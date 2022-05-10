EMPLOYER: Kohler Faucets, Plastics & Distribution Center

JOB TITLE: Assembly Operator I

JOB LOCATION: Sheridan, AR

STARTING PAY: $16.76 per hour, plus a $3000 sign on bonus

REQUIREMENTS:

Physical ability to perform the essential duties of the position (reasonable accommodations provided as needed)

Ability to follow all safety policies and procedures

Ability to communicate effectively for manufacturing production processes

Must be at least 18 years old

Click here to apply or email kristina.henderson@kohler.com for more information.

Click here to apply or email kristina.henderson@kohler.com for more information.

EMPLOYER: Kohler Faucets, Plastics & Distribution Center

JOB TITLE: Distribution Center Operator I

JOB LOCATION: Sheridan, AR

STARTING PAY: $16.76 per hour, plus a $3000 sign on bonus

REQUIREMENTS:

Physical ability to perform the essential duties of the position (reasonable accommodations provided as needed)

Ability to follow all safety policies and procedures

Ability to communicate effectively for manufacturing production processes

Must be at least 18 years old

Ability to obtain forklift operator’s permit

Click here to apply or email kristina.henderson@kohler.com for more information.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II-Campus Police

JOB DUTIES:

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

The Administrative Specialist will report to the Public Safety Supervisor and provide general clerical duties.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Filing. Answer phone calls. Maintain and Document Records. Process incoming and outgoing mail. At times go to the post office and pick up mail for processing. This includes download mail machine when needed; total mail amounts at the end of each month; do bulk mail processing when needed; do BRM (Business Mail Reply) when needed. Assist students, faculty, and staff with questions or information needs of the campus. Data entry to include reports of campus violation tickets and warning tickets. Fill out tickets with all information and turn into the Business office for processing. Hand out and assist with paperwork to students for the Appeals Request form. Assist officers with various job duties. Prepare and mail letters for Law Enforcement Training classes to be held on the campus. Contact other ASU departments of any need to know information. Keep Officers personnel files current, adding new certificates, etc. when needed. Handle incoming and outgoing faxes for the Campus Police department. Keeping in contact with Commission on Law Enforcement Standard and Training. Update the Campus Police Daily Activity Report and entering totals each day and totaling this at the end of the month and filing the report. Keep Campus Police Daily Radio Log and filing the report at the end of each month. Keep Sex Offender list current and adding information as it becomes available, checking list with student enrollment list each semester. Activate the Emergency Alert System. Use P-Card to purchase office supplies. Coordinate NCIC/ACIC records with the Beebe Police department. Issue student mail boxes.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc, plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $23,880

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Administrative Specialist II-Career/Technical Education

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

ASU-Beebe is seeking an Administrative Specialist II for Career/Technical Education. The primary purpose of this position is to assist the Dean of Career Education.



JOB DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform general administrative duties to support division, faculty, and dean including answering telephone, making copies for dean, and developing correspondence as needed; Serve as point of contact for visitors, students, faculty, staff via phone, email, and/or in person.





ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for department correspondence, oral and/or written as requested; process mail in/out; communicate reminders of reports and deadlines to faculty (i.e. submission of grades, attendance); assist in division website content management. Support division in obtaining access to CNS, Canvas, Outlook, etc.., and onboarding such as phone, computer, business cards, ID card, and any required training. Assist in the preparation, collection, and submission of faculty syllabi and ensure posting of office hours; maintain digital copies of course syllabi; manage classroom room schedules. Purchasing/budget/inventory: Maintain departmental accounts for ordering supplies and maintaining inventory; obtain dean approval prior to all purchases; prepare items for submission to M & R; enter requisitions and receive materials; assist lead instructors and program coordinators on textbook orders; maintain copier usage records, supplies, and service; reconcile and maintain P-card; assist with inventory including supporting annual procurement efforts; assist faculty in locating resources; process faculty/staff requests to advancement for promotional items. Process pay authorizations and overloads for faculty; review and process student worker authorizations to HR and timesheets for submission to payroll. Supervise student workers as needed. Provide guidance to dean and faculty in making travel arrangements, preparing TR-1’s, and submission for payment. Support dean in data collection. Submit trouble tickets for IT and Maintenance as requested. Submit service orders and key requests to the Physical Plant as needed. Receive communications for faculty absences, track and communicate to the dean for classroom coverage/notification to students, coordinate with dean to ensure proper recording of absences in the leave system. Maintain division calendars, conference rooms (if applicable), and dean appointments. Organize, coordinate, plan, and conduct division events by securing space, equipment, food, invitations, and announcements. Assist division in coordinating events and functions in conjunction with other campus groups such as student services or institutional advancement. Attend required and requested training sessions as needed. Support advising/scheduling: Direct students to appropriate faculty advisors, support advising initiatives, facilitate SOAR sessions and ensure adequate faculty advisors for student demand, utilize CNS to support advisor, Program Coordinator, and dean requests for overrides, course edits, etc. and to answer student questions as needed. Maintain physical/digital office filing system. Perform related duties as assigned by dean.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

High school, plus specialized schooling and/or on the job education in a specific skill area; E.G. data processing, clerical/administrative, equipment operation, etc, plus 12 to 18 months related experience and/or training. Or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PAY: $23,880

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Supply Chain Associate

SHIFT(S):

MON TUE WED THU FRI 7:00 am-5:00 pm

Up to 28 hours/week

OVERVIEW:

Working as Part-Time Supply Chain Associate, you will be responsible for the day-to-day supply chain activities supporting the ongoing development of existing and prospective customers. You will communicate the value of inventory management solutions in order to grow partnerships.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The responsibilities of this position will present opportunities to learn something new every day. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Supporting business-to-business sales and customer service activities

