Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility, 1520 South Ohio St., Pine Bluff, AR 71601

By email to angie@pbwastewater.com

EMPLOYER: Johnson Controls Inc.

JOB TITLE: HVAC Service Mechanic (Journeyman) Union

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR 72204

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Do you have HVAC experience? We are looking for skilled Journeymen who have worked in residential, light commercial and/or heavy commercial markets to join our team to work with the most advanced heavy commercial and industrial cutting edge equipment.

We provide factory certification through our Service Technical Academy (STA) with milestone recognition and monetary rewards and advancement, increased incentive opportunity for executed pull-through work, top of the line technology, equipment and uniforms and a .#1 focus on employee safety. We will equip you with tools and a vehicle to perform your job at the highest standard.

Journeyman must be skilled craftsmen in their trade, and we prefer a minimum of five (5) years actual, practical working experience in the HVAC plumbing, pipefitting and/or mechanical equipment service industry. You may be required to pass a satisfactory examination as to your special skill.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required Requires Mechanical Journeyman status

5 years of residential / light commercial /commercial HVAC / mechanical troubleshooting experience.

Valid driver’s license, appropriate licenses to work with refrigerants, boiler and steam operational & service knowledge.

Good verbal and written communication skills

This is a Bargaining Unit Position.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.