JOB TITLE: Contract Drivers

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Bite Squad is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in the Little Rock area to satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners. Bite Squad says flexible schedules are available for all drivers and, if hired, you would be able to start immediately. The company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders for enhance safety for drivers and customers.

JOB TITLE: I E Maintenance Technician

LOCATION: Pine Bluff, AR

OVERVIEW:

Calling on Industrial Electrical Professionals to Come Join Our Great Team!

Pactiv Evergreen, Pine Bluff mill is seeking an Electrical and Instrumentation Technician that will create value by performing electrical and instrumentation maintenance, installation, and optimization of the facility so that it can operate at its highest performance level, meeting production goals, and maintaining a safe work environment.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE)is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America and certain international markets. It supplies its products to a broad and diversified mix of companies, including full service restaurants and quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors. To learn more about the company, please go to the company website at pactivevergreen.com.

44 miles southeast of Little Rock, Pine Bluff is the tenth-largest city in the state of Arkansas and the county seat of Jefferson County. It is the principal city of the Pine Bluff Metropolitan Statistical Area and part of the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Pine Bluff Combined Statistical Area.

The Evergreen Packaging Pine Bluff Paper Mill is located in Pine Bluff, Arkanas, less than an hour from Little Rock in scenic southeast Arkansas. It is the largest industrial employer in Jefferson County. Opened in 1958, Pine Bluff is the largest facility within Evergreen Packaging and is home to the world’s largest gable-top liquid packaging paperboard machine. In addition to producing paperboard for cartons, the facility also produces coated paper for magazines.

Pactiv Evergreen is committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce. Pactiv Evergreen is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, religion, creed, age national origin, physical or mental disability, genetic information, gender identity and/or expression, marital status, veteran status or other characteristics or statuses protected by law. For individuals with disabilities who would like to request an accommodation, please call (847) 482-4320 or email TalentHelp@Pactiv.com.

All information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines and applicable laws.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Job Specific Responsibilities:

Perform routine, preventive, and predictive maintenance on electrical and instrumentation equipment throughout the plant.

Perform emergency maintenance on failed equipment to ensure minimal equipment downtime

Maintain and troubleshoot PLC’s, process controls, electrical, instrument, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment

Apply all applicable codes, regulations, reliability strategies, safety, environmental, and OEM standards.

Maintain power distribution systems

Improve operations productivity and quality by anticipating and eliminating potential delays through planning,

Successfully support daily activities, shutdowns, long-term planning and capital projects

Support reliability initiatives such as motor testing, ultrasonic, power analysis, thermography

Perform precision maintenance calibrations and repairs.

Manage system changes by backing up programs, updating documentation, schematics, and drawings.

Work in temperature extremes in summer and winter months.

Work in and around automated manufacturing equipment with moving forklifts, cranes and floor conveyors.

Employees must strictly adhere to attendance policy.

Employees must perform all assigned task as directed.

This is a full time position working 48 or more hours per week.

Understand and comply with all safety rules, regulations and policies.

Employees must wear various types of personal protective equipment (safety glasses, side shields, hearing protection, aprons, harnesses, steel toed shoes, gloves, reflective vest, etc.) Safely work in confined spaces, use LO/TO procedures and other safety processes, etc.

Must be able to stand and or walk for 8 to 16 hours & lift up to 50 pounds.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required Qualifications:

Two (2) years or more of experience as an Electrical and Instrumentation Technician in an industrial environment OR

A two (2) year degree or higher in Industrial Electrical Maintenance and one (1) year experience in Industrial Electrical Maintenance OR

Three (3) years or more experience in Industrial Electrical Maintenance.

Meets the physical and safety requirements of the job while working 12 hour shifts, including holidays, overtime, and weekends.

Experience reading blueprints, schematics, and loop sheets.

Knowledge of electrical hazards and safety procedures and OSHA requirements.

Experience diagnosing and repairing various electrical and electronic equipment such as AC and DC motors, motor starter circuits, PLC’s, Variable frequency drives, 480v circuits and above,

Good communication skills

Ability to work with others

Ability to work in hostile environments.

Self-motivated with a sense of urgency

Desired Qualifications:

Good computer skills

Experience with a Computerized Maintenance Management System

Experience with mechanical maintenance such as welding, cutting, fitting,

Hydraulics experience

Paper mill experience

Experience with distributed controls systems

Programming experience including the ability to create, monitor, modify PLC and DCS logic.

Pneumatics experience

Experience with power distribution

JOB TITLE: Janitor

LOCATION: Sheridan, AR

OVERVIEW:

We are hiring immediately for a full-time JANITOR position.

Location: Sheridan School District – 400 North Rock Street, Sheridan, AR 72150. Note: online applications accepted only.

Schedule: Full-time schedule. 3:00pm – 11:30pm; days may vary. More details upon interview.

Requirement: Experience preferred but not required. Willing to train!

Perks: SSC invests in our employees with training and growth opportunities, but the benefits don’t stop there, SSC offers a comprehensive benefits package and we are also excited to offer same day pay! At SSC we truly believe that our people are our greatest asset.

JOB SUMMARY: Keeps buildings clean and orderly. Performs heavy cleaning duties, including cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITES:

Collects and disposes of trash following approved procedures and infection control plans.

Dusts and damp mops floors following approved procedures.

Moves equipment and furniture for proper cleaning and place furniture back in correct placement.

Cleans assigned areas with the use of assigned materials and equipment. Sanitize all surfaces. Follows the eight-step cleaning procedure.