Managing inventory, placing and fulfilling orders, receiving and shipping inventory

Administering procurement functions, including estimating/quoting prices and sourcing product

Making deliveries with a company vehicle to fulfill inventory at customer sites

Coordinating resources to respond to customer supply chain needs

Participating in continuous improvement projects and Lean optimizations

REQUIRED POSITION QUALIFICATIONS:

The following skills and qualifications are required for this position:

18 years of age or older, due to the nature of work

Possess a current full valid driver’s license issued in the country where the job is located (including successful completion of any applicable graduated license program for your state or province) as well as the ability to meet our driving record requirements to use a company vehicle, as needed

Possess or are working towards a degree in Business, Supply Chain, Operations, Management, Marketing, Sales or related field of study OR have customer service or industry related work experience

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Proficient computer skills

Highly motivated, self directed and customer service oriented

Demonstrate strong math aptitude, attention to detail and sense of urgency

Demonstrate strong organization, planning and prioritizing abilities

Exhibit strong problem solving, deductive reasoning and decision making skills

Demonstrate our core values of ambition, innovation, integrity and teamwork

Lift, slide, carry and lower packages that typically weigh 25lbs-50lbs and may weigh up to 75lbs

Pass the required drug screen (applicable in the US, Puerto Rico and Guam ONLY)

JOB LOCATION:

7003 Sheridan Rd

Pine Bluff, AR 71602

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Representative

LOCATION: Benton, AR

POSITION SUMMARY:

Service customer accounts using the following responsibilities and functions.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensures Health & Safety is the number one goal by following policies, processes, and acting in a safe manner at all times.

Acts as the customer primary point of contact

Responsible for inside sales for increase revenue for territory.

Requires regulatory understanding of generator requirements.

Builds sustainable relationships and trust with customers.

Handles customer inquires and questions regarding company services, cost of services, and proper completion of required paperwork.

Drum calling to increase route efficiency.

May revise and ensures completeness of waste profile forms direct from customers. Submits paperwork in a timely manner to appropriate approval department.

Reviews, prints and mails new quotes to customer. Request and files a signed copy of the quotation. Follows up on new quotes with customer.

Understands when to elevate issues.

Customer retention through routine communication with the customer to ensure service satisfaction and resolve any items.

Provide/develop solutions for all customer needs

Promotes service offerings to existing customers.

Follow up on new approvals to schedule as soon as possible.

Does profit and cost analysis on new and current business, ensures that most profitable disposal method is being used. Work on increasing margin dollars.

May be required to service customers until 5:00 pm Mountain and Pacific Time

May take waste orders from customers, submit scheduling forms to schedulers. May complete appropriate shipping paperwork, manifest, labels, etc.

Assists with customer tours of Heritage facilities.

Handles any non-conforming waste situation in a timely manner.

A minimal amount of travel may be required (up to 2 times per year)

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

If Internal, High School Diploma or its equivalent required. 4 Year Degree is preferred. 1 year of Heritage experience from a Customer Service or a Technical role is required, as evidenced by a consecutive score of 3 or greater on previous evaluations (minimum of 2 evaluation periods). If External, High School Diploma or its equivalent required. 4 Year Degree is preferred. 3 years of work experience with 2 years of Customer Service experience or a Technical role in an office setting is required.

KNOWLEDGE AND ABILITIES: Excellent interpersonal skills necessary to effectively communicate with internal and external customers. Strong decision making skills. Strong writing skills. Strong time management and organizational skills. Excellent phone contact handling skills and be an active listener. Execute patience under pressure, stay polite even in stressful situations. Basic knowledge of environmental business preferred. Strong working knowledge of computers. Basic knowledge of DOT and RCRA Regulations and terms. Regular and predictable attendance is an essential function of this job.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Baker

LOCATION:

2812 Lakewood Village Drive

North Little Rock, AR 72116

As a Baker at Panera, your job is to:

Bake all the fresh bread and pastries your cafe needs each day.

Maintain our high standards for flavor and quality, using 100% real ingredients.

Perform stocking, food prep, cleaning, and sanitation tasks as needed.

Help build our culture of Warmth, Belonging, Growth, and Trust.

Step in and support your manager and team.

Are you friendly, motivated, and hard-working? Up for a challenge? Ready to grow? If so, you’ll thrive on our team.

This job is for you if:

You love baking, even if you’re a beginner. (6 to 8 weeks of training provided)

You enjoy both working alone and with a team.

You’re a self-starter who can meet goals with limited supervision.

You like the hustle and bustle of the hospitality industry.

You have excellent organizational and time-management skills.

You want to partner with a fun, energized team that can work hard and laugh often.

You’re committed to food safety and health safety.

You are at least 18 years of age.

You’re passionate about our Guiding Values and Behaviors: Warmth for guests: Making people smile Bold thoughts, brave actions: Learning, growing, and taking risks Own it: Finding solutions and taking initiative Win together: Working (and winning) as a team Inspire and celebrate: Having fun and celebrating success Rooted in respect: Seeing the best in others



CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Trex

JOB OPENINGS AT LITTLE ROCK FACILITY:

Site Manager

HR Manager

Process Engineering Manager

Project Engineering Manager

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Trex, the world’s #1 brand of wood-alternative decking and high-performance, low-maintenance, eco-friendly outdoor living products, has launched a hiring campaign to eventually fill 500 new jobs in Central Arkansas. In October, Trex announced an estimated $400-million investment to develop its multifaceted production site at the Port of Little Rock to meet growing demand. Initial open positions are at the management level and will broaden as development of the new facility progresses.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.