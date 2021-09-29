Job Alert: Openings in education, IT, production, more

COMPANY: Francis Allen School

JOB TITLE: Teacher Assistant (3 positions)

POSITION TYPE: Full-Time/Non-Exempt

SALARY: Depends on experience, certifications and education (minimum starting salary is $12.00)

REQUIREMENTS: HS Diploma/GED, 2 years of experience preferred and must pass a drug screen and background check

HOW TO APPLY: Applicants can apply on Indeed, or they can e-mail a resume to humanresources@francisallenschool.com

JOB TITLE: Vice Chancellor for Information Technology Services/CTO

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

The Chief Technology Officer has overall responsibility for providing vision and leadership in the continual development, integration and operation of information technology for the innovative support of the college’s mission and the management of the college’s resources in an effective and efficient manner. This position will work closely with all academic and administrative leaders to insure joint decision making, planning, effective communication, and assessment of technology services among all campus users.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Plans for the future requirements of the unit including budget, short and long range projections.

Develop short and long-range strategies to address customer service demands.

Implement strategies as they relate to technology applications along with return on investment analyses.

Effectively utilize staff resources in meeting the college’s computing needs.

Provide support for the development of institution-wide data reporting processes.

Identifies and evaluates new technological developments and gauges their appropriateness for ASU-Beebe.

Works closely with all academic and administrative leaders to insure joint decision making, planning, and assessment.

Provides effective communication among all campus users, faculty, administrators and Information Technology Services staff.

Interviews, recommends for employment all technology staff.

Provides direction and monitors professional development for IT staff as needed.

Provides direction and guidelines for effective and efficient utilization of computing resources.

Assist with distance learning direction, planning and leadership.

Oversees development and enforcement of technology policy and procedures.

Manage IT governance structure and lead technology committee.

Serves on appropriate college and external committees as required.

Oversees maintenance of the technology disaster recovery plan, business continuity, computer life cycle, infrastructures, hardware, and software.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Master’s degree in Information Management, Information Technology, Educational Technology, or closely related field plus 6 years related experience and/or training and 5 years related management experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Current competencies with the elements of database management, distributed information processing and networks, computer hardware and operating systems and characteristics and technology applications in higher education. Preference given to candidates who have prior CIO/CTO experience.

PAY: $90,000-$95,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO APPLY.