Washes walls, windows, furniture, baseboards and other items to maintain a clean, safe environment for patients, visitors and staff.

Seeks out areas requiring cleaning; takes initiative to complete the task.

Completes all tasks assigned by supervisor.

Performs tasks in accordance with all federal, state and county guidelines.

Strips, scrubs, buffs and refinishes floors; shampoos carpet.

Contributes to the team; exhibits professionalism with customers, fellow employees and others.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Enhance your quality of life through our comprehensive benefits:

Medical/Dental/Vision Insurance

401K with Company Match

Disability Insurance

Life Insurance/AD

Associate Shopping Program

Health and Wellness Programs

Discount Marketplace & Employee shopping program

Identify Theft Protection

Pet Insurance

And More

JOB TITLE: Fountain Installer

LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

PAY RANGE: $16.20 – $20.25, depending on experience

JOB OVERVIEW:

Schedule: Monday through Thursday, 10-hour shift, 6:30 am until 5:00 pm.

The Fountain Installer is responsible for professionally delivering, installing, moving, removing, and, or providing low-priority maintenance on fountains and other types of beverage dispensing equipment to the customers’ satisfaction, safely and efficiently per company standards. This position is also responsible for providing great customer service and communication to Coca-Cola Consolidated (CCC), Coca-Cola North America (CCNA), and Equipment Reutilization Solutions (ERS) internal and external customers with the ability to sell revenue-generating service through the Coca-Cola Consolidated Equipment Reutilization Solutions (CCC ERS) proposition.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Handles the replacement, installation, removal, and low priority maintenance of fountain and other types of beverage dispensing equipment at customer locations safely and efficiently while meeting the customers’ satisfaction and adhering to Company standards

Drives safely following all motor vehicle laws without distraction and maintain a safe working environment by completing all assigned safety training activities and adhering to all safety policies and procedures, including but not limited to conducting Department of Transportation (DOT) daily pre-trip and daily post-trip inspections of vehicle, if required

Administers the assembly of fountain equipment on customer locations by loading and unloading fountain equipment using a forklift, pallet jack, and hand trucks; removing packaging materials and equipment pods using cordless impact driver, sockets, and wrenches; verifying that the asset numbers being loaded are those assigned for the day

Properly operates handheld devices to maintain accurate delivery, removal, and movement records, including parts inventory accountability

Troubleshoots and resolves minor technical issues for equipment that is not functioning properly at the time of delivery. If unresolved, a service call is placed

Completes all required training, and maintains updates and documents related to all fountain equipment

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Must be able to lift 50 to 100 pounds

Moves large pieces of equipment

Drive and ride for long periods

Operates vehicle, hand trucks, fountain lifts, ladders, electrical and cordless drills and saws, and electronic devices

Works on ladders, under counters, and inside cabinets, in uncontrolled temperatures on many types of jobs

Night work is a requirement and is typically rotated amongst team members

General knowledge or ability to learn some electrical and plumbing skills

Must be organized and have the ability to work on a team to accomplish large install jobs

Past installation experience is a plus

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or GED

Knowledge acquired through up to 12 months of work experience

Valid driver’s license

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Valid driver’s license

Ability to obtain Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)

Ability to obtain and maintain a Department of Transportation (DOT) Physical

Ability to obtain forklift and pallet jack certification

Ability to pass company certification programs for equipment repair and safety – i.e. BEST, FAST

JOB TITLE: Data Analyst

JOB DUTIES:

This position in Institutional Effectiveness provides critical support for the quality, validity and integrity of ASU-Beebe data to use in decision making and college efficiency improvement initiatives. The incumbent will serve as primary contact with Information Technology for technical configurations and be responsible for developing and updating integration documentation and processes between the Banner system and other third-party software allowing the college to maximize efficiencies. The Data Analyst retrieves, analyzes and summarizes student, course, employee, financial and other operational data in order to develop competitive and business intelligence, to optimize effectiveness, and predict business outcomes. Incumbent identifies, analyzes, and interprets trends or patterns and prepares ongoing reports and data visualizations in order to support business decisions. The incumbent is expected to serve as a coach and mentor with advanced data analytics knowledge.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES

Provides report writing for all areas of the college and trains end users on Argos report retrieval. Responsible for future Banner integration and data migration initiatives with third-party software. Conducts experience studies to identify business trends. Conducts root cause analysis of business problems and suggests areas for process improvement. Consults with users or decision makers to identify data sources, required data elements, and/or data validation standards. Develops reports and dashboards that will define, support and/or forecast the position of the college. Integrates data from multiple data sources or functional areas, ensures data accuracy and integrity, and updates data as needed to develop statistics and design methodologies to be used for decision making and new business initiatives. Presents data analysis findings, solutions, and recommendations as required. Provides training and technical support to team members and/or users on customized reporting tools and various work processes. Serves on special projects. Shares knowledge and cross trains less experienced colleagues. Additional duties as assigned.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

EDUCATION

Bachelor’s degree in technology, Math, Business, Data Science/Informatics, Actuarial Science, or other related field. In lieu of degree, four years’ non-clerical business or college related experience will be considered. A master’s degree in college or business-related operations is preferred.

EXPERIENCE

Minimum five years’ data reporting and analytics experience, which includes data extraction, data manipulation, repository building and data interpretation OR master’s degree in a related field and three (3) years of data analytics experience. Experience with relational database i.e. SAS, SQL, and MS Windows based query software. Experience with Ellucian Banner and Argos Enterprise Reporting is preferred. Three years educational reporting experience preferred Experience with Visio or other flowcharting tools preferred.

PAY: TBD

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